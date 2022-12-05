ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenton, OH

crawfordcountynow.com

Bucyrus man arrested after welfare check

BUCYRUS—Bucyrus police officers were dispatched to the 200 block of S. Lane St. regarding a welfare check on a man sleeping in the alleyway. They encountered Tim Adkins, 32, of Bucyrus, who was wanted on an outstanding warrant in Ontario. Officers recovered Methamphetamine as well as a loaded pistol....
BUCYRUS, OH
peakofohio.com

Dolan arrested on felony identity fraud

A Bellefontaine woman was arrested following a traffic stop just outside Russells Point Wednesday night around 8 o’clock. Washington Township Police conducted a traffic stop on Route 33, near Township Road 94, for an equipment violation. The backseat passenger, later identified as Betty Dolan, 27, provided officers with a...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
wktn.com

KMS Principal Threatened; Incident is Under Investigation

An incident involving the threat of an administrator at the Kenton Middle School Wednesday night is under investigation. According to the report from the Kenton Police Department, officers were notified that a juvenile threatened to shoot the middle school principal. No other information is being released at this time. The...
KENTON, OH
The Lima News

Hardin Sheriff investigating pellet-gun death

KENTON — The death of a Foraker man is being investigated as accidental by the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office. According to a press release, at around 12:30 p.m., deptuties responded to a Kenton address in responde to a report of an accidental self-inflicted pellet gun wound. Billy Shears, 45, was transported via ambulance to the Hardin Memorial Hospital where he died.
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

BG Police Division investigating reported rape

Bowling Green Police Division is investigating a reported rape that occurred on Oct. 27. A woman came to the police station on Sunday to report that she had been watching TV with a man she knows in his apartment on East Wooster Street. She said she fell asleep and woke up to him raping her.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Homicide suspect found during Gahanna domestic violence incident

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — A domestic violence report in Gahanna led to the arrests of two men — including a fugitive from Michigan. On Monday, officers arrived at a house on Verdin Court with search and arrest warrants for 39-year-old Labaron Lorenzo Thurmond, who was charged with domestic violence and assault, according to the Gahanna […]
GAHANNA, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Two suspects arrested in Bucyrus after traffic stop

BUCYRUS—On Tuesday, at approximately 4:55 pm Bucyrus Police Officer Wireman conducted a traffic stop near 220 North Sandusky Avenue with the assistance of Officer Graves. While speaking with the occupants, the driver 24-year-old Brent Stidham of Bucyrus, and passenger 24- year-old Brandon Borders of Bucyrus attempted to discard baggies of suspected methamphetamine.
BUCYRUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Gahanna suspect posted bail, contacted victim

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) – Two suspects police said have been involved in violent crimes are behind bars Wednesday, with one of those men being arrested twice in a matter of three days. The investigation started Monday with police looking for a domestic violence suspect, who they identified as Labaron Lorenzo Thurmond, 34. On Monday, officers […]
GAHANNA, OH
hometownstations.com

Death investigation underway in Hardin County

HARDIN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - One man was arrested, and an investigation is underway after a Hardin County man died from a Pellet gun wound. The Hardin county Sheriff's office says Deputies were called to the 8-thousand block of Flora street in the Foraker area of rural Hardin county just after Noontime on Tuesday.
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Lima woman gets 4 years probation for burglary, meth possession

LIMA — A Lima woman convicted of second-degree felony burglary and fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs was sentenced to four years of community control on Monday. Tessa Howard, 25, trespassed into an “occupied structure” on Sept. 11 and had methamphetamine on Jan. 31, according to the indictments....
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Greer gets 26 years prison for robbery, assault

LIMA — A Lima man found guilty by a jury of robbing and assaulting two people in 2021 was sentenced to 26 years in prison on Tuesday morning. Tarockis Greer, 31, was sentenced on aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery — first degree felonies — and two counts of second-degree felonious assault. The charges carry firearm specifications, for which Greer received six years of mandatory prison.
LIMA, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two people shot on Noe Bixby Rd.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people have been hospitalized after reports of a shooting on the southeast side of Columbus Wednesday night. According to Columbus Police dispatch, police responded to reports of a shooting just before 11 p.m. Wednesday at the 2900 block of Noe Bixby Road in the Blacklick Estates neighborhood. One person was […]
COLUMBUS, OH
The Lima News

Second Indiana man charged in attempted Van Wert murder

VAN WERT — Dashawn Jones, 33, of Fort Wayne, entered pleas of not guilty in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court during his arraignment hearing last week to charges of complicity in the commission of an offense, kidnapping and aggravated burglary, all felonies of the first degree, and a second-degree felony count of felonious assault.
VAN WERT, OH

