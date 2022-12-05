Read full article on original website
crawfordcountynow.com
Bucyrus man arrested after welfare check
BUCYRUS—Bucyrus police officers were dispatched to the 200 block of S. Lane St. regarding a welfare check on a man sleeping in the alleyway. They encountered Tim Adkins, 32, of Bucyrus, who was wanted on an outstanding warrant in Ontario. Officers recovered Methamphetamine as well as a loaded pistol....
peakofohio.com
Dolan arrested on felony identity fraud
A Bellefontaine woman was arrested following a traffic stop just outside Russells Point Wednesday night around 8 o’clock. Washington Township Police conducted a traffic stop on Route 33, near Township Road 94, for an equipment violation. The backseat passenger, later identified as Betty Dolan, 27, provided officers with a...
wktn.com
Circumstances of Man’s Death Under Investigation; Man Being Held on Unrelated Charges
The death of a Foraker man this past Tuesday afternoon is being investigated by the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office. According to a release issued late Wednesday afternoon, deputies were dispatched to 8005 Flora Street where they found 45 year old Billy Jack Shears suffering from an accidental self-inflicted pellet gun wound.
wktn.com
KMS Principal Threatened; Incident is Under Investigation
An incident involving the threat of an administrator at the Kenton Middle School Wednesday night is under investigation. According to the report from the Kenton Police Department, officers were notified that a juvenile threatened to shoot the middle school principal. No other information is being released at this time. The...
Woman charged with assaulting two others with car, prompting police search
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is asking for community help in searching for a suspect in connection with an assault — both physical and with a car — in northeast Columbus. Latasha Fowler has warrants for two counts of felonious assault, which reportedly occurred July 31 just after 3 a.m. on the […]
Hardin Sheriff investigating pellet-gun death
KENTON — The death of a Foraker man is being investigated as accidental by the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office. According to a press release, at around 12:30 p.m., deptuties responded to a Kenton address in responde to a report of an accidental self-inflicted pellet gun wound. Billy Shears, 45, was transported via ambulance to the Hardin Memorial Hospital where he died.
Piqua man arrested for damaging five cell phone towers
“It’s serious damage,” said Scott Gates, Troy police officer. “Service was disrupted for probably thousands of customers."
bgindependentmedia.org
BG Police Division investigating reported rape
Bowling Green Police Division is investigating a reported rape that occurred on Oct. 27. A woman came to the police station on Sunday to report that she had been watching TV with a man she knows in his apartment on East Wooster Street. She said she fell asleep and woke up to him raping her.
Homicide suspect found during Gahanna domestic violence incident
GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — A domestic violence report in Gahanna led to the arrests of two men — including a fugitive from Michigan. On Monday, officers arrived at a house on Verdin Court with search and arrest warrants for 39-year-old Labaron Lorenzo Thurmond, who was charged with domestic violence and assault, according to the Gahanna […]
crawfordcountynow.com
Two suspects arrested in Bucyrus after traffic stop
BUCYRUS—On Tuesday, at approximately 4:55 pm Bucyrus Police Officer Wireman conducted a traffic stop near 220 North Sandusky Avenue with the assistance of Officer Graves. While speaking with the occupants, the driver 24-year-old Brent Stidham of Bucyrus, and passenger 24- year-old Brandon Borders of Bucyrus attempted to discard baggies of suspected methamphetamine.
Police: Gahanna suspect posted bail, contacted victim
GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) – Two suspects police said have been involved in violent crimes are behind bars Wednesday, with one of those men being arrested twice in a matter of three days. The investigation started Monday with police looking for a domestic violence suspect, who they identified as Labaron Lorenzo Thurmond, 34. On Monday, officers […]
peakofohio.com
UPDATED: Champaign Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating fiery two-vehicle fatal crash
The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two-vehicle head-on fatal crash that occurred in the 2700 block of Clark Road, near State Route 296, Tuesday morning around 10:30. The report states a 2018 Hyundai Sonata, driven by Lisa Courter, 57 of Urbana, was northbound on Clark Road when...
hometownstations.com
Trial date set for former LPD officer charged in Wapak incident
WAPAKONETA — A jury trial has been scheduled for Feb. 13 in Auglaize County Municipal Court for a former Lima police officer charged with misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest and obstructing official business during an incident in Wapakoneta earlier this year. Veronica Sepulveda, 36, of Napoleon, appeared for her...
Lima woman gets 4 years probation for burglary, meth possession
LIMA — A Lima woman convicted of second-degree felony burglary and fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs was sentenced to four years of community control on Monday. Tessa Howard, 25, trespassed into an “occupied structure” on Sept. 11 and had methamphetamine on Jan. 31, according to the indictments....
Greer gets 26 years prison for robbery, assault
LIMA — A Lima man found guilty by a jury of robbing and assaulting two people in 2021 was sentenced to 26 years in prison on Tuesday morning. Tarockis Greer, 31, was sentenced on aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery — first degree felonies — and two counts of second-degree felonious assault. The charges carry firearm specifications, for which Greer received six years of mandatory prison.
'They knew those kids were in the car': Columbus police looking for break in 2021 triple homicide
COLUMBUS, Ohio — On December 7, 2021, a horrific crime ended with two children dead in a parked car along with the boyfriend of their mother. It happened in 6600 block of Kodiak Drive in southeast Columbus, not far from Canal Winchester. All of the victims were shot to...
UPDATE: Deputies ID victim of deadly head-on crash in Champaign Co.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — An Urbana woman was killed in a crash in Champaign County Tuesday morning. The crash happened on Clark Road near state Route 296 around 10:30 a.m., deputies said in a media release. A preliminary investigation found a 2018 Hyundai car, driven by Lisa Courter, 57, of...
Two people shot on Noe Bixby Rd.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people have been hospitalized after reports of a shooting on the southeast side of Columbus Wednesday night. According to Columbus Police dispatch, police responded to reports of a shooting just before 11 p.m. Wednesday at the 2900 block of Noe Bixby Road in the Blacklick Estates neighborhood. One person was […]
Second Indiana man charged in attempted Van Wert murder
VAN WERT — Dashawn Jones, 33, of Fort Wayne, entered pleas of not guilty in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court during his arraignment hearing last week to charges of complicity in the commission of an offense, kidnapping and aggravated burglary, all felonies of the first degree, and a second-degree felony count of felonious assault.
