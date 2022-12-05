Read full article on original website
BHS Interact Club Hosting Winter Items Drive to Help Children in Need
The Bedford High School Interact Club is holding its second annual Winter Items Drive to help the children served by Cradles to Crayons. The drive is now underway and runs through Dec. 20. Needed are new or gently used winter coats and snow boots as well as hats and gloves....
Holiday Artisan’s Fair is a Popular New Addition to Bedford’s Tree Lighting Festivities
Saturday’s Holiday Artisans Fair at The First Parish Church in Bedford came about in a serendipitous manner. Bedford resident Chris Wojnar is a member of both the Bedford Cultural District and the Gallery Team at First Parish and it seems both groups wanted to put on a fair where local artists could sell their wares.
Nicole Monk’s Energy, Enthusiasm Brighten the Library Children’s Room
When Nicole Monk learned that the Bedford Free Public Library was looking for a new Head of Children’s Services, she knew right away that she wanted to apply. Although she was happy with her work as young adult librarian at the Burlington Public Library, she was ready to move up to a department head position. And she wanted to return to children’s services, her “first love,” she said. The more she researched the Library to get to know it, the more excited she was: “Bedford is a small community, the Library is a busy place with great circulation, and it’s well-loved by the community.”
School Superintendent Search Accelerating
The search for a new superintendent of Bedford schools is about to shift into high gear. School Committee Chair Brad Morrison said at Tuesday night’s meeting that a brochure announcing the position is about to be distributed through standard channels for the position, such as the Massachusetts Association of School Committees.
Public Works Announces New Trash & Recycling Tool
~Submitted by Liz Antanavica, Refuse & Recycling Administrator. The Bedford Department of Public Works is excited to announce a new Waste Wizard and Collection Calendar tool, available now on the Trash & Recycling web page. This new tool has several features that help put “All of Your Waste, in Just...
Housing Partnership Gives the Nod to Carlisle Road Project
Continuing an earlier discussion with Atty. Pam Brown and developer Brian DeVellis, the Bedford Housing Partnership voted unanimously to support the Carlisle Road Project at last night’s meeting. Atty. Brown reviewed the site plan again, with particular emphasis on the location and distribution of the 35 affordable units that...
Council on Aging Message for December 2022
We have reached the last month of the year in 2022. I hope you feel, as I do, much better connected and engaged with us than last year. I extend a special thank you to the wonderful staff and volunteers of the American Legion, Post 221 for helped bring us together again this year for a delicious Thanksgiving meal and for their unwavering compassion for the senior community in Bedford.
10th Annual Holiday House Tour – Sunday Dec. 11th
There’s room for everyone at this Holiday House Tour!. Join in for the annual Holiday House Tour: 2022 Edition from 2 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11. There is room for everyone on the Holiday House Tour, put on by the local realtors at Suzanne & Company. Residents can add their home to the official tour list.
Pool of Local Christmas Tree Dealers Dwindles
After 25 years, a variety of factors have led to a decision by Chip-In Farm on Hartwell Road to suspend the sale of Christmas trees. Increases in cost, decline in quality, and a shortage of helpers conspired to end the tradition, at least for this season, said Neil Couvee, who owns the enterprise with his brother Paul.
Rotary Club of Bedford’s Winter Community Breakfast returns on Dec. 11
The Bedford Rotary’s 34th annual holiday breakfast is back after a three-year hiatus. Join the Rotary Club for its Winter Community Breakfast (formerly Breakfast with Santa) from 9 a.m. to noon on Sunday, Dec. 11 in the Bedford High School cafeteria. Tickets will be available at the door- $10 per person, children under one year are free.
Show off your Decorations in the Winter Lights Contest
It’s the time of year when lights and decorations make the earlier sunsets more of a treat and the. The Bedford Recreation Department is holding a Winter Lights Contest. This is an opportunity. for residents to show off their decorated homes and yards with winter light displays. Only. displays...
Manager Advises Board: Upcoming Budget ‘Expensive’
The chairs that members of the Bedford Select Board occupy in their Town Hall meeting room are not equipped with seat belts. Town Manager Sarah Stanton Monday night indicated metaphorically that they might consider a retrofit in time for her Dec. 19 fiscal 2024 budget presentation. “The general budget picture...
$14K Raised at Annual Turkey Trot for Bedford Food Pantry
Sam Bradford, 26, and Addison Poulter, 14, were the male and female winners on Thanksgiving morning at the annual Bedford Turkey Trot run and walk at the John Glenn Middle School. This year’s Trot attracted 250 runners and 125 walkers. Also winning was the Bedford Community Table/Pantry, Inc., the...
Tenants Celebrate Their Depot Lease Renewals
Tenants of the historic Bedford Depot building at 80 Loomis St. are thrilled by the Select Board’s vote on Monday extending their leases for two years, beginning Jan. 1. “I am very appreciative to the Select Board for granting me two more years to serve our great community of Bedford, and the surrounding communities as well,” said Anthony Davis, proprietor of For the Boyz barbershop on the first floor.
An Obituary: Roy Edward Mallory
Roy Edward Mallory, 73, of Bedford, died on Dec. 5, 2022. He graduated from Tufts University in 1971 with a degree in electrical engineering. Friends remember him as a warm, witty, engaging, and musically talented man who was instrumental in getting the Tufts radio station, WMFO, on the air. For...
An Obituary: Elizabeth Ann Lussier
Elizabeth Ann Lussier (Russo), 59, of Leominster and formerly of Bedford, passed away on Dec. 1, 2022. Even from a young age, Elizabeth faced adversity with strength, love, and poise. She battled kidney nephritis for many years as a child until she was cured as a young adult. She enjoyed...
Holiday Shopping Made Easy at the Friends of the Library Book Sale
There will be something for everyone on your holiday gift-giving list at the Friends of the Library Holiday Book Sale, Dec. 3 and 4, from 1 to 4 p.m. A Members only sale takes place on Saturday from noon to 1 p.m. and if you’re not already a member, you can join at the door.
Did You Know: Resources for those of us getting older (Or for our parents!)
We’re starting a new series called “Did You Know?” The idea is to highlight some of the numerous resources available here in town. Many of them are free. First up: Resources for those of us getting older (Or for our parents!) One good thing about getting older...
Austin Prep announces Bedford Honors Students for the First Term of the 2022-2023 School Year
Austin Prep has announced the Bedford students on the school’s first term Honors List:. Honors: Julia Esler, Olivia Gedaminsky, Aidan Higson, Maria Jimenez, Wyatt Langway, Alex Quinn, Angelia Scott. Austin Preparatory School is an independent Augustinian Catholic school serving young men and women in grades 6-12 at its campus...
An Obituary: Gina A. (Umanita) DiMattia
Gina A. (Umanita) DiMattia, 68, passed away at the Kaplan Family Hospice House in Danvers on Nov. 29, 2022. Gina grew up in Bedford, graduating from Bedford High School and then Salem State College with a degree in Early Childhood Education. She was a preschool teacher for many years. Visiting...
