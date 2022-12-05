Read full article on original website
Related
Newcomer wins seat on Louisiana Public Service Commission
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Newcomer Davante Lewis, a Democrat backed by an environmental political action committee, easily won Saturday’s runoff for a seat on Louisiana’s Public Service Commission — an obscure regulatory body that has received national attention from media, celebrities, climate change activists and major public utility companies. The 30-year-old progressive policy advocate received 59% of the vote to defeat incumbent Lambert Boissiere III, who received 41% with all participating precincts reporting. Boissiere held a seat for nearly 18 years on the five-member commission, which regulates the state’s public utility companies and energy sector and sets electric rates, among other oversight powers. “Tonight, we have begun a new chapter for Louisiana,” Lewis said in a statement. “Tonight, the people of Louisiana start taking our power back. Tonight, Louisiana has a Public Service Commissioner who’s unafraid to hold Entergy accountable, because I owe this victory to the people of Louisiana and their commitment to a brighter, cleaner, and 100% renewable future.”
Bay News 9
White House monitoring Kansas oil spill, largest in Keystone history
Federal officials are monitoring an oil spill in Kansas that was first reported on Wednesday, according to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. An oil spill in a creek in northeastern Kansas this week is by far the biggest in the history of the Keystone pipeline, according to federal data. Federal officials...
Bay News 9
California vs. North Carolina
Watch as high schoolers from California and North Carolina compete on the team-based quiz show, "Spectrum News Challenge." Journalism is fundamental to democracy, and it’s critical that the next generation be informed. Hosted by Amrit Singh, the Spectrum News Challenge is a team-based quiz show based on the zeitgeist...
Bay News 9
Average gas price drops lower than one year ago
The average price of gas across the United States fell to its lowest level since January on Thursday, a number lower than the average price one year ago. According to AAA, the price of a gallon of gas now averages $3.329, lower than 2021’s Dec. 8 average of $3.343. Diesel prices are averaging $5 per gallon.
Bay News 9
Biden admin. rolls out new dashboard to track non-fatal opioid overdoses
The Biden administration on Thursday set live a new website meant to keep track of non-fatal opioid doses nationwide, aiming to eventually use the data to better “connect people to life-saving treatment for substance use disorder,” the White House said in a statement. The dashboard was launched in...
Comments / 0