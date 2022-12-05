ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Lipstick safety device developed by Las Vegas company now available for preorder

By Caroline Bleakley
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e0Sgo_0jYDaICb00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas company working to save lives with lipstick now has its product available for preorder.

8 News Now first reported on the cosmetic company ESOS Cosmetics in October. The company has created a lipstick that can hold two tests that can be used to detect drugs if you suspect someone may have tampered with your drink.

The product was designed to help protect women from sexual assaults and violence.

Las Vegas couple gets creative with women’s safety device

The liquid lipstick, which comes in five different colors, also comes with a panic button that is synced up with the company’s app on your phone. It can alert friends and authorities if you are in trouble. It sells for $49.95. The lipstick orders are set to begin shipping out next year.

You can click on this link for more information .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
8 News Now

Industry experts predict filmmaking boom in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Industry experts said Las Vegas could see more movies there here as many film projects look to expand outside of Hollywood.  “We’re excited to be a part of that story,” Daniel Malleck, Director of Content & Innovation for Vu told 8 News Now.  As more filmmakers look to make Las Vegas home, studios like […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Oxygen supplies struggle to keep up with demand in Las Vegas as ‘tripledemic’ continues to surge

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The surge of COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus has recently been called the “tripledemic”; with the rise in respiratory illnesses, doctors are using oxygen to treat their patients.  Necessary supplies have been limited in many places, however, including Las Vegas.  “Maybe 70 percent of the items are gone as soon […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Jalopnik

Uber Robotaxis Go Live In Las Vegas

Uber robotaxis are live in Las Vegas, marking the first time that Uber is offering app users rides in autonomous vehicles in a major U.S. city. But the ride-hailing service is not debuting a fleet of its own robotaxis, and, instead, is partnering up with Motional for a 10-year agreement that will kick off in Las Vegas, Nevada, before expanding to other major cities throughout America.
LAS VEGAS, NV
electrek.co

A new Tesla neighborhood launches with Powerwalls in Las Vegas

A new ‘Tesla neighborhood’ has launched in Las Vegas with Tesla Powerwalls and solar power in every home. Tesla neighborhood is a term that is being used for new developments where all the homes integrate all or part of Tesla’s power ecosystem, including the Powerwall home battery pack.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Free program helps Las Vegas residents seal their records

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Legal Aid Center’s “clean slate” program is aiming to help those who want to seal their records for good. Free consultations were held Wednesday at the Cambridge Recreation Center. Legal Aid attorneys provided information on how to get the process started.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Decked-Out Holiday Waffle

Las Vegas(KLAS)-If you’re looking for a sweet way to celebrate the holidays, Dolly Llama has some fantastic sweet options for you. Kendall Tenney is joined by Charlene Davis and Leah Garrett of Dolly Llama.
LAS VEGAS, NV
fox10phoenix.com

This city was ranked 'most fun' in the U.S.

NEW YORK - A new survey attempted to find the most fun city for entertainment and Las Vegas topped the list. It came in first for entertainment and recreation. It also topped all other cities for nightlife and parties. It ranked 84th for costs. Orlando and Miami rounded out the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Eater

Seven Openings From Las Vegas’s Recent Restaurant Boom That You Need to Know About

December is here and restaurants all over the Las Vegas Valley are angling to squeeze in their openings before the year ends. The result is about a 10-day span in which seven restaurants are opening just before the holiday rush. Among them, a rooftop bar, a European-inspired party spot, a Summerlin brunch eatery, and a dart bar. Here are all the major restaurant openings you need to know about.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KROC News

Minnesota Cowboy Severely Hurt At World Finals in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (WJON News) -- A central Minnesota cowboy remains hospitalized after suffering severe injuries following a bull riding accident. There is a GoFundMe seeing an outpouring of support for the family of Reid Oftedahl of Raymond. Reid sustained several injuries while competing in the National Finals Rodeo on Friday...
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

The Las Vegas Christmas Lights Map is back for 2022

The Las Vegas Christmas Lights Map is back for 2022. Vegas Family Guide curates local map of light displays for the 12th year. Photos of homes submitted to The Las Vegas Christmas Lights Map. The Las Vegas Christmas Lights Map is back. For 12 years Vegas Family Guide has worked...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Vegas Test Kitchen Anniversary Party

Las Vegas(KLAS)-Vegas Test Kitchen is celebrating its second anniversary this weekend and it’s a party you don’t want to miss. Jillian Lopez is joined by Vegas Test Kitchen Founder Jolene Mannina and Chef Bobby Meader from Stay Tuned Burgers to tell us all about this event.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Daiso Japan set to open new store in Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Japanese variety and value store Daiso is set to open its third Las Vegas Valley location next week. According to a news release, the Daiso location will open its doors on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 10 a.m. The new store, which will mark the company’s...
HENDERSON, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

42K+
Followers
16K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy