ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

NFL Legend To Coach Louisville In Fenway Bowl

By Cameron Flynn
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ehaM5_0jYDZtjt00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MiNUa_0jYDZtjt00

Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield was hired by the University of Cincinnati on Monday after spending the past five years with the Cardinals.

Now missing a head coach less than two weeks before their bowl game - a matchup that just so happens to be against Cincinnati - Louisville has officially named their interim.

According to Field Yates, Deion Branch will coach the Cardinals in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl on December 17th.

"With Scott Satterfield leaving for Cincinnati, longtime Patriots WR and Super Bowl XXXIX MVP Deion Branch will serve as Louisville's interim head coach for their bowl game on December 17th," Field Yates reported Monday.

Branch, a wide receiver for Louisville from 2001-2002, currently serves as the school's Director of Player Development & Alumni Relations.

His commitment to the university is noteworthy, especially given comments made by Satterfield during his introductory press conference at Cincinnati. During his initial session with reporters, Satterfield said that he plans on bringing multiple Louisville staffers to the Bearcats.

Satterfield also noted in his session with the media that he does not plan to coach the Bearcats in the upcoming December 17th Fenway Bowl against Louisville. Assistant coach Kerry Coombs will serve in an interim role in place of the recently-departed Luke Fickell.

In terms of the future at Louisville, athletic director Josh Heard says that Branch's stint as coach of the Cardinals will likely be short lived. He notes that Branch does not have long-term head coaching aspirations and that zero assistants on the Cardinals' staff would be considered a viable candidate for the now open position.

Keep an eye on current Purdue coach Jeff Brohm for the Cardinals open head coaching job. Brohm played quarterback at Louisville for four years between 1989 and 1993.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Athlon Sports

Tom Brady Explains Why He Hates The 49ers

Pick Tom Brady or get picked apart by Tom Brady. All 32 NFL clubs know that now, especially the San Francisco 49ers. Brady said on Thursday he loved the 49ers growing up until they skipped over him for Hofstra's Giovanni Carmazzi with the 65th overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. The New ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Chris Berman's Career Admission

Like many viewers, Chris Berman was upset when NFL Primetime ended. Before fans absorbed highlights on social media and YouTube, they'd flock to ESPN's studio show for a rundown of Sunday's action. However, NBC gained exclusive rights to NFL footage of Sunday evenings when landing Sunday Night Football in 2006.
The Spun

Former Top Quarterback Recruit Reportedly Transferring - Again

Dual-threat quarterback Emory Jones is expected to enter the transfer portal for the second season in a row. John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports broke the news. Jones spent several years at Florida, throwing for 3,347 yards with 26 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. Following the 2021 season, Jones transferred to Arizona...
TEMPE, AZ
thecomeback.com

Disgraced former CFB coach emerges for Texas A&M opening

Texas A&M is in need of an offensive coordinator and the Aggies have reportedly turned to a disgraced former coach to be a candidate for the position. The dishonorable Bobby Petrino recently emerged as a candidate for the OC job. Chris Hummer of 247Sports reported that the coach is a candidate and will interview for the Aggies‘ job soon. He tweeted, “Missouri State HC Bobby Petrino has emerged as a candidate in Texas A&M’s offensive coordinator search, sources tell 247Sports. He’s expected to interview with the Aggies in the coming days.”
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

Cincinnati lands Louisville offensive lineman Luke Kandra

Cincinnati has landed a commitment from Louisville offensive line transfer Luke Kandra. He is a former four-star recruit and Cincinnati (Ohio) Elder product. The 6-foot-4 and 315-pound Kandra started two games at guard for the Cardinals this season but saw action in eight games. Kandra entered the transfer portal on...
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Spun

No. 10 Running Back Recruit Announces De-Commitment

The shuffling deck of recruits and transfers in this year's college football offseason continues to churn. On Thursday, four-star running back recruit Dylan Edwards de-committed from Notre Dame. This is his second de-commitment after flipping away from Kansas State back in July. Edwards made his announcement on Twitter. “First off...
COLORADO STATE
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to Falcons massive quarterback decision

So far this season, veteran Marcus Mariota has served as the starting quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons, and even though he’s struggled at times, he’s still put the team in playoff contention with a 5-8 record – just one game behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC South Division race. However, it looks like Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Falcons massive quarterback decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

CBS Analyst Predicting Major College Football Playoff Upset

The College Football Playoff is still a few weeks away, but one analyst is already calling for a major upset. CBS sports analyst Barrett Sallee believes the Ohio State Buckeyes will take down the reigning champions. Sallee thinks the Georgia Bulldogs secondary will be the downfall for Kirby Smart and company.
COLUMBUS, OH
Athlon Sports

Athlon Sports

New York, NY
30K+
Followers
2K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

AthlonSports.com offers reliable predictions, provides expert analysis, reacts to breaking news, and helps shape the way fans view the game.

 https://athlonsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy