5 Most Expensive Ski Resorts in America
While many people just want to bundle up and stay inside come winter, snowy season means something entirely different to skiing lovers. For them, it's time to break out the skis and hit the slopes,...
Chronicle
First-Ever Recorded Moose Sighting at Mount Rainier National Park
Mount Rainier National Park recorded its first-ever moose sighting on Thursday. This is also the first-ever moose sighting in southwest Washington, the National Park Service said. The last recorded moose sighting in Western Washington was just west of Stevens Pass in 2009, according to the Washington Department of Fish and...
I've been to all 50 states. Here are the 10 best ones to visit during the winter.
From skiing in Vermont to exploring the South without the sweltering temperatures, some of my favorite travel experiences have been in the wintertime.
Two Colorado ski resorts among North America's 'top 10' – and they're not on Epic Pass
It's no secret that Colorado is home to some of the best slopesports in the country, making it no surprise that two Colorado ski resorts were recently voted to be among the top 10 ski resorts in North America by USA Today readers. What might surprise some is that neither spot is found on the popular Epic Pass. Instead, both are Ikon Pass destinations.
I've been skiing across the Western US for over a decade. I think these 9 ski resorts are the best in the region.
The best ski resorts and mountains to visit in the Western US, including Deer Valley in Utah, Aspen Highlands and Snowmass in Colorado, and more.
I ski in the US every winter. Here's how I pick the right ski resort for my budget, plus 13 tips that will help save money.
From buying used gear to saving on lift fees with a multi-resort pass, here's how an avid skier enjoys ski resort trips while staying on budget.
Deschutes National Forest reduces Cedar Creek Fire emergency closure area
The Deschutes National Forest said Tuesday it has further reduced the temporary emergency closure area implemented as a result of the Cedar Creek Fire. The post Deschutes National Forest reduces Cedar Creek Fire emergency closure area appeared first on KTVZ.
I've been skiing for 20 years. Here are 9 items I always pack when I go on ski trips.
9 must-have items, from chapstick to a tennis ball, to pack for a ski trip this winter to stay warm and protected from the elements on the slopes.
The Best Ski Resorts for Families
Few slopes are swarming with kids. It’s an odd observation if you think about it: What’s more fun than skiing or snowboarding down a mountain? What kid wouldn’t want to strap on a plank or two to their feet, be lifted to the top of a massive hill, and have at it? Still, the mountains are primarily populated by itinerant twenty-somethings, weekending couples, and parents with generous in-laws. It doesn’t have to be that way. Skiing with kids is a truly special experience that, sure, is up there in price with a Disney Land vacation, but is so much more rewarding. It just takes the right resort, and yeah, a lot of planning.
Bleeding Fingers, Hailstorms, and 2,000 Vertical Feet: How Three Women Set a Big-Wall Climbing Record
Earlier that evening, Brette and I arrived in Posada de Valdeón, a little mountain town in the heart of the Picos de Europa valley of northern Spain, with our third climbing partner, Swede Matilda Söderlund, and our four-person film and support crew: Ryan Sheridan, Priscilla Mewborne, Chris Alstrin, and Michael Potter. We’d had a big day shuffling bags, redistributing gear into backpacks, and figuring out logistics with the porters we hired to help us attempt Rayu, a 16-pitch line up rough limestone, and—if we succeeded in our mission—soon to be the hardest big-wall route ever climbed by an all-women team.
Winter Hiking For Beginners The Complete Guide To Hiking, Snowshoeing And Camping In The Winter
The Beginners Guide To Winter Hiking and Camping: Clothes, Gear, Safety, and More. We know it can all seem overwhelming if you’re new to winter hiking, snowshoeing, and camping to get started. But don’t worry – we’ve got you covered. To make sure you’re prepared for your winter hike or snowshoe, I’ll go over everything you need to know, from what clothes and gear to bring to how to stay safe in the cold weather.
Whistler, Canada, is one of the world's most popular ski destinations. A photographer shares what living in the winter wonderland is like.
With its snowy slopes, adrenaline-fueled activities, and walkable downtown, Whistler, Canada, attracts millions of visitors each year.
lonelyplanet.com
In the Austrian Alps, dreading the day the cows stop coming home
Cattle in the Austrian Alps play a crucial role in making these mountains look the way they do today © Lukas Bezila / Lonely Planet. The Almabtrieb is both a prized tradition among Alpine farmers and a well-loved spectacle among tourists. But climate change and shifting economics are contributing to an uncertain future.
places.travel
Snowshoeing, Wildlife Viewing and Snowmobiling: A Winter Adventure in Yellowstone National Park
Covering almost 3,500 square miles across Wyoming, Montana, and Idaho, Yellowstone National Park is home to dramatic canyons, rolling mountain tops, alpine rivers, and famous hot springs. With one of the world’s largest calderas, Yellowstone boasts over 10,000 thermal features and over 300 geysers—a comforting sight after a day in...
Josh Perry Smashed a Record on the Pacific Crest Trail
Josh Perry could not fathom the news he was reading about Heather “Anish” Anderson. It was the summer of 2013, and Anderson had bested the Pacific Crest Trail’s fastest known time by nearly five days. Through the wind-worn California desert, the volatile Sierra Nevada, and the seemingly endless Cascade Range, Anderson had averaged 44 miles per day during a two-month march from Mexico to Canada.
