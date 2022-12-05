ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auglaize County, OH

Lima News

Putnam County court records, Nov. 17-Nov. 22

Broc L. Baughman, 32, Ottoville, was sentenced to 54 months in prison for two counts aggravated trafficking in drugs. Baughman was sentenced to 24 months on count one and 30 months on count two with the sentence to be served consecutively to each other and concurrently to a case in Paulding County. He was also ordered to pay $1,300 to the North West Ohio Drug Task Force.
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Lima Municipal Court records, Dec. 1-7

Heather R. Smith, 44, of Lima, found guilty of persistent disorderly conduct. Sentence: 30 days jail. 20 days suspended. $150 fine. Andre M. McCoy, 19, of Lima, found guilty of assault*. Sentence: 90 days jail. 90 days suspended. $200 fine. Joshua L. Schneider, 37, of Lima, found guilty of persistent...
LIMA, OH
westbendnews.net

DOUBLE HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION

Paulding, Ohio – On today’s date, shortly after 12:00 p.m., deputies were dispatched to 6502 Road 123 in Latty Township for a welfare check. Co-workers of 60-year-old Celecitas Pelegrino Williams were concerned she had not reported to work for 2 days, she hadn’t called off and she had not answered her phone.
PAULDING, OH
wfft.com

Elderly couple found dead in Paulding County, suspect arrested

PAULDING COUNTY, Ohio (WFFT) -- A Paulding County man is in jail after authorities found an elderly couple dead in a barn. Clay Dockery, 23, is charged with two counts of murder, one count of theft plus other "unclassified felonies." Paulding County deputies were called to 6502 Road 123 in...
PAULDING COUNTY, OH
wktn.com

KMS Principal Threatened; Incident is Under Investigation

An incident involving the threat of an administrator at the Kenton Middle School Wednesday night is under investigation. According to the report from the Kenton Police Department, officers were notified that a juvenile threatened to shoot the middle school principal. No other information is being released at this time. The...
KENTON, OH
WDTN

Piqua man arrested for damaging five cell phone towers

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) — A Piqua man is facing multiple felony charges after he allegedly damaged five cell phone towers, disrupting service for AT&T and Verizon customers. According to our partners at Miami Valley Today, 37-year-old Christopher A. Daniels is facing charges of aggravated trespass, felony vandalism and disrupting public service.
PIQUA, OH
peakofohio.com

Dolan arrested on felony identity fraud

A Bellefontaine woman was arrested following a traffic stop just outside Russells Point Wednesday night around 8 o’clock. Washington Township Police conducted a traffic stop on Route 33, near Township Road 94, for an equipment violation. The backseat passenger, later identified as Betty Dolan, 27, provided officers with a...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
hometownstations.com

Death investigation underway in Hardin County

HARDIN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - One man was arrested, and an investigation is underway after a Hardin County man died from a Pellet gun wound. The Hardin county Sheriff's office says Deputies were called to the 8-thousand block of Flora street in the Foraker area of rural Hardin county just after Noontime on Tuesday.
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Second Indiana man charged in attempted Van Wert murder

VAN WERT — Dashawn Jones, 33, of Fort Wayne, entered pleas of not guilty in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court during his arraignment hearing last week to charges of complicity in the commission of an offense, kidnapping and aggravated burglary, all felonies of the first degree, and a second-degree felony count of felonious assault.
VAN WERT, OH
Lima News

Lima man injured in Auglaize County shooting

SALEM TOWNSHIP — An 18-year-old Lima man was injured in a shooting early Sunday in Salem Township, in the far northwest section of Auglaize County, according to a press release from the Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies arrived at the undisclosed location at 12:48 a.m. Sunday and discovered...
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
Daily Standard

150 years after brutal murder, a victim's grave is restored

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP - When the remains of 13-year-old Mary Arabelle Secaur were discovered in a thicket north of Tama Road on June 24, 1872, it sent shockwaves through the community. Secaur had been missing since she was last seen walking home from church on June 23, 1872. By the time...
CELINA, OH

