local21news.com

Sunny weekend ends with a soggy Sunday

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — It will be a drier day, but with clouds sticking around. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s. Clouds remain stubborn tonight with lows in the low 30s. WEEKEND PEAKS OF SUN:. We should see just a touch more sunshine on Friday...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Mostly cloudy skies, but much drier with above average temps

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — After some early fog we can expect mostly cloudy skies, it will be a much drier day with highs staying up above average and in the low 50s. Clouds will remain pretty stubborn tonight with a low in the 30s. SOME FRIDAY CLEARING:. Skies...
local21news.com

Keep the umbrella handy, spotty showers continue

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Our ugly weather pattern continues. Cloudy with spotty showers tonight into tomorrow. You won't need the umbrella all day, but keep it handy. We'll get a break from the wet weather late Wednesday afternoon extending through Thursday. Still mostly cloudy but dry. FRIDAY RAIN:
local21news.com

Ugly dreary forecast for the rest of the week

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Clear skies as temperatures take another big tumble with overnight lows dipping to the mid 20's. Mostly Sunny tomorrow with highs in the upper 40s. Enjoy the nice day because things go downhill the rest of the week. UGLY WEEK:. Rain chances will return...
local21news.com

Tips for keeping your Christmas tree safe from fires

HARRISBURG, Pa — According to the National Fire Research Laboratory, U.S. firefighters respond to almost 200 Christmas tree fires every year. CBS 21 spoke with the CEO of Joshua Tree Experts for some tips on Christmas tree safety. First, he says to choose a freshly cut tree instead of...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

Hershey road closed due to water main break

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A road located in Hershey will be closed for the next four to six hours, according to the Derry Township Police Department. Police say that the 1000 block of West Areba Avenue between Briacrest Drive and Governor Road (SR322) will be closed for the next four to six hours due to […]
HERSHEY, PA
PennLive.com

Replacing a longtime Harrisburg favorite, Mad Moose Tavern scores high in food, service | Mimi’s picks

Mad Moose Tavern completes a downtown Harrisburg restaurant hat trick for proprietor Adam Sturges. Following a five year pattern -- intentional or not -- Sturges opened Sturges Speakeasy in 2012, acquired McGrath Irish Pub in 2017 and just recently, purchased Mad Moose Tavern, aka the Midtown Tavern, from longtime owner and operator Sotirios Ntzanis in October 2022.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Iconic East Shore Diner in Harrisburg prepares for move to Cumberland County

At long last the East Shore Diner, which closed this fall, is preparing for a big trek. The 1950s roadside diner will be placed onto a trailer and driven about 12 miles across the Susquehanna River to a new home in Silver Spring Township. The move, which could happen as early as Dec. 12, will relocate the diner to the Carlisle Pike at Waterford Drive near the Cumberland Valley High School.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. High School Football Report podcast: These football teams (we think) will leave Cumberland Valley as PIAA champions

Championship week is hours away now, so PennLive brought together all four ‘Report’ hosts to break down all six football finals and toss in some picks. Take a listen as Brian Linder, Nebiy Esayas, Dan Sostek and Eric Epler jostle for air time and relay a couple of interesting battles to watch when the action begins at 1 p.m. Thursday.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
local21news.com

First on the East Coast training machine provides workout in minutes

Springettsbury Township, York County — With tight schedules, many times a good workout is the first thing on the chopping block. However, a York County fitness center is promising a full workout in just 12 minutes. “This model gets us back to coaching the client correctly and efficiently,” said...

