ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
WDTV

Fall turkey harvest sees big increase over last year

FARMINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Preliminary results show West Virginia’s 2022 fall turkey harvest saw a big increase over last year’s harvest. According to the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources, hunters harvested 1,012 birds this past season, a 46% increase over last year’s 694 birds harvested. However,...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Lootpress

Appalachian Beekeeping Collective Voted Best Honey in WV

HINTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Appalachian Beekeeping Collective (ABC), a project of the non-profit Appalachian Headwaters, was recently voted as the “Best Honey in West Virginia” in West Virginia Living magazine’s 2022 “Best of West Virginia” contest. Since its creation in 2017, Appalachian Beekeeping...
HINTON, WV
WDTV

Mister Bee selected as ‘Best West Virginia Made Food Product’

PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Mister Bee Potato Chips has been selected as the “Best West Virginia Made Food Product” for the second consecutive year in West Virginia Living magazine’s “Best of West Virginia.”. Mister Bee is the West Virginia’s only potato chip manufacturer. It won after...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Lootpress

Golden Delicious apple originated in West Virginia

CLAY COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Golden Delicious apple is now found in grocery stores and farmer markets all across the nation, but the Golden Delicious first got its start from a chance seedling on a farm in Clay County. In 1912, a Golden Delicious apple tree that arose...
CLAY COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Part of national JUUL settlement coming to West Virginia

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Vaping company JUUL has reached settlements with more than 5,000 cases. That affects nearly 10,000 plaintiffs, including West Virginia schools. While an official amount has not been released, some of the settlement money will go to school around the state to help fight nicotine addition. As...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WBOY

Wave of West Virginia schools ‘swatted’—here’s what that means

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Morgantown High School, along with Robert C. Byrd High School, Fairmont Senior and multiple high schools elsewhere in West Virginia, received hoax calls reporting active shooters on Wednesday morning. The Morgantown Police Department said in a press release that an unidentified man, who was claiming...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNS

False threats made to schools in Southern West Virginia, across state

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Department of Homeland Security and other law enforcement agencies have received multiple hoax threats about school shootings or other violent acts on campuses across the state on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. At this time several counties have reported threats including Barbour, Cabell, Harrison, Ohio, Kanawha, Marion, Mercer, Monongalia, […]
GHENT, WV
WBOY 12 News

Why does West Virginia have a landlocked lighthouse?

The video above is courtesy of M&J Travel Adventures. MT. NEBO, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia is nowhere near the ocean, so why is there a lighthouse in the Mountain State? Summersville Lake Retreat & Lighthouse is located in Mt. Nebo, West Virginia, in Nicholas County. The steel tower weighs a whopping 77,000 pounds! The […]
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy