Read full article on original website
Related
kswo.com
VA benefits symposium coming to Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs will hold its 33rd annual Veterans benefits symposium in Lawton, instead of Oklahoma City, for the first time since its creation. The symposium is set up to get Veterans Resource Officers, or veterans themselves, up to date with the latest...
Attention: Another Change to City of Lawton’s Utility Billing
Yes, I know it sounds like the same song, but the 43rd verse! It feels like every time we get used to the City of Lawton's Utility Billing System, another change comes along. It seems that way because it is! Reminds me of 'Groundhog Day' where Bill Murray wakes up and it's the same day, every. single. day.
FBI Issues Statement In Wake Of False 911 Calls To Oklahoma Schools
The FBI issued a statement Thursday afternoon after false 911 calls were sent Thursday to at least 10 schools around Oklahoma. Police have confirmed hoax shooting calls at schools in Tulsa, Stillwater, Bartlesville, Perry, Miami, Enid, Medford, Durant, Lawton, and Ardmore. The FBI's statement follows:. The FBI is aware of...
newschannel6now.com
New restaurant opens at the Wichita Falls Regional Airport
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Travelers out of the Wichita Falls Regional Airport no longer have to get on their flight hungry. A new restaurant called Suga B’s has opened its doors. Everyone has to start somewhere and for owner Brandi Belk, it’s at the airport. While she has...
OK family considering legal action after ‘wrongfully’ being kicked out of venue in middle of party
A Quinceañera is supposed to be a huge celebration with Hispanic traditions, family, and lots of dancing - but for one Anadarko 15-year-old, it left her feeling embarrassed as her family says they were kicked off the event property without a full refund nor an explanation.
“It’s tragic what happened to Athena,” Wichita Falls restaurant helps family of Athena Strand
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The state of Texas may be big but when a tragedy strikes one of us it impacts us all. After the body of 7-year-old Athena Strand of Paradise, Texas was found, schools and community members across the state are coming together to remember her and support her family during this difficult […]
kswo.com
GRAPHIC: Court docs shed more light on murder of Athena Strand
WISE COUNTY, Texas (KSWO) - New details are coming to light in the murder of a Stephens County girl in Texas. Some of the details are graphic. 31-year-old Tanner Lynn Horner is facing capital murder and kidnapping charges for the death of 7-year-old Athena Strand. Court documents say Horner was...
KOCO
Grady County endures dozens of earthquakes just this week
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. — Grady County has been enduring dozens of earthquakes just this week. They said this is due to the operation of an oil and gas operator near Minco. Oklahoma Corporate Commission officials could not go on camera but explained they are continuing to investigate the issue and have been in contact with the oil and gas operator since Monday.
Yelp’s Top 10 Wichita Falls Barbecue Joints in 2022
If you’re looking for great barbecue, you’re in the right place. We Texans take a lot of pride in our food. Everyone I know owns a grill at the very least, and most of us have a smoker. Backyard barbecues are life in our neck of the woods.
Dashcam Video of Horrible North Texas Street Racing Accident Released
WARNING: This video contains content that some viewers may find disturbing. We have a real problem with street racing here in Texas. While it’s especially bad in major metropolitan areas like Dallas-Fort Worth, I hear people racing on Kell Boulevard from my home here in Wichita Falls all the time.
bowienewsonline.com
OSBI calls missing Randlett, OK man a ‘suspicious disappearance’
Oklahoma law enforcement officers are still seeking information on a missing Randlett, OK man who was last seen nearly a month ago. Grady Bruce Benson, 69, resides in Cotton County, OK, about 10 minutes outside Randlett. He was last seen on Nov. 9 before his family says he disappeared without a trace from his home off State Highway 70.
USGS: 2.8 magnitude earthquake shakes Central Oklahoma
The U.S. Geological Survey reports that Oklahoma experienced a 2.8 magnitude earthquake near the town of Pocasset.
kswo.com
Lawton council tables discussion on new LATS station
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Area Transit System (LATS) held a public hearing Tuesday to discuss the new proposed site for the LATS transit center. It was held before the City of Lawton’s council meeting and lasted a little over an hour and a half. The proposed location...
KOCO
Roughly 20 earthquakes registered in Grady County since Monday
OKLAHOMA CITY — An abnormal amount of earthquakes has been recorded over the past few days in a central Oklahoma county. Roughly 20 quakes have been registered since Monday in Grady County. The Oklahoma Corporation Commission told KOCO 5 that this many earthquakes in such a short amount of...
newschannel6now.com
Luxury homes on city’s east side receive mixed reactions
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls woman is pouring her passion for real estate into the east side community. She’s building small luxury homes in the neighborhood she grew up in. Neighbors have different opinions about the project. Residents who said they remember what the east side...
chickashatoday.com
Three lose lives in head-on collision
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that a head-on collision north of Gracemont claimed three of four lives on Wednesday, November 30. The 6:00 pm accident happened on OK-152 about 4.9 miles north of Gracemont in Caddo County. A 2020 Toyota Yaris driven by Antoinette L. Evilsizor, 27, of Cottonwood, AZ....
Why Would Any Attack Come Through Fort Sill’s Front Gates?
As I was standing in the Orlando International Airport's security bullpen awaiting my turn to be felt up by TSA last week, one thought kept running through my mind. If the airport has fifteen miles of fence line, what makes authorities think a security threat is going to walk right through the front door? As our plane lifted to altitude, that thought started to focus on Fort Sill.
kswo.com
$1.1 million meth bust in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two people are facing charges after a large drug bust in Lawton. Lawton Police say the approximate street value of the drugs seized is $1,122,550. Sergio Castrejon’-Ramirez and Mariela Vasquez-Leon are charged with aggravated manufacturing of methamphetamine and aggravated trafficking of methamphetamine. Lawton Police say...
Prescription drug shortages impact local pharmacies
If you've gone to pick up a prescription in recent weeks, chances are, you have been told their medication is on backorder. Here's why.
Warrant issued for mother of dead 2-year-old
Wichita Falls police said an arrest warrant is out for the mother of a two-year-old girl who was found dead on the kitchen floor two years ago.
Z94
Lawton, OK
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Z94 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lawton, Oklahoma. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://z94.com
Comments / 0