Samuel Wayne Trowbridge, 86, of Cave City, Kentucky passed away Monday, December 5, 2022 at the T. J. Samson Community Hospital. He was born June 6, 1936 in Sulphur Well, Kentucky to the late Sam Henry Trowbridge and Corine “Tat” Jefferies Trowbridge. Samuel grew up in Center, Kentucky and moved north to work for General Motors. He lived in Lambertville, Michigan from 1960-1991. After 30 years of working as a Fork Tuck Operator for General Motors, he retired and lived in Cave City, Kentucky since 1991. Samuel was a Lambertville Volunteer Firefighter from 1962-1964, was Treasurer and a Charter Member at the True Gospel Missionary Baptist Church in Monroe, Michigan for 25 years, and was a member of Coral Hill Baptist Church in Glasgow, Kentucky. He was a proud United States Navy Veteran.

CAVE CITY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO