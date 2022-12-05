ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Moscow Police release new body camera footage from Nov. 13

MOSCOW, ID. – For the first time, Moscow detectives have released new body camera footage during the early morning hours of Sunday, Nov. 13. Police hope that the footage can provide new leads the case of the four University of Idaho students killed. In the video, police officers are seen on patrol in Moscow around the time investigators believe Xana...
MOSCOW, ID
KREM2

Moscow Police Department remove victims' personal belongings at family's request

MOSCOW, Idaho — The Moscow Police Department (MPD) has removed personal items inside the home where four University of Idaho Students were murdered in November. At the request of the students' families, MPD collected the victims' personal belongings from their house Wednesday morning. Police said the items removed from the house are no longer needed for the investigation and will be returned to the victims' families.
MOSCOW, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Updated Timeline and Information in Moscow Quadruple Murder Investigation

MOSCOW - On Sunday, November 13 at 11:58 a.m., the Moscow Police Department responded to 1122 King Road in Moscow for the report of an unconscious person. When officers arrived on scene, they discovered the slain bodies of four University of Idaho students. The four victims were later identified as...
MOSCOW, ID
KIVI-TV

Investigators to remove victims' personal belongings from Moscow murder scene

On Wednesday, investigators will return to the King Road residence where four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death last month. Chief James Fry says they'll collect victims' personal belongings that are no longer needed for the investigation, and will return items to the victims' families. "The items will...
MOSCOW, ID
koze.com

Lewiston Woman Pleads Not Guilty in Murder of Her Father

A Lewiston woman pleaded not guilty during her arraignment this week to the first-degree murder of her father earlier this year. 54-year-old Kimberly Morrison is accused of suffocating and poisoning Kenneth Morrison in early January. Kimberly Morrison is charged along with her 81-year-old mother Kay Morrison, the ex-wife of Kenneth...
LEWISTON, ID
koze.com

Moscow Man Booked Into Latah County Jail on Multiple Felonies

MOSCOW, ID – A 39-year-old Moscow man was arrested on multiple felony charges late last night after allegedly injuring two family members and cutting himself with a knife. According to a Probable Cause Affidavit, James Curtis Leonard was charged with Domestic Battery with Traumatic Injury, Aggravated Assault, Attempted Strangulation, and Felony Injury to Child following the incident in the 600 block of Palouse River Drive.
MOSCOW, ID
pullmanradio.com

Moscow PD Update On Investigation Into UI Student Murders

The Moscow Police Department has issued an update on its investigation into who killed four University of Idaho students. Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle were found stabbed to death inside an apartment near campus on November 13th. Detectives have ruled out an incident involving Kaylee from...
MOSCOW, ID
KLEWTV

Lewiston standoff ends in arrest after man allegedly fires gun in home

On December 3rd, 2022 at approximately 6:04pm, Lewiston Police responded to a report of a domestic in the 3300 block of 8th Street F. Information given was that a firearm was involved. Upon arrival, officers made contact with several occupants of the house, including children. Officers were informed that a male inside the house had been involved in a domestic with his spouse and a firearm had been discharged during the dispute but no one had been hit with the round that was fired. The female half of the domestic and the children were able to exit the house safely and then called police.
LEWISTON, ID
koze.com

Prosecutor Files Felony Domestic & Aggravated Assault With a Firearm Charges

LEWISTON, ID – The Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office today filed two felony charges against a 29-year-old Lewiston man who allegedly barricaded himself in his home following a domestic dispute with a family member in front of three children during which he reportedly fired a shot from a 9mm handgun. Dillon J. Watson was arrested Saturday night in the 3300 block of 8th Street F and booked into the Nez Perce County Jail.
LEWISTON, ID
koze.com

Off-Duty Whitman County Deputy Seriously Injured

COLFAX, WA – The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office says an off-duty Sheriff’s Deputy received serious injuries while assisting a driver who had slid off the roadway due to poor weather conditions last week. According to a Facebook post, Cory Alcantar was helping the driver when another car lost control, sliding backward into him and pinning him between the two cars on Wednesday.
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
