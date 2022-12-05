Read full article on original website
Pittsburgh Regional Transit employees fired over vaccination mandate file lawsuit
PITTSBURGH — Former employees of Pittsburgh Regional Transit who were terminated over vaccination status are filing a lawsuit against the company. Jonathan Lutz was an employee for four years, until this March when he was fired because he refused to give the company his vaccination status when a mandate was put in place.
WLTX.com
McDonald's operator accused of child labor violations involving more than 100 teens
PITTSBURGH — A federal investigation found child labor violations involving scores of teenagers at more than a dozen McDonald's locations in and around Pittsburgh. McDonald's franchisee Santonastasso Enterprises broke U.S. labor laws in allowing 14- and 15-year-olds to work outside of legal hours at 13 restaurants, the U.S. Department of Labor said on Monday.
Owner of local plumbing company facing charges for allegedly taking money, never finishing jobs
GREENSBURG, Pa. — A couple in Greensburg contacted Channel 11 about ML Plumbing. The owner, Mark Loughlan, is currently facing three charges tied to a recent job. He believes those chares will be dropped. “I would hate for this to happen to someone else,” said Karen Imhoff. Karen...
wtae.com
State seeks injunction against West View woman accused of running unlicensed day cares
WEST VIEW, Pa. — The state Department of Human Services says a West View woman has repeatedly ignored orders to shut down unlicensed day cares. This week the state went to court seeking an injunction against Daveen Gray, the day care operator. Court records describe a cat-and-mouse game between...
Plum police detective becomes department's first public information officer
A Plum detective has been named the police department’s first public information officer. Joseph Little took the weeklong FBI Law Enforcement Executive Development Association class in Pleasant Hills to take on the role. “I provide the community with the most accurate, up-to-date information,” he said. “As you would imagine,...
New Pittsburgh Courier
Mayor Gainey challenges Black parents in Pittsburgh: ‘Our kids need you’
Pittsburgh’s mayor, Ed Gainey, has had enough with the gun violence. He shed the dress shirt, tie and sportcoat for a hoodie, jacket, jeans and Steeler hat and spoke candidly to the crowd assembled for Kaari Thompson’s vigil. Thompson, 4, was shot and killed at the corner of Lincoln and Lemington avenues on Dec. 1. Her mother, Temani Lewis, died days later.
Could Ames department stores be making a comeback?
Amesstores.com has a message on it that says, “Ames Department Stores, Inc is returning in Spring 2023. Please keep an eye on this website for announcements on which locations are opening first!”
Pitt police issue warning about person posing as utility worker in South Oakland
PITTSBURGH — University of Pittsburgh police issued a warning on Thursday after reports of a person posing as a utility worker in South Oakland, who attempted to gain access to buildings. Pitt police said in those incidents, the person was reported to be aggressively knocking on doors and trying...
pghcitypaper.com
Citizen review board gets an earful on "rude and discourteous" police conduct
Some Pittsburghers say recent encounters with city police have left them feeling endangered rather than protected. Witnesses reporting last night to the Citizen Police Review Board shared multiple variations on this theme. One Homewood resident said her interactions with local law enforcement have convinced her to avoid them at all...
Police arrest man accused of robbing bank in Dormont
DORMONT, Pa. — A man who police say was responsible for robbing a bank in Dormont was arrested on Thursday. Ahmed Ali Asiri, 26, of Brookline, is facing charges of robbery by oral or written demand, theft by unlawful taking of movable property, and terroristic threats. On Wednesday at...
wtae.com
Police officer assaulted in Clairton
CLAIRTON, Pa. — Allegheny County Police are investigating after a police officer was assaulted in Clairton. Police haven’t said where the assault happened but did say it happened around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. The officer was assessed for injuries and taken to the hospital. No arrests have been announced.
Blueprints helps Washington, Greene county residents with a variety of needs | Helping the Helpers
'We're an anti-poverty organization,' Jeff Fondelier, Blueprints' vice president of operations, said. The post Blueprints helps Washington, Greene county residents with a variety of needs | Helping the Helpers appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Westmoreland man caught with loaded gun at Pittsburgh Airport
A loaded 9mm handgun was detected in a West Newton man’s carry-on bag Wednesday morning at Pittsburgh International Airport. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers detected the gun and an additional loaded gun magazine at the security checkpoint as it entered the checkpoint X-ray machine. Allegheny County police were notified...
wtae.com
Arrest made in Dormont bank robbery
A Brookline man is facing charges after police arrested him for allegedly robbing a Dormont bank Wednesday. Police were called to the Dollar Bank in the 3000 block of West Liberty Avenue around 3:45 p.m. Investigators learned that a male suspect wearing a surgical mask handed a note to a...
COVID-19 cases remain steady in Allegheny County
Resources Allegheny County’s COVID-19 resource page with links to information on vaccines, testing sites and quarantine basics Allegheny County's map of vaccination sites Housing and mental health supports amid COVID in Allegheny County (For more information or help with scheduling an appointment through Allegheny County’s Area Agency on Aging, residents can call 412-350-4234.) Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 […] The post COVID-19 cases remain steady in Allegheny County appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
wtae.com
Hearing held on unbecoming conduct of Pittsburgh police officers
PITTSBURGH — The Independent Citizen Police Review Board held a virtual hearing Tuesday evening, focused on unbecoming conduct of Pittsburgh police officers. "If an officer has been rude, discourteous, done something that's unbecoming to the civilian's eyes any way, it's an opportunity for them to come and tell the board about it," said Beth Pittinger, executive director of the review board.
pghcitypaper.com
Why many seeking housing spend years without shelter
Just days after a large low-barrier homeless shelter opened in Downtown Pittsburgh, officials reported the facility had reached full capacity. But this is just one kink in the system, as backlogs in long-term housing programs have been rising steadily since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The vast majority of people living outside in Pittsburgh are already on the waitlist for subsidized housing, according to Maria Montaño, spokesperson for Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey.
Over $211 in scratch-off prizes claimed in PA last month
The top prize of $5 million was sold in Allegheny County, one prize of $3 million was also sold in Allegheny County along with a $1 million prize.
Judge dismisses charges against Jeannette man who refused to supply ID to police
A criminal case was dismissed against a Jeannette man charged with obstruction of justice based on allegations that he refused to identify himself to police last year. Jonathan Durbiano, 42, was detained by Jeannette police in the early hours of June 6, 2021, on Maryland Street. He also was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia after officers found a marijuana vape pen in his pocket during a search while he was in custody.
Rare albino deer killed illegally in Fayette County
A rare and popular deer in Fayette County has been shot illegally. An albino deer was poached out of archery and rifle season in Perryopolis the PA Game Commission tells KDKA Radio.
