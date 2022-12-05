Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
$500 Per Month For Families In One Missouri City ProposedC. HeslopSaint Louis, MO
Fast-growing food chain opening new location in Illinois this weekKristen WaltersEdwardsville, IL
Roxana’s Star Wrestler Alex Maguire Dies In Traffic Crash Tuesday NightMetro East Star Online NewspaperRoxana, IL
A veteran from Missouri shares the secret to living a long life on his 108th birthday.EddyEvonAnonymousSaint Louis, MO
Man Identified After Fatal Crane Collapse At Wood River RefineryMetro East Star Online NewspaperRoxana, IL
Related
St. Louis American
UMSL, MU program seeks to accelerate DEI in region
The Office of Diversity Equity & Inclusion at the University of Missouri – St. Louis (UMSL) along with the MU Extension Equity Diversity and Inclusion Council will begin a program surrounding equity and inclusion in January 2023. The Chancellor’s Certificate in Advancing Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) in the...
St. Louis American
Froebel Academy ‘Believes’ in books, reading skills
SLPS elementary school The Froebel Literacy Academy, is the newest home to a “Believe Project” Literacy Lab, a St. Louis Black Authors of Children’s Literature [STLBACL] initiative designed to improve reading proficiency for kindergarten through third grade students. It provides access to 1,000 books reflecting the images...
St. Louis American
REALTOR® Housing Assistance Fund awards grants to community partners
The REALTOR® Housing Assistance Fund (RHAF), the charitable arm of St. Louis REALTORS®, awarded funds to its 2022 grant recipients on November 30, 2022. The ceremony occurred at the Association’s headquarters at 12777 Olive Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63141, starting at 10 a.m. It was attended by Association leadership and staff, along with representatives from the individual organizations.
St. Louis American
Legal Services of Eastern Missouri decides on downtown home
Legal Services of Eastern Missouri is on the move and will be more equipped to offer its holistic support to low-income individuals and families in its new Peabody Plaza building headquarters in downtown St. Louis. After 28 years in its Forest Park Avenue offices, the non-profit will relocate in late...
St. Louis American
Going 60
The Arts and Education Council is preparing for its 2023 St. Louis Arts Awards on Jan. 30, 2023 and the organization will also celebrate 60 years of service in February. A&E hosted a reception last month where 25 artists, organizations and individuals were announced as honorees including lifetime achievers Barbara Berner, St. Louis Children’s Choirs artistic director and CEO; Judy Best, artistic director at Best Dance & Talent Center; and Dr. Eugene B. Redmond, Emeritus Professor of English SIUE and poet laureate.
St. Louis American
Mayor Jones’ executive order establishes Reparations Commission
Mayor Tishaura Jones took the historic step of establishing a volunteer commission to explore and recommend opportunities for reparations in St. Louis on Wednesday. She was joined in Room 200 by advocates and community members as she signed Executive Order #74. “I am totally supportive of this. It is long...
St. Louis American
St. Louis under siege
Sam, a 65-year-old city resident, had a sneaky feeling he should have passed on Thanksgiving dinner at his daughter’s house. He said he was feeling “draggy” that morning and afternoon. He went to his daughter’s but had to leave early. That evening and the next seven days he said he took a “walloping” from “something.” He thought he might have had the flu but the symptoms didn’t seem to fit.
St. Louis American
Black Dems in Jeff City jump into action early
While outnumbered, Missouri Black legislators are primed take on the super majority of Republicans in Jefferson City. With several GOP members pre-filing bills that would strip the city of St. Louis of control of its police force, state Rep. Rasheen Aldridge, D-St. Louis, on Tuesday condemned the legal assaults on self-governance.
St. Louis American
St. Louis man offers secret to long life on 108th birthday
Willie “Bill” Dawson was still delivering Meals on Wheels at 85. When he was 103, he threw out the first pitch at a Cardinals game. Willie “Bill” Dawson of St. Louis celebrated his 108th birthday on December 6, 2022, and now he’s sharing his secret to a long life.
St. Louis American
The Lamar Johnson case goes before Judge David Mason
The case of wrongfully convicted Lamar Johnson will go before Judge David Mason on Monday, December 12, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. at St. Louis Circuit Court, in the Carnahan Courthouse, 1114 Market Street, St. Louis, 63101. When Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner was elected, she came across the case of Lamar...
St. Louis American
Bounce Wit Me
Sir Eddie C’s vintage ice cream uniform has become a signature aesthetic that he first sported with the release of his three-song 11-minute EP “Gelato.” He will be decked out in the motif when he hosts “Sir Eddie C + Friends,” featuring Zado, and KVtheWriter on Friday, Dec. 9 at Jamo’s Central Stage located, 3524 Washington Ave Grand Center.
Comments / 0