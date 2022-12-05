ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Customers, employees bid final farewell to ‘Disco Kroger’

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rtd2S_0jYDaB1W00

ATLANTA — After 47 years, customers and employees are bidding their final farewell to one beloved Kroger location.

The Kroger at 3330 Piedmont Road will close its doors for the last time on Dec. 9.

The grocery chain store was named the ‘Disco Kroger’ because it was located next to a dance club in the 1980s.

“We appreciate the loyalty and support of our customers and look forward to continuing to serve their needs at nearby Kroger locations,” said Victor Smith, president of Kroger’s Atlanta division.

Kroger says the lease expires in 2023 and the shopping center is being redeveloped.

Another location that’s been open for the past 21 years has also closed its doors. The store closed on Dec. 2. According to the company, the grocery store at 720 Commerce Drive in Decatur is closing due to a downturn in sales and a continuous loss over an extended period.

The release states that the closure is necessary to help keep Kroger competitive in the market.

Customers will have the option to shop at these six other locations for their grocery and pharmacy needs:

  • 1799 Briarcliff Road, Atlanta, GA 30306
  • 2205 LaVista Road, Atlanta, GA 30329
  • 1225 Caroline Street, Atlanta, GA 30307
  • 2875 North Decatur Road, Decatur, GA 30033

For customers affected by the Piedmont location can shop at these locations:

  • 3871 Peachtree Road, NE, Atlanta, GA 30319
  • 2452 Morosgo Way, Atlanta, GA 30324

Pharmacy customers have the option to fill or refill their prescriptions at any Kroger pharmacy location throughout the metro area.

The 59 workers at the Commerce Drive location and the 84 workers at the Piedmont Road location will be reassigned to other Kroger locations.

