‘It’s electric!’ Charlotte Fire adds electric fire truck to its fleet; all-electric firehouse planned for 2024

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Charlotte Fire Department announced on Monday what they’re calling “one of the most exciting developments in the firefighting industry.”

Charlotte Fire said it will add an electric fire truck to its fleet this year with a fire engine that is innovatively engineered, and firefighters can drive and pump on electric power.

The new truck will take Charlotte firefighting to an extraordinary new level, fire officials said.

“Energized with proven global technology and customized to meet Charlotte Fire’s needs with reduced emissions, reduced greenhouse gas, and reduced noise pollution. It will also annually save 19.66 metric tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) equivalent from tailpipe emissions,” Charlotte Fire said in a released statement on Monday.

Charlotte Fire said the truck performs 100 percent of fire ground duties on 100 percent electric with “unrivaled performance, range, and efficiency.”

The fire truck will be part of the new plan for Charlotte’s first all-electric firehouse which will be located at 3019 Beam Road.

The new three-bay, two-story firehouse, with more than 14,000 square feet, is situated on a three-acre site and is scheduled to start construction in the first quarter of 2024.

The new firehouse and truck are part of the City of Charlotte’s Strategic Energy Action Plan.

