Speedier drug approvals hit slowdown as FDA faces scrutiny

WASHINGTON (AP) — Expedited drug approvals slowed this year as the Food and Drug Administration’s controversial accelerated pathway came under new scrutiny from Congress, government watchdogs and some of the agency’s own leaders. With less than a month remaining in the year, the FDA’s drug center has...
New Zealand court rules against anti-vax parents of ill baby

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A New Zealand court temporarily took away medical custody of a baby from his parents on Wednesday after they refused blood transfusions for him unless the blood came from donors who were unvaccinated against COVID-19. The court’s ruling in favor of health authorities places the 4-month-old boy into the guardianship of authorities until after he undergoes an urgently needed heart operation and recovers. The parents remain in charge of decisions about their boy that don’t relate to the operation.

