NFL Legend To Coach Louisville In Fenway Bowl

Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield was hired by the University of Cincinnati on Monday after spending the past five years with the Cardinals.

Now missing a head coach less than two weeks before their bowl game - a matchup that just so happens to be against Cincinnati - Louisville has officially named their interim.

According to Field Yates, Deion Branch will coach the Cardinals in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl on December 17th.

"With Scott Satterfield leaving for Cincinnati, longtime Patriots WR and Super Bowl XXXIX MVP Deion Branch will serve as Louisville's interim head coach for their bowl game on December 17th," Field Yates reported Monday.

Branch, a wide receiver for Louisville from 2001-2002, currently serves as the school's Director of Player Development & Alumni Relations.

His commitment to the university is noteworthy, especially given comments made by Satterfield during his introductory press conference at Cincinnati. During his initial session with reporters, Satterfield said that he plans on bringing multiple Louisville staffers to the Bearcats.

Satterfield also noted in his session with the media that he does not plan to coach the Bearcats in the upcoming December 17th Fenway Bowl against Louisville. Assistant coach Kerry Coombs will serve in an interim role in place of the recently-departed Luke Fickell.

In terms of the future at Louisville, athletic director Josh Heard says that Branch's stint as coach of the Cardinals will likely be short lived. He notes that Branch does not have long-term head coaching aspirations and that zero assistants on the Cardinals' staff would be considered a viable candidate for the now open position.

Keep an eye on current Purdue coach Jeff Brohm for the Cardinals open head coaching job. Brohm played quarterback at Louisville for four years between 1989 and 1993.