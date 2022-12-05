ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Franks finds the fun at NFR

LAS VEGAS – He’s a bit soft-spoken, but Cole Franks has no problem hiding the joy he is experiencing during his second trip to the National Finals Rodeo. He’s a bareback rider, and he makes a living riding bucking horses. This is the best chance he has to really cash in on his season, so he’s making the most of every opportunity. On Wednesday night, he rode Powder River Rodeo’s All Eyes on A & K for 84.5 points to finish fifth in the seventh round.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Franks keeps adding NFR cash

LAS VEGAS – When nickels are mixed with dimes, they eventually add up to dollars. That seems to be how Cole Franks is playing his game in Sin City this week during his second appearance at the National Finals Rodeo. He’s placed five out of six nights, so that’s good. He even finished in a tie for second in Round 4. That was his biggest paycheck of the week at $20,000.
LAS VEGAS, NV

