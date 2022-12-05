Read full article on original website
WDTV
Fall turkey harvest sees big increase over last year
FARMINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Preliminary results show West Virginia’s 2022 fall turkey harvest saw a big increase over last year’s harvest. According to the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources, hunters harvested 1,012 birds this past season, a 46% increase over last year’s 694 birds harvested. However,...
Appalachian Beekeeping Collective Voted Best Honey in WV
HINTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Appalachian Beekeeping Collective (ABC), a project of the non-profit Appalachian Headwaters, was recently voted as the “Best Honey in West Virginia” in West Virginia Living magazine’s 2022 “Best of West Virginia” contest. Since its creation in 2017, Appalachian Beekeeping...
WDTV
Mister Bee selected as ‘Best West Virginia Made Food Product’
PARKERSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Mister Bee Potato Chips has been selected as the “Best West Virginia Made Food Product” for the second consecutive year in West Virginia Living magazine’s “Best of West Virginia.”. Mister Bee is the West Virginia’s only potato chip manufacturer. It won after...
Golden Delicious apple originated in West Virginia
CLAY COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Golden Delicious apple is now found in grocery stores and farmer markets all across the nation, but the Golden Delicious first got its start from a chance seedling on a farm in Clay County. In 1912, a Golden Delicious apple tree that arose...
East Coast’s longest sled run is opening soon in West Virginia
West Virginia State Parks is selling advance tickets for Blackwater Falls State Park's Sled Run, which is the longest of its kind on the East Coast.
$450 million steel plant to open in West Virginia’s Eastern Panhandle
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced on Thursday that a Fortune 500 company will open a new plant in the Mountain State. Commercial Metals Company (CMC), which is headquartered in Irving, Texas, plans to open a new steel plant in Berkeley County, West Virginia. “I am thrilled to welcome Commercial Metals Company to […]
connect-bridgeport.com
Hunters to See More Opportunities as West Virginia's Antlerless Deer, Bear Firearms Season Set to Open
Hunters will have several opportunities to target deer and bear in December with the next segments of West Virginia’s antlerless deer and bear firearms seasons set to open early in the month. The next segment of West Virginia’s antlerless deer firearms season will be open Dec. 8–11 in the...
MSN says this is West Virginia’s best hole-in-the-wall restaurant
MSN released a list of the "most brilliant hole-in-the-wall restaurant" in each state, and it features a Marion County deli.
wchsnetwork.com
Fake active shooter calls flood state including South Charleston High
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The man who made the fake active shooter call to Kanawha County Metro 911 identified himself as Alex Edwards. That call and more than a dozen others to other 911 centers in West Virginia sent fear throughout high school communities. “There’s an active shooter at...
WDTV
Part of national JUUL settlement coming to West Virginia
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Vaping company JUUL has reached settlements with more than 5,000 cases. That affects nearly 10,000 plaintiffs, including West Virginia schools. While an official amount has not been released, some of the settlement money will go to school around the state to help fight nicotine addition. As...
wvtf.org
Deer hunting season extended to March in some areas to control spread of chronic wasting disease
Deer hunting season is in full swing for much of Virginia. This year, hunters are being called on to help reduce the spread of a fatal deer disease, called Chronic Wasting Disease. The hunting season has been extended to late March in 15 counties where the disease is spreading. Chronic...
WTRF
WVDOH says coal company to cross back under I-70, grieving son and daughter plead, “do better”
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The West Virginia Division of Highways says Interstate-70 at the state line is finally opening back up to four lanes in the coming days after the coalmine, Tunnel Ridge, caused I-70 bridges to be replaced. But now, the WVDOH says the coal company will...
WBOY
Wave of West Virginia schools ‘swatted’—here’s what that means
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Morgantown High School, along with Robert C. Byrd High School, Fairmont Senior and multiple high schools elsewhere in West Virginia, received hoax calls reporting active shooters on Wednesday morning. The Morgantown Police Department said in a press release that an unidentified man, who was claiming...
False threats made to schools in Southern West Virginia, across state
GHENT, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Department of Homeland Security and other law enforcement agencies have received multiple hoax threats about school shootings or other violent acts on campuses across the state on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. At this time several counties have reported threats including Barbour, Cabell, Harrison, Ohio, Kanawha, Marion, Mercer, Monongalia, […]
Winter predictions released for West Virginia: La Nina strikes again
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The sight of Christmas trees and the ringing of sleigh bells means it will soon be the coldest time of year. But for many of us, the season doesn’t really start until we can wake up and see our lawns covered in snow. A forecast of our winter weather should start […]
Why does West Virginia have a landlocked lighthouse?
The video above is courtesy of M&J Travel Adventures. MT. NEBO, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia is nowhere near the ocean, so why is there a lighthouse in the Mountain State? Summersville Lake Retreat & Lighthouse is located in Mt. Nebo, West Virginia, in Nicholas County. The steel tower weighs a whopping 77,000 pounds! The […]
wchstv.com
W.Va. correctional officer vacancy rates 'abnormally high' with one facility at 75%
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia’s shortage of correctional officers has nearly doubled what it was in the spring of 2020, with 1,015 vacancies now at jails and prisons, the state corrections commissioner said. Shortages have become so severe that one facility, the Potomac Highlands Regional Jail in...
West Virginia students featured on HBO documentary about the pressures of high school
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — "My So-Called High School Rank" is a brand new HBO documentary that focuses on three different schools from across the country as they prepare to perform their yearly theatrical production.
UPDATE: WV State Police working with FBI to address false shooting reports
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia State Police have addressed the widespread fraudulent reporting of school shooting situations throughout the state on Wednesday. The statement came late Wednesday afternoon with the acknowledgment of the initial reports received which pertained to South Charleston High School in Kanawha County and...
This day in history: Worst mining disaster in American history occurred in West Virginia
MARION COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – December 6, 1907 is a day that will never be forgotten in West Virginia and across the nation. On this day, 115 years ago, Fairmont Coal Company’s number 6 and number 8 mines both exploded killing 361 miners. It was the deadliest mining disaster in American history.
