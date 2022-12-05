Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
School Allows Remote Learning Following Unsolved Campus MurdersStill UnsolvedMoscow, ID
Couple grows own food, raises 10 kids: "No money to buy groceries"Amy ChristieLewiston, ID
Sad Moments at The University of Idaho: 4 Students Were Killed While Sleeping In Their BedsJoseph GodwinMoscow, ID
Were Four College Kids Targeted by a Serial Killer?NikMoscow, ID
4 University of Idaho Students Found Dead, Homicide SuspectedAMY KAPLANMoscow, ID
Idaho Police Release Biggest Breakthrough Yet in Murder Case
Kenneth Mains, a former law enforcement official, told Newsweek that the new information released by police "is a big revelation."
Moscow Police release new body camera footage from Nov. 13
MOSCOW, ID. – For the first time, Moscow detectives have released new body camera footage during the early morning hours of Sunday, Nov. 13. Police hope that the footage can provide new leads the case of the four University of Idaho students killed. In the video, police officers are seen on patrol in Moscow around the time investigators believe Xana...
Moscow Police Department remove victims' personal belongings at family's request
MOSCOW, Idaho — The Moscow Police Department (MPD) has removed personal items inside the home where four University of Idaho Students were murdered in November. At the request of the students' families, MPD collected the victims' personal belongings from their house Wednesday morning. Police said the items removed from the house are no longer needed for the investigation and will be returned to the victims' families.
LISTEN: Moscow Police Chief James Fry With Latest on Moscow Murder Investigation
MOSCOW - Moscow Police Chief James Fry appeared on the morning news program on Newstalk for the Palouse Thursday morning. Hear the full interview with Pullman Radio's Evan Ellis below.
Idaho student murders: Police reach key stage in investigation as heartbroken families wait for answers
Moscow police are beginning the process of returning belongings from four murdered University of Idaho students to their families as the investigation into their deaths continues.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Updated Timeline and Information in Moscow Quadruple Murder Investigation
MOSCOW - On Sunday, November 13 at 11:58 a.m., the Moscow Police Department responded to 1122 King Road in Moscow for the report of an unconscious person. When officers arrived on scene, they discovered the slain bodies of four University of Idaho students. The four victims were later identified as...
Moscow Police Zero In on 3-Hour Window as Potential Key to Murder Case
On Monday, police in Moscow, Idaho, asked the community for new information on the fatal stabbing of four college students, as no suspect has been identified.
Idaho murders: Police identify 'stalker' incident involving victim Kaylee Goncalves
Idaho police have addressed a potential "stalker" involving one of the victims in last month's murder of four University of Idaho roommates.
uiargonaut.com
Fact versus fiction: Confirmed information in Moscow’s murder investigation
What we know and don’t know about the night of the murders. As the investigation continues into the murders of four University of Idaho, here is the information on what has been confirmed about the night of the crime, as well as the details behind the legitimacy of some circulated rumors.
KIVI-TV
Investigators to remove victims' personal belongings from Moscow murder scene
On Wednesday, investigators will return to the King Road residence where four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death last month. Chief James Fry says they'll collect victims' personal belongings that are no longer needed for the investigation, and will return items to the victims' families. "The items will...
fox29.com
Idaho murders: ‘Rage,’ ‘randomness’ among similarities to Ted Bundy’s infamous killings, former attorney says
MOSCOW, Idaho - A longtime criminal defense attorney who represented serial killer Ted Bundy is weighing in on similarities and differences between the horrific acts of his infamous former client and those of the uncaptured killer behind the University of Idaho murders. John Henry Browne served as a criminal defense...
koze.com
Lewiston Woman Pleads Not Guilty in Murder of Her Father
A Lewiston woman pleaded not guilty during her arraignment this week to the first-degree murder of her father earlier this year. 54-year-old Kimberly Morrison is accused of suffocating and poisoning Kenneth Morrison in early January. Kimberly Morrison is charged along with her 81-year-old mother Kay Morrison, the ex-wife of Kenneth...
koze.com
Moscow Man Booked Into Latah County Jail on Multiple Felonies
MOSCOW, ID – A 39-year-old Moscow man was arrested on multiple felony charges late last night after allegedly injuring two family members and cutting himself with a knife. According to a Probable Cause Affidavit, James Curtis Leonard was charged with Domestic Battery with Traumatic Injury, Aggravated Assault, Attempted Strangulation, and Felony Injury to Child following the incident in the 600 block of Palouse River Drive.
pullmanradio.com
Moscow PD Update On Investigation Into UI Student Murders
The Moscow Police Department has issued an update on its investigation into who killed four University of Idaho students. Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle were found stabbed to death inside an apartment near campus on November 13th. Detectives have ruled out an incident involving Kaylee from...
Idaho college killings: Roommates of slain students break their silence
The two roommates who were also in the house at the time of the murders have broken their silence.
Idaho student murders: Haunting theory about vicious killings revealed by father of victim
The father of one of the University of Idaho students murdered in their home last month shared his theory about the murderer's target based on their movements once they got in the house.
KLEWTV
Lewiston standoff ends in arrest after man allegedly fires gun in home
On December 3rd, 2022 at approximately 6:04pm, Lewiston Police responded to a report of a domestic in the 3300 block of 8th Street F. Information given was that a firearm was involved. Upon arrival, officers made contact with several occupants of the house, including children. Officers were informed that a male inside the house had been involved in a domestic with his spouse and a firearm had been discharged during the dispute but no one had been hit with the round that was fired. The female half of the domestic and the children were able to exit the house safely and then called police.
University of Idaho Candlelight Vigil Remembers 4 Slain Students
November 13, 2022 is a day Idahoans will never forget. It was the day four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their off-campus Moscow apartment as lay asleep in their beds. The Idaho Vandal community mourns the loss of Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen,...
koze.com
Prosecutor Files Felony Domestic & Aggravated Assault With a Firearm Charges
LEWISTON, ID – The Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office today filed two felony charges against a 29-year-old Lewiston man who allegedly barricaded himself in his home following a domestic dispute with a family member in front of three children during which he reportedly fired a shot from a 9mm handgun. Dillon J. Watson was arrested Saturday night in the 3300 block of 8th Street F and booked into the Nez Perce County Jail.
koze.com
Off-Duty Whitman County Deputy Seriously Injured
COLFAX, WA – The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office says an off-duty Sheriff’s Deputy received serious injuries while assisting a driver who had slid off the roadway due to poor weather conditions last week. According to a Facebook post, Cory Alcantar was helping the driver when another car lost control, sliding backward into him and pinning him between the two cars on Wednesday.
KREM2
