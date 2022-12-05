Read full article on original website
Newnan Times-Herald
William Eugene Brittian
William Eugene Brittian, 89, passed away Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at his home in Franklin, Georgia. Born October 3, 1932, in Newnan, Georgia, he was the son of the late Annie Cloteal Brittain and James William Brittain. He lived in Newnan, Georgia until he graduated from Newnan High School in 1950. He served in the Air Force from August 31, 1951 - July 26, 1955. He had a very long career with Lockheed in Marietta, Georgia where he traveled extensively. He was quick witted and always had a great story of his adventures to tell. He was preceded in death by his parents and his dear friend Margaret Cook.
Newnan Times-Herald
The Honorable Judge Walter Homer Drake, Jr.
The Honorable Walter Homer Drake, Jr. Retired United States Bankruptcy Judge Walter Homer Drake, Jr., 90, passed away Friday, December 9, 2022 at his home in Newnan. He was born November 21, 1932 in Colquitt, Georgia to the late Walter Homer Drake and Mary Lois Cowart Drake. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Ruth Bridges Drake, and brother, Dr. Henry C. Drake.
Newnan Times-Herald
Trinity sophomore does it all
Over the course of a 24-hour day, many find it hard to fit in as many activities as they would like. That doesn’t seem to bother Nikolas Pagsisihan. Pagsisihan, a 16-year old sophomore at Trinity Christian School, has involved himself in a variety of activities – such as football, soccer, swimming, the student council, Eagle Scouts and the U.S. Naval Sea Cadets.
Newnan Times-Herald
Northgate anglers sign to keep on fishing
It was a historic moment at Northgate High School on Tuesday when two athletes signed their letters of intent to compete in collegiate bass fishing. Northgate seniors Daylon Milam and James DuBose will continue their athletic and academic careers at Montevallo University in Alabama. The Georgia High School Association sanctioned...
Newnan Times-Herald
‘Anticipation’ unveiled on the LINC
An art sculpture celebrating local businesses in Newnan was unveiled on the LINC near Interstate 85 last Friday. The metal sculpture, named “Anticipation,” was built by Kelli Cadena, a fine arts major at the University of West Georgia. The sculpture features materials from the old Caldwell Tanks site,...
Newnan Times-Herald
Business Briefs
German robotics company to locate headquarters, manufacturing in Cherokee County. Gov. Brian P. Kemp recently announced that Becker Robotic Equipment, a global cable and robotic machinery manufacturer specializing in individualized robotic equipment, will build a new manufacturing facility to house its North American headquarters in Canton. The new facility will deliver more than $30 million in investment and create 137 new jobs in Cherokee County.
Newnan Times-Herald
Lady Vikings get win at East Coweta
For the first time since 2009, the Northgate Lady Vikings defeated East Coweta 57-48. It was the first statement win for Northgate Coach Alicia Sands in her inaugural campaign. It was their third win of the season, which is only one short of their entire win total for last season.
Newnan Times-Herald
Cougars open region schedule with victory
The Newnan Cougars tested the waters of Region 3-6A for the first time Tuesday night and came away with a 60-47 victory against East Paulding. Newnan Head Coach Trent Gatzemeyer got 25 points from guard Braylon Jackson, along with 13 points and nine rebounds from Derrius Teagle in the paint to lead the way.
Newnan Times-Herald
Magical East Coweta run comes to an end
The 2022 season for the East Coweta Lady Indians flag football team ended on Monday morning when they fell to Central Carrollton 20-14 in the state semifinals. But what a magical ride it was. Along the way, head Coach John Perkerson and the Lady Indians established a new level of excellence.
Newnan Times-Herald
Auditions for NTC murder mystery Dec. 12-13
Newnan Theatre Company will hold auditions for its original interactive Murder Mystery “Drop Dead Elegant” on Monday, Dec. 12, and Tuesday, Dec. 13, starting at 7 p.m. both nights. Auditions will be at NTC’s Mainstage at 24 First Ave. in Newnan. NTC’s Lenton Lees is the writer...
Newnan Times-Herald
Grief support group worldwide candle lighting Sunday
On Sunday, the local Compassionate Friends of West Georgia will host a candle lighting ceremony to remember children who have died. The ceremony at SonRise Baptist Church in Newnan, set for 6:45-8 p.m., will be held in conjunction with the annual Compassionate Friends Worldwide Candle Lighting, held annually on the second Sunday of December.
Newnan Times-Herald
Dogs in the playoff and Tech finds its coach
If there was any doubt about Georgia not playing to win in the SEC championship game last Saturday, that thought was erased by halftime as the Dogs were dominating 35-10 when the band took the field. LSU miscues that included not covering a blocked field goal attempt and giving up...
Newnan Times-Herald
Kemp appoints judge to Coweta Superior Court
Erica Tisinger, a State Court judge in Carroll County, was appointed to the Superior Court of the Coweta Judicial Circuit Friday by Gov. Brian Kemp. She will fill the vacancy created by the appointment of the Honorable Bill Hamrick to the Georgia State-wide Business Court earlier this year. The Coweta Judicial Circuit includes Coweta, Carroll, Heard, Meriwether and Troup counties.
Newnan Times-Herald
Newnan to review budget Tuesday
The Newnan City Council will introduce the 2023 budget at a meeting on Tuesday. The City Council is scheduled to hold a public hearing on the budget at 6 p.m., 30 minutes before the scheduled start of the regular meeting. According to city documents, the 2023 general fund budget is...
Newnan Times-Herald
Sharpsburg woman charged in fatal DUI wreck
A Sharpsburg woman is facing multiple charges in an Oct. 30 wreck that killed a Palmetto man and injured three others. Arianne Nicole Apperson, 39, was arrested Nov. 30 for first degree vehicular homicide, DUI, driving on the wrong side of the roadway and failing to exercise due care, following an investigation by the Georgia State Patrol’s Specialized Crash Reconstruction Team.
Newnan Times-Herald
Special needs monitor charged with battery of student
A former Coweta County special needs monitor is facing criminal charges after allegedly pushing one of her students. Karen Louise Gresham, 34, is charged with battery after the incident was reportedly caught on camera. The incident occurred at Central Educational Center last month when an investigator was reviewing school video...
