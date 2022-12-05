ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, MA

The Bedford Citizen

Nicole Monk's Energy, Enthusiasm Brighten the Library Children's Room

When Nicole Monk learned that the Bedford Free Public Library was looking for a new Head of Children’s Services, she knew right away that she wanted to apply. Although she was happy with her work as young adult librarian at the Burlington Public Library, she was ready to move up to a department head position. And she wanted to return to children’s services, her “first love,” she said. The more she researched the Library to get to know it, the more excited she was: “Bedford is a small community, the Library is a busy place with great circulation, and it’s well-loved by the community.”
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

School Superintendent Search Accelerating

The search for a new superintendent of Bedford schools is about to shift into high gear. School Committee Chair Brad Morrison said at Tuesday night’s meeting that a brochure announcing the position is about to be distributed through standard channels for the position, such as the Massachusetts Association of School Committees.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Public Works Announces New Trash & Recycling Tool

~Submitted by Liz Antanavica, Refuse & Recycling Administrator. The Bedford Department of Public Works is excited to announce a new Waste Wizard and Collection Calendar tool, available now on the Trash & Recycling web page. This new tool has several features that help put “All of Your Waste, in Just...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Housing Partnership Gives the Nod to Carlisle Road Project

Continuing an earlier discussion with Atty. Pam Brown and developer Brian DeVellis, the Bedford Housing Partnership voted unanimously to support the Carlisle Road Project at last night’s meeting. Atty. Brown reviewed the site plan again, with particular emphasis on the location and distribution of the 35 affordable units that...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Council on Aging Message for December 2022

We have reached the last month of the year in 2022. I hope you feel, as I do, much better connected and engaged with us than last year. I extend a special thank you to the wonderful staff and volunteers of the American Legion, Post 221 for helped bring us together again this year for a delicious Thanksgiving meal and for their unwavering compassion for the senior community in Bedford.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

10th Annual Holiday House Tour – Sunday Dec. 11th

There’s room for everyone at this Holiday House Tour!. Join in for the annual Holiday House Tour: 2022 Edition from 2 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11. There is room for everyone on the Holiday House Tour, put on by the local realtors at Suzanne & Company. Residents can add their home to the official tour list.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Pool of Local Christmas Tree Dealers Dwindles

After 25 years, a variety of factors have led to a decision by Chip-In Farm on Hartwell Road to suspend the sale of Christmas trees. Increases in cost, decline in quality, and a shortage of helpers conspired to end the tradition, at least for this season, said Neil Couvee, who owns the enterprise with his brother Paul.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Manager Advises Board: Upcoming Budget 'Expensive'

The chairs that members of the Bedford Select Board occupy in their Town Hall meeting room are not equipped with seat belts. Town Manager Sarah Stanton Monday night indicated metaphorically that they might consider a retrofit in time for her Dec. 19 fiscal 2024 budget presentation. “The general budget picture...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Tenants Celebrate Their Depot Lease Renewals

Tenants of the historic Bedford Depot building at 80 Loomis St. are thrilled by the Select Board’s vote on Monday extending their leases for two years, beginning Jan. 1. “I am very appreciative to the Select Board for granting me two more years to serve our great community of Bedford, and the surrounding communities as well,” said Anthony Davis, proprietor of For the Boyz barbershop on the first floor.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

An Obituary: Roy Edward Mallory

Roy Edward Mallory, 73, of Bedford, died on Dec. 5, 2022. He graduated from Tufts University in 1971 with a degree in electrical engineering. Friends remember him as a warm, witty, engaging, and musically talented man who was instrumental in getting the Tufts radio station, WMFO, on the air. For...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

An Obituary: Elizabeth Ann Lussier

Elizabeth Ann Lussier (Russo), 59, of Leominster and formerly of Bedford, passed away on Dec. 1, 2022. Even from a young age, Elizabeth faced adversity with strength, love, and poise. She battled kidney nephritis for many years as a child until she was cured as a young adult. She enjoyed...
LEOMINSTER, MA
The Bedford Citizen

An Obituary: Gina A. (Umanita) DiMattia

Gina A. (Umanita) DiMattia, 68, passed away at the Kaplan Family Hospice House in Danvers on Nov. 29, 2022. Gina grew up in Bedford, graduating from Bedford High School and then Salem State College with a degree in Early Childhood Education. She was a preschool teacher for many years. Visiting...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

