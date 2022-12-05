Read full article on original website
Look: Football World Reacts To Jason Witten Announcement
Jason Witten's coaching career is off to a successful start. On Tuesday, he was named the TAPPS Coach of the Year. Witten, one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history, led the Liberty Christian Warriors to a 10-2 record and a district championship. His team also made a trip to the regional round of the TAPPS Division II tournament.
Al Michaels Goes Off on the LA Rams PA Announcer During Thursday Night Football
Like many of us watching at home, Al Michaels is not always a fan of Thursday Night Football. He’s also not a fan of the Rams’ PA guy. Whatever is going on at SoFi Stadium, Michaels is just not on board. He’s had a number of comments about the NFL stadium and atmosphere.
NOLA.com
Is Saints coach Dennis Allen's job in jeopardy after just one year? Our crew talks it out.
The New Orleans Saints didn't expect it to turn out like this. Virtually no one predicted a 4-9 record. That begs the question: Is Dennis Allen's job in jeopardy? Even after just one season?. Our Saints coverage team huddled this week to discuss who’s to blame, among other topics:
Panthers fans react to Baker Mayfield's unbelievable debut with Rams
After amassing a 1-5 record in his starts and a handful of career-worsts in 2022, Baker Mayfield simply didn’t work out for the Carolina Panthers. But that doesn’t mean their fans aren’t happy when things do work out for their former quarterback. Just three days after being...
iheart.com
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
If Baker Mayfield sticks with Rams, he likely will be dealing with coaching changes
Rams offensive coordinator Liam Coen might head back to Kentucky, and other assistants also are likely on the move as Baker Mayfield acclimates to new team.
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
Deion Sanders Reportedly On Verge Of Flipping Major Recruit
Deion Sanders has been active in recruiting since being hired as the head coach at Colorado last Saturday. Sanders has already secured a four-star wide receiver in the class of 2025 and is now reportedly on the verge of adding a four-star running back in the 2023 cycle. Making things more interesting is the fact this ballcarrier had been committed to a major program until Thursday.
Broncos' Likely Decision On General Manager Revealed
It's widely expected that the Denver Broncos will part ways with head coach Nathaniel Hackett after one season, but general manager George Paton is a different story. Paton's future isn't as cut and dried. He's in only his second season as GM, but wasn't hired by the new ownership group that purchased the team this offseason.
How Much Money Stefon Diggs + Josh Allen Make in Buffalo Endorsements
How much money do Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen make from endorsements? Whether they represent national or local brands, there is a rigorous vetting process that both go through. Diggs and Allen make sure that they are partnering with brands that align with their values. Here is how much money...
Jason Garrett Announces Decision On Stanford Job
Earlier this week, the football world learned that former Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett was in the running for a major college football job. According to Stewart Mandel of The Athletic, Garrett emerged as a finalist for the Stanford job after David Shaw resigned as head coach. After taking a few days to think about the opportunity, Garrett has made a decision on the job.
atozsports.com
Cowboys: Jerry Jones opens up his wallet
The home of the Dallas Cowboys is getting a makeover. America’s Team has called AT&T Stadium home since the 2009 season. As is the case with any sports facility, upgrades are made. However, the Cowboys are planning $295 million worth of renovations soon, the most extensive in the stadium’s history.
Colin Cowherd Believes 1 Prominent NFL Coach Might Retire
Could the Rams lose head coach Sean McVay to retirement this offseason? Colin Cowherd thinks there's a possibility that'll happen. While previewing this Thursday's game between the Raiders and Rams, Cowherd talked about how difficult this season has been for the defending champions. They currently have a 3-9 record. Cowherd...
NOLA.com
A sportsbook has set the odds on Saints' Dennis Allen being the next NFL head coach fired
Dennis Allen's future as the New Orleans Saints coach has been in question after a 4-9 start to his first season and a stunning come-from-ahead loss Monday night to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Allen doesn't seem particularly likely to be fired before the end of the season, seeing as this...
Major Sean McVay Rumor Swirling This Friday
Last night's come-from-behind victory over the Las Vegas Raiders had to have been an exhilarating one for Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay. Giving snaps to Baker Mayfield, who'd been acquired just two days previously, the former first overall pick marched the Rams down the field en route to ...
NFL world reacts to Falcons massive quarterback decision
So far this season, veteran Marcus Mariota has served as the starting quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons, and even though he’s struggled at times, he’s still put the team in playoff contention with a 5-8 record – just one game behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC South Division race. However, it looks like Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Falcons massive quarterback decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BYU squeaks past No. 21 Creighton in game of runs
Rudi Williams scored 26 points to lead BYU to an 83-80 victory over No. 21 Creighton at the Jack Jones
NFL Analysis Network
49ers Receive Rough Injury Updates On Three Stars
Week 13 was a good one in many respects for the San Francisco 49ers as they defeated the Miami Dolphins. That win was their fifth in a row, pushing their record to 8-4 on the season, but it didn’t come without its disappointments as injuries piled up again. Starting...
NBC Sports
Cowboys plan $295 million upgrade to AT&T Stadium
The Cowboys are trying to keep up with the Joneses. Via Ben Fischer of Sport Business Journal, up to $295 million in upgrades to AT&T Stadium are in the works. The goal is to refresh premium spaces and upgrade technology before hosting the 2026 World Cup. Owner Jerry Jones opened...
lastwordonsports.com
Kentucky Without Top Players For Bowl
Last Sunday the Kentucky football team accepted a bid to play in the Music City Bowl in Nashville. By the way that’s the game Last Word projected for the Cats. For Mark Stoops’ club, it extends their school-record seventh straight bowl berth. However, since then it’s been a whirlwind with two assistant coaches departing and now the loss of arguably the two most important players on the squad. Let’s break it and see where they go next as Kentucky will be without top players for Music City Bowl.
