Read full article on original website
Related
local21news.com
Sunny weekend ends with a soggy Sunday
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — It will be a drier day, but with clouds sticking around. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s. Clouds remain stubborn tonight with lows in the low 30s. WEEKEND PEAKS OF SUN:. We should see just a touch more sunshine on Friday...
local21news.com
Mostly cloudy skies, but much drier with above average temps
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — After some early fog we can expect mostly cloudy skies, it will be a much drier day with highs staying up above average and in the low 50s. Clouds will remain pretty stubborn tonight with a low in the 30s. SOME FRIDAY CLEARING:. Skies...
local21news.com
Keep the umbrella handy, spotty showers continue
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Our ugly weather pattern continues. Cloudy with spotty showers tonight into tomorrow. You won't need the umbrella all day, but keep it handy. We'll get a break from the wet weather late Wednesday afternoon extending through Thursday. Still mostly cloudy but dry. FRIDAY RAIN:
local21news.com
Clouds and scattered showers throughout the day, make sure an umbrella is around!
HARRISBURG, Pa. — We can expect clouds today along with some occasional scattered showers. You won't need the umbrella all day, but keep it handy. Clouds and scattered showers will continue through the day tomorrow but it will be mild as some spots could even hit 60 degrees!. FRIDAY...
local21news.com
Ugly dreary forecast for the rest of the week
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Clear skies as temperatures take another big tumble with overnight lows dipping to the mid 20's. Mostly Sunny tomorrow with highs in the upper 40s. Enjoy the nice day because things go downhill the rest of the week. UGLY WEEK:. Rain chances will return...
local21news.com
Tips for keeping your Christmas tree safe from fires
HARRISBURG, Pa — According to the National Fire Research Laboratory, U.S. firefighters respond to almost 200 Christmas tree fires every year. CBS 21 spoke with the CEO of Joshua Tree Experts for some tips on Christmas tree safety. First, he says to choose a freshly cut tree instead of...
Deadly crash closes Interstate 81 for period on Wednesday afternoon
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A deadly crash closed a portion of Interstate 81 southbound in Franklin County for a period of Wednesday afternoon. According to PennDOT, the crash occurred on Interstate 81 southbound just past Exit 16 near Chambersburg around 1:00 p.m. on Dec. 7. Officials say it appears...
Hershey road closed due to water main break
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A road located in Hershey will be closed for the next four to six hours, according to the Derry Township Police Department. Police say that the 1000 block of West Areba Avenue between Briacrest Drive and Governor Road (SR322) will be closed for the next four to six hours due to […]
local21news.com
WATCH: East Shore Diner prepares to move to West Shore due to I-83 expansion project
The East Shore Diner is a landmark in Harrisburg and now it’s getting ready to move to it’s new homeon the West Shore. “This was the front of the diner,” East Shore Diner Owner Bill Katsifis told CBS 21 News’ Samantha York, walking her through the diner Thursday.
Replacing a longtime Harrisburg favorite, Mad Moose Tavern scores high in food, service | Mimi’s picks
Mad Moose Tavern completes a downtown Harrisburg restaurant hat trick for proprietor Adam Sturges. Following a five year pattern -- intentional or not -- Sturges opened Sturges Speakeasy in 2012, acquired McGrath Irish Pub in 2017 and just recently, purchased Mad Moose Tavern, aka the Midtown Tavern, from longtime owner and operator Sotirios Ntzanis in October 2022.
local21news.com
Sky View 21 | Flying with the eagles on the Susquehanna River
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Fog covered the Susquehanna River on Wednesday morning, but that wasn't the only thing people got to see. Sky View 21 captured video two bald eagles relaxing in one of the trees along the river.
Agapē Cafe & Grille: Faith-Based Coffee Shop Dishing Up a Little Bit of Everything
If you grew up in a Christian household in Lancaster, PA (or anywhere else, for that matter), you may have heard of the word Agapē. If not, here's what you need to know: The name comes from an ancient Greek word often used when describing Christ’s love for mankind. It is the highest form of unselfish love for another.
Iconic East Shore Diner in Harrisburg prepares for move to Cumberland County
At long last the East Shore Diner, which closed this fall, is preparing for a big trek. The 1950s roadside diner will be placed onto a trailer and driven about 12 miles across the Susquehanna River to a new home in Silver Spring Township. The move, which could happen as early as Dec. 12, will relocate the diner to the Carlisle Pike at Waterford Drive near the Cumberland Valley High School.
Pa. High School Football Report podcast: These football teams (we think) will leave Cumberland Valley as PIAA champions
Championship week is hours away now, so PennLive brought together all four ‘Report’ hosts to break down all six football finals and toss in some picks. Take a listen as Brian Linder, Nebiy Esayas, Dan Sostek and Eric Epler jostle for air time and relay a couple of interesting battles to watch when the action begins at 1 p.m. Thursday.
local21news.com
First on the East Coast training machine provides workout in minutes
Springettsbury Township, York County — With tight schedules, many times a good workout is the first thing on the chopping block. However, a York County fitness center is promising a full workout in just 12 minutes. “This model gets us back to coaching the client correctly and efficiently,” said...
PennLive.com
Dauphin County put man hospitalized for hypothermia back in cold cell, where he died
While incarcerated at the Dauphin County Prison late last year, staff members noted Jamal Crummel displayed an altered mental state, lethargy, abnormal breathing and slurred speech – all signs of hypothermia. He was taken to a hospital on Dec. 19, 2021, where he was diagnosed with hypothermia. He spent...
Snyder County rest area closes for season
From PennDOT: The primitive roadside rest area on Routes 11/15 at McKees Half Falls in Chapman Township closes for the season on Monday, Dec. 5. The rest area will reopen in the spring of 2023.
WGAL
Company displays message outside station for fallen firefighter; Pa. flags at half staff
DOVER, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf ordered all commonwealth flags in York County to fly at half-staff in honor of a firefighter who died in the line of duty last month. Chief Troy Dettinger of the Union Fire and Hose Company of Dover passed away last Wednesday. Monday,...
local21news.com
PA Turnpike reopens in Franklin County following crash in Tuscarora Tunnel
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | Officials say the crash has been cleared and the PA Turnpike is now reopen. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | A crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike inside the Tuscarora Tunnel in Metal Township, Franklin County has all traffic stopped in both directions at the tunnel, according to officials.
Jesse James Survives Icy High-Speed Rollover Crash Only To Get Hit By Train Seconds Later In PA
A 26-year-old man has died after an icy crash onto train tracks in central Pennsylvania, authorities say. Jesse James McGran Sutch, of Newport, has been identified as the victim of this deadly crash by his mother. Sutch had been driving a 2003 Jeep Liberty west on Lower Bailey Road in...
Comments / 0