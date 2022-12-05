ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

News-Herald

Ravens sign Brett Hundley; Lamar Jackson unlikely Sunday

The Baltimore Ravens signed veteran quarterback Brett Hundley to their practice squad on Monday in the aftermath of starter Lamar Jackson's knee injury. Hundley's agent confirmed the move on social media. Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Monday that Jackson is week to week and "less likely" to play this week against Pittsburgh "but not impossible." "After that it'll become more and more likely" that Jackson returns, Harbaugh said, adding that...
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to massive Lamar Jackson update

During Sunday afternoon’s narrow win over the Denver Broncos, the Baltimore Ravens got some very concerning news when star quarterback and former MVP Lamar Jackson left the game with an apparent knee injury. And while it looks like Jackson might have avoided a massive, season-ending injury, he definitely will miss some time.
New York Post

Deshaun Watson snubbed by wife of Texans owner in Houston return

There seems to be no love lost between Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson and the wife of Texans owner Cal McNair. Ahead of Sunday’s Browns-Texans game in Houston — where Watson returned to play his former team in his first regular-season game in 700 days — Hannah McNair appeared to blatantly ignore the quarterback when he approached her and her husband. In pregame videos, Hannah can be seen turning her back to Watson when he jogged across the field to share a half-hug and a handshake with McNair. The couple was standing with Watson’s current boss, Browns owner Jimmy Haslam.  Hannah stood on the...
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Gets Real About Baker Mayfield

Stephen A. Smith has always been critical of Baker Mayfield. Stephen A. Smith has always been brutally honest when it comes to his opinions. If he thinks you are a scrub, he will let you know that. Oftentimes, he does it in the most hilarious ways possible. However, there are some players out there who will get offended by what he has to say.
The Spun

Look: Terrell Owens Wants To Come Back With 1 NFL Team

Legendary wide receiver Terrell Owens is ready to make his return to the NFL. However, it sounds like he's only interested in playing for one franchise. While on "The Morning Roast" for 95.7 The Game, Owens said he told the 49ers that he'd be open to a reunion. Owens added...
Yardbarker

Bills Make Three Moves Release WR Marquez Stevenson

According to Chris Brown, the team is also adding defensive tackles C.J. Brewer and Cortez Broughton to their practice squad. Stevenson, 24, was drafted by the Bills in the sixth round out of Houston in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year deal worth $3.65 million with a $172,540 signing bonus.
Predicting The NFL Playoff Bracket And Eventual Super Bowl Winner

The NFL season is rapidly approaching a close and we have tight races across the board when it comes to the divisions in either conference. Before we reach the postseason, we have to take a deeper look at which teams might be able to make it into the playoffs and who could become the potential Super Bowl champions.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Ravens' Veteran Quarterback Signing

The Baltimore Ravens are adding another quarterback in the wake of Lamar Jackson's injury. According to ESPN's Field Yates, the Ravens are signing former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley. Hundley has appeared in 18 games throughout his NFL career and has completed 59% of his passes for 1,902 yards,...
