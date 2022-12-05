The inaugural Children’s & Family Emmys got underway at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles for Night 1 of the gala. JoJo Siwa hosted the Children’s & Family Creative Arts Emmy with Jack McBrayer taking over presenting duties tomorrow night with the rest of the categories. On Night 1, it was Maya and the Three, Sneakerella and The Quest that took the most accolades with three trophies each. Some of the first night’s highlights included a special performance by XOMG POP!, the all-girl group created by Jess and Siwa. There was also an appearance from Martin P. Robinson, the legendary puppeteer...

