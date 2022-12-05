ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Chronicle

First-Ever Recorded Moose Sighting at Mount Rainier National Park

Mount Rainier National Park recorded its first-ever moose sighting on Thursday. This is also the first-ever moose sighting in southwest Washington, the National Park Service said. The last recorded moose sighting in Western Washington was just west of Stevens Pass in 2009, according to the Washington Department of Fish and...
Fatherly

The Best Ski Resorts for Families

Few slopes are swarming with kids. It’s an odd observation if you think about it: What’s more fun than skiing or snowboarding down a mountain? What kid wouldn’t want to strap on a plank or two to their feet, be lifted to the top of a massive hill, and have at it? Still, the mountains are primarily populated by itinerant twenty-somethings, weekending couples, and parents with generous in-laws. It doesn’t have to be that way. Skiing with kids is a truly special experience that, sure, is up there in price with a Disney Land vacation, but is so much more rewarding. It just takes the right resort, and yeah, a lot of planning.
outsidemagazine

Bleeding Fingers, Hailstorms, and 2,000 Vertical Feet: How Three Women Set a Big-Wall Climbing Record

Earlier that evening, Brette and I arrived in Posada de Valdeón, a little mountain town in the heart of the Picos de Europa valley of northern Spain, with our third climbing partner, Swede Matilda Söderlund, and our four-person film and support crew: Ryan Sheridan, Priscilla Mewborne, Chris Alstrin, and Michael Potter. We’d had a big day shuffling bags, redistributing gear into backpacks, and figuring out logistics with the porters we hired to help us attempt Rayu, a 16-pitch line up rough limestone, and—if we succeeded in our mission—soon to be the hardest big-wall route ever climbed by an all-women team.
Outside Nomad

Winter Hiking For Beginners The Complete Guide To Hiking, Snowshoeing And Camping In The Winter

The Beginners Guide To Winter Hiking and Camping: Clothes, Gear, Safety, and More. We know it can all seem overwhelming if you’re new to winter hiking, snowshoeing, and camping to get started. But don’t worry – we’ve got you covered. To make sure you’re prepared for your winter hike or snowshoe, I’ll go over everything you need to know, from what clothes and gear to bring to how to stay safe in the cold weather.
lonelyplanet.com

In the Austrian Alps, dreading the day the cows stop coming home

Cattle in the Austrian Alps play a crucial role in making these mountains look the way they do today © Lukas Bezila / Lonely Planet. The Almabtrieb is both a prized tradition among Alpine farmers and a well-loved spectacle among tourists. But climate change and shifting economics are contributing to an uncertain future.
outsidemagazine

Josh Perry Smashed a Record on the Pacific Crest Trail

Josh Perry could not fathom the news he was reading about Heather “Anish” Anderson. It was the summer of 2013, and Anderson had bested the Pacific Crest Trail’s fastest known time by nearly five days. Through the wind-worn California desert, the volatile Sierra Nevada, and the seemingly endless Cascade Range, Anderson had averaged 44 miles per day during a two-month march from Mexico to Canada.
