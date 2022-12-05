William Eugene Brittian, 89, passed away Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at his home in Franklin, Georgia. Born October 3, 1932, in Newnan, Georgia, he was the son of the late Annie Cloteal Brittain and James William Brittain. He lived in Newnan, Georgia until he graduated from Newnan High School in 1950. He served in the Air Force from August 31, 1951 - July 26, 1955. He had a very long career with Lockheed in Marietta, Georgia where he traveled extensively. He was quick witted and always had a great story of his adventures to tell. He was preceded in death by his parents and his dear friend Margaret Cook.

FRANKLIN, GA ・ 15 HOURS AGO