Lawton, OK

kswo.com

VA benefits symposium coming to Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs will hold its 33rd annual Veterans benefits symposium in Lawton, instead of Oklahoma City, for the first time since its creation. The symposium is set up to get Veterans Resource Officers, or veterans themselves, up to date with the latest...
LAWTON, OK
KLAW 101

Attention: Another Change to City of Lawton’s Utility Billing

Yes, I know it sounds like the same song, but the 43rd verse! It feels like every time we get used to the City of Lawton's Utility Billing System, another change comes along. It seems that way because it is! Reminds me of 'Groundhog Day' where Bill Murray wakes up and it's the same day, every. single. day.
LAWTON, OK
newschannel6now.com

New restaurant opens at the Wichita Falls Regional Airport

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Travelers out of the Wichita Falls Regional Airport no longer have to get on their flight hungry. A new restaurant called Suga B’s has opened its doors. Everyone has to start somewhere and for owner Brandi Belk, it’s at the airport. While she has...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

GRAPHIC: Court docs shed more light on murder of Athena Strand

WISE COUNTY, Texas (KSWO) - New details are coming to light in the murder of a Stephens County girl in Texas. Some of the details are graphic. 31-year-old Tanner Lynn Horner is facing capital murder and kidnapping charges for the death of 7-year-old Athena Strand. Court documents say Horner was...
WISE COUNTY, TX
KOCO

Grady County endures dozens of earthquakes just this week

GRADY COUNTY, Okla. — Grady County has been enduring dozens of earthquakes just this week. They said this is due to the operation of an oil and gas operator near Minco. Oklahoma Corporate Commission officials could not go on camera but explained they are continuing to investigate the issue and have been in contact with the oil and gas operator since Monday.
GRADY COUNTY, OK
bowienewsonline.com

OSBI calls missing Randlett, OK man a ‘suspicious disappearance’

Oklahoma law enforcement officers are still seeking information on a missing Randlett, OK man who was last seen nearly a month ago. Grady Bruce Benson, 69, resides in Cotton County, OK, about 10 minutes outside Randlett. He was last seen on Nov. 9 before his family says he disappeared without a trace from his home off State Highway 70.
RANDLETT, OK
kswo.com

Lawton council tables discussion on new LATS station

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Area Transit System (LATS) held a public hearing Tuesday to discuss the new proposed site for the LATS transit center. It was held before the City of Lawton’s council meeting and lasted a little over an hour and a half. The proposed location...
LAWTON, OK
KOCO

Roughly 20 earthquakes registered in Grady County since Monday

OKLAHOMA CITY — An abnormal amount of earthquakes has been recorded over the past few days in a central Oklahoma county. Roughly 20 quakes have been registered since Monday in Grady County. The Oklahoma Corporation Commission told KOCO 5 that this many earthquakes in such a short amount of...
GRADY COUNTY, OK
newschannel6now.com

Luxury homes on city’s east side receive mixed reactions

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls woman is pouring her passion for real estate into the east side community. She’s building small luxury homes in the neighborhood she grew up in. Neighbors have different opinions about the project. Residents who said they remember what the east side...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
chickashatoday.com

Three lose lives in head-on collision

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that a head-on collision north of Gracemont claimed three of four lives on Wednesday, November 30.  The 6:00 pm accident happened on OK-152 about 4.9 miles north of Gracemont in Caddo County.  A 2020 Toyota Yaris driven by Antoinette L. Evilsizor, 27, of Cottonwood, AZ....
CADDO COUNTY, OK
Z94

Why Would Any Attack Come Through Fort Sill’s Front Gates?

As I was standing in the Orlando International Airport's security bullpen awaiting my turn to be felt up by TSA last week, one thought kept running through my mind. If the airport has fifteen miles of fence line, what makes authorities think a security threat is going to walk right through the front door? As our plane lifted to altitude, that thought started to focus on Fort Sill.
FORT SILL, OK
kswo.com

$1.1 million meth bust in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two people are facing charges after a large drug bust in Lawton. Lawton Police say the approximate street value of the drugs seized is $1,122,550. Sergio Castrejon’-Ramirez and Mariela Vasquez-Leon are charged with aggravated manufacturing of methamphetamine and aggravated trafficking of methamphetamine. Lawton Police say...
LAWTON, OK
Z94

Z94

