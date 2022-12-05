ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Jason Witten Announcement

Jason Witten's coaching career is off to a successful start. On Tuesday, he was named the TAPPS Coach of the Year. Witten, one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history, led the Liberty Christian Warriors to a 10-2 record and a district championship. His team also made a trip to the regional round of the TAPPS Division II tournament.
iheart.com

Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
The Spun

Deion Sanders Reportedly On Verge Of Flipping Major Recruit

Deion Sanders has been active in recruiting since being hired as the head coach at Colorado last Saturday. Sanders has already secured a four-star wide receiver in the class of 2025 and is now reportedly on the verge of adding a four-star running back in the 2023 cycle. Making things more interesting is the fact this ballcarrier had been committed to a major program until Thursday.
COLORADO STATE
The Spun

Broncos' Likely Decision On General Manager Revealed

It's widely expected that the Denver Broncos will part ways with head coach Nathaniel Hackett after one season, but general manager George Paton is a different story. Paton's future isn't as cut and dried. He's in only his second season as GM, but wasn't hired by the new ownership group that purchased the team this offseason.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Jason Garrett Announces Decision On Stanford Job

Earlier this week, the football world learned that former Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett was in the running for a major college football job. According to Stewart Mandel of The Athletic, Garrett emerged as a finalist for the Stanford job after David Shaw resigned as head coach. After taking a few days to think about the opportunity, Garrett has made a decision on the job.
STANFORD, CA
atozsports.com

Cowboys: Jerry Jones opens up his wallet

The home of the Dallas Cowboys is getting a makeover. America’s Team has called AT&T Stadium home since the 2009 season. As is the case with any sports facility, upgrades are made. However, the Cowboys are planning $295 million worth of renovations soon, the most extensive in the stadium’s history.
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Believes 1 Prominent NFL Coach Might Retire

Could the Rams lose head coach Sean McVay to retirement this offseason? Colin Cowherd thinks there's a possibility that'll happen. While previewing this Thursday's game between the Raiders and Rams, Cowherd talked about how difficult this season has been for the defending champions. They currently have a 3-9 record. Cowherd...
Athlon Sports

Major Sean McVay Rumor Swirling This Friday

Last night's come-from-behind victory over the Las Vegas Raiders had to have been an exhilarating one for Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay.  Giving snaps to Baker Mayfield, who'd been acquired just two days previously, the former first overall pick marched the Rams down the field en route to ...
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to Falcons massive quarterback decision

So far this season, veteran Marcus Mariota has served as the starting quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons, and even though he’s struggled at times, he’s still put the team in playoff contention with a 5-8 record – just one game behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC South Division race. However, it looks like Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Falcons massive quarterback decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ATLANTA, GA
NFL Analysis Network

49ers Receive Rough Injury Updates On Three Stars

Week 13 was a good one in many respects for the San Francisco 49ers as they defeated the Miami Dolphins. That win was their fifth in a row, pushing their record to 8-4 on the season, but it didn’t come without its disappointments as injuries piled up again. Starting...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Cowboys plan $295 million upgrade to AT&T Stadium

The Cowboys are trying to keep up with the Joneses. Via Ben Fischer of Sport Business Journal, up to $295 million in upgrades to AT&T Stadium are in the works. The goal is to refresh premium spaces and upgrade technology before hosting the 2026 World Cup. Owner Jerry Jones opened...
TEXAS STATE
lastwordonsports.com

Kentucky Without Top Players For Bowl

Last Sunday the Kentucky football team accepted a bid to play in the Music City Bowl in Nashville. By the way that’s the game Last Word projected for the Cats. For Mark Stoops’ club, it extends their school-record seventh straight bowl berth. However, since then it’s been a whirlwind with two assistant coaches departing and now the loss of arguably the two most important players on the squad. Let’s break it and see where they go next as Kentucky will be without top players for Music City Bowl.
LEXINGTON, KY

