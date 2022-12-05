ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

WLTX.com

McDonald's operator accused of child labor violations involving more than 100 teens

PITTSBURGH — A federal investigation found child labor violations involving scores of teenagers at more than a dozen McDonald's locations in and around Pittsburgh. McDonald's franchisee Santonastasso Enterprises broke U.S. labor laws in allowing 14- and 15-year-olds to work outside of legal hours at 13 restaurants, the U.S. Department of Labor said on Monday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

Mayor Gainey challenges Black parents in Pittsburgh: ‘Our kids need you’

Pittsburgh’s mayor, Ed Gainey, has had enough with the gun violence. He shed the dress shirt, tie and sportcoat for a hoodie, jacket, jeans and Steeler hat and spoke candidly to the crowd assembled for Kaari Thompson’s vigil. Thompson, 4, was shot and killed at the corner of Lincoln and Lemington avenues on Dec. 1. Her mother, Temani Lewis, died days later.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Citizen review board gets an earful on "rude and discourteous" police conduct

Some Pittsburghers say recent encounters with city police have left them feeling endangered rather than protected. Witnesses reporting last night to the Citizen Police Review Board shared multiple variations on this theme. One Homewood resident said her interactions with local law enforcement have convinced her to avoid them at all...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Police officer assaulted in Clairton

CLAIRTON, Pa. — Allegheny County Police are investigating after a police officer was assaulted in Clairton. Police haven’t said where the assault happened but did say it happened around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. The officer was assessed for injuries and taken to the hospital. No arrests have been announced.
CLAIRTON, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Westmoreland man caught with loaded gun at Pittsburgh Airport

A loaded 9mm handgun was detected in a West Newton man’s carry-on bag Wednesday morning at Pittsburgh International Airport. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers detected the gun and an additional loaded gun magazine at the security checkpoint as it entered the checkpoint X-ray machine. Allegheny County police were notified...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Arrest made in Dormont bank robbery

A Brookline man is facing charges after police arrested him for allegedly robbing a Dormont bank Wednesday. Police were called to the Dollar Bank in the 3000 block of West Liberty Avenue around 3:45 p.m. Investigators learned that a male suspect wearing a surgical mask handed a note to a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PublicSource

COVID-19 cases remain steady in Allegheny County

Resources Allegheny County’s COVID-19 resource page with links to information on vaccines, testing sites and quarantine basics Allegheny County's map of vaccination sites Housing and mental health supports amid COVID in Allegheny County (For more information or help with scheduling an appointment through Allegheny County’s Area Agency on Aging, residents can call 412-350-4234.)  Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 […] The post COVID-19 cases remain steady in Allegheny County appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Hearing held on unbecoming conduct of Pittsburgh police officers

PITTSBURGH — The Independent Citizen Police Review Board held a virtual hearing Tuesday evening, focused on unbecoming conduct of Pittsburgh police officers. "If an officer has been rude, discourteous, done something that's unbecoming to the civilian's eyes any way, it's an opportunity for them to come and tell the board about it," said Beth Pittinger, executive director of the review board.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Why many seeking housing spend years without shelter

Just days after a large low-barrier homeless shelter opened in Downtown Pittsburgh, officials reported the facility had reached full capacity. But this is just one kink in the system, as backlogs in long-term housing programs have been rising steadily since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The vast majority of people living outside in Pittsburgh are already on the waitlist for subsidized housing, according to Maria Montaño, spokesperson for Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Judge dismisses charges against Jeannette man who refused to supply ID to police

A criminal case was dismissed against a Jeannette man charged with obstruction of justice based on allegations that he refused to identify himself to police last year. Jonathan Durbiano, 42, was detained by Jeannette police in the early hours of June 6, 2021, on Maryland Street. He also was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia after officers found a marijuana vape pen in his pocket during a search while he was in custody.
JEANNETTE, PA

