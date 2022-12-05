Read full article on original website
Tereica Kaye Bryant
Tereica Kaye Bryant, 66, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Wednesday, December 7th, at U of L Health Care in Louisville, KY. Kaye was born in Columbus, IN on March 26, 1956, daughter of Martha Jo Patterson. She had received her GED, she was a CNA for 10 years & worked at a garment factory for 20 years.
Jarene Jones
Jarene Jones, age 95, of Tompkinsville, Kentucky passed away on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at the Monroe County Medical Center. She was born on September 12, 1927, the daughter of Duey and Ollie Emma (Murphy) Graves, and was raised in Hickory Ridge. Jarene married Grady Odell Jones on February 7, 1946. She was a member of the Pleasant Hill Church of Christ.
Marilyn June (Estes) Norris
Marilyn June (Estes) Norris, age 83, of Summer Shade passed away December 6, 2022 at Signature Health Care of Monroe County. Born February 11, 1939 in Summer Shade she was a daughter of the late Earnest and Vadie Easter Gibbons Estes. She worked at Belden in Tompkinsville, Ky. and was...
Robin Gail Kinsey
Robin Gail Kinsey, age 62, of Burkesville passed away on December 05, 2022 at the Cumberland County Hospital. She was born on February 29, 1960 in Louisville to the late Shirley Girtley Noe and Tommy Noe. She is survived by daughter, Christy Clark of Shepherdsville; two grandchildren, Hannah Nicole Hodge...
Connie Lynn Martin
Connie Lynn Martin, 53 of Edmonton passed away Monday, December 5, 2022 at UK Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. Connie was born on a military base in Frankfurt, Germany to the late Carlos Phillip Bennett and Joan Kingrey who survives. Besides her father she was preceded in death by her grandparents: Stanley and Oma Kingrey; and Clem and Hazel Bennett.
Angela Kaye Hayes
Angela Kaye Hayes, 47 of Edmonton passed away Monday, December 5, 2022 at T.J. Sampson Community Hospital in Glasgow. Angela was born at T.J. Sampson on March 30, 1975 to the late Phillip Smith and Linda Jessie Brown who survives. Besides her father she was preceded in death by her stepdad, Lonnie Brown.
Vada Light Coffee
Vada Light Coffee, 83, of Scottsville, KY passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022 at her residence. The Gainesboro, TN native was a homemaker. She was a daughter of the late Charlie Decatur Light and Mary Rachel Hammock Light and wife of the late Charles William Coffee. She is survived by...
Steven Richard Jackson
Steven Richard Jackson, 72, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at the T. J. Samson Community Hospital. He was a son of the late William Richard Jackson and Lucille Disman Jackson. He was a member, Clerk, Sunday School Teacher and a Deacon of Dover Baptist Church in Haywood. He was an avid sportsman, bass fisherman, UK fan, Green Bay Packer fan and Barren County Trojan fan. He was retired from Eaton Axle/Dana Corp. Steve was saved as a young boy and loved the church and his church family.
Samuel Wayne Trowbridge
Samuel Wayne Trowbridge, 86, of Cave City, Kentucky passed away Monday, December 5, 2022 at the T. J. Samson Community Hospital. He was born June 6, 1936 in Sulphur Well, Kentucky to the late Sam Henry Trowbridge and Corine “Tat” Jefferies Trowbridge. Samuel grew up in Center, Kentucky and moved north to work for General Motors. He lived in Lambertville, Michigan from 1960-1991. After 30 years of working as a Fork Tuck Operator for General Motors, he retired and lived in Cave City, Kentucky since 1991. Samuel was a Lambertville Volunteer Firefighter from 1962-1964, was Treasurer and a Charter Member at the True Gospel Missionary Baptist Church in Monroe, Michigan for 25 years, and was a member of Coral Hill Baptist Church in Glasgow, Kentucky. He was a proud United States Navy Veteran.
Loretta Ann Stone
Loretta Ann Stone entered into her heavenly home on Tuesday, December 6 at the age of 80. Born January 5, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Ray and Jeannie Underwood. A lifelong Baptist, she was most recently a member of First United Methodist Church, where she attended with her husband.
Norma Jean Price
Norma Jean Price age 76 of Munfordville passed away Sunday, Dec. 4th at T.J. Samson Community Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Edward & Ruth Wyatt Self. She was a housewife and a member of the Pikeview Baptist Church. Norma Jean is survived by her children Tammy Owens,...
Crime Stoppers: Death threats against Emmett Till protesters
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say in the late evening hours of December 2, 2022, two licensed amateur radio operators of Warren County alerted police to a message they heard on their radio system. The message was directed toward the protesters taking part in the Justice for Emmett Till Rally on Saturday December 3, 2022.
Thieves steal 4,200 gallons of gas in Hendersonville, police say
The Hendersonville Police Department has uncovered a sophisticated and brazen operation involving the theft of tens of thousands of dollars worth of diesel fuel from local gas stations. Thieves steal 4,200 gallons of gas in Hendersonville, …. The Hendersonville Police Department has uncovered a sophisticated and brazen operation involving the...
Drake’s to open location in Cookeville
Restaurant and bar is expanding reach over the next quarter. Cookeville – Drake’s plans to open a location in Cookeville very soon. The plans presented to the City of Cookeville show the new restaurant will be located next to Panda Express in the Shoppes at Eagle Point. The...
Graphic contents revealed in threat to area schools, senators
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green High School, Warren Central High School, and Allen County-Scottsville High School received a shooting threat from a Lexington-based website late Wednesday night. Bowling Green Independent Schools and Warren County Public Schools remained open today with a heavy police presence, while Allen County Public...
Commodities to be given out today
Today is the monthly commodity distribution, according to the Russell County Judge-Executive’s office. Judge-Executive Gary Robertson and the Russell County Fiscal Court in conjunction with the Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland program, will be giving out commodities at Russell Springs First Baptist Church beginning at 11 a.m. this morning until all commodities are given away.
Bowling Green man wins $70K playing Kentucky 5
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man has won $70,000 after playing the Kentucky 5 an hour before his birthday. “It’s the best birthday gift,” he said. The winning ticket matched all five numbers needed to win the game’s jackpot for the December 2nd drawing.
2022 Christmas Lights in Sumner County, Tennessee
Gather loved ones in the car, crank up the Christmas music, and take a tour throughout Sumner County, Tennessee, for some lovely Christmas light sightings!. Some wonderful citizens and organizations have decked out their homes and spaces for the holidays. These kind people do a fantastic job of sharing the Christmas spirit and we invite you to Sumner County to come enjoy some Christmas cheer! Please be respectful while viewing the lights and do not block driveways, other cars, etc.
UPDATE: Power fully restored after BGMU reports outage
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Municipal Utilities is reporting a current outage to around 800 of their customers. BGMU says they have lost a circuit out of their 5HI Substation. As of 8:15 am, approximately 800 customers are without power in the downtown area including the Bowling Green...
Kentucky business still temporarily closed 1 year after tornado outbreak
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WXIX) - It has been one year since a tornado outbreak ripped through parts of Kentucky leaving families and businesses devastated. One of those businesses is Rian’s Fatted Calf in Bowling Green. To this day, the butcher shop is still not open. FOX19 NOW’s Ethan Emery...
