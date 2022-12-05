ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

SF supervisor who voted for killer robots reverses course

By Charles Clifford, Alex Baker
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f1q3r_0jYDZoZU00

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) — A San Francisco City Supervisor who last week voted to authorize the San Francisco Police Department to use killer robots has reversed course and now opposes the measure. In a Twitter threat , SF District 4 Supervisor Gordon Mar said he regrets his initial “yes” vote and “will vote no tomorrow.”

“I’m grateful to all who’ve expressed concerns with our vote authorizing SFPD to use robots to kill suspects in extreme circumstances,” Mar tweeted. “Despite my own deep concerns with the policy, I voted for it after additional guardrails were added.”

Santa Clara County DA’s office announces it’s quitting Twitter

“I regret it. I will vote no tomorrow,” he added.

The SF Board of Supervisors voted 8-3 in favor of authorizing use of the robots last week. The robots would be armed with explosives and could be deployed, theoretically, in extreme situations where lives are at stake and no other alternative is available.

KRON On is streaming live news now

The “yes” vote from the SF board follows a similar proposal being shot down across the Bay in Oakland. The passage of the authorization in SF has raised eyebrows as many were surprised that a city with a reputation for leaning left would approve such a measure. The vote has sparked debate around the ethics of using robots to kill suspects from a distance.

“Even with additional guardrails, I’ve grown increasingly uncomfortable with our vote and the precedent it sets for other cities without as strong a commitment to police accountability,” Mar tweeted. “I do not think making state violence more remote, distanced, and less human is a step forward.”

The SF Board of Supervisors is set to take a second vote on the issues on Tuesday. On Monday, protesters gathered on the steps of City Hall to oppose the measure.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 3

JohnE
3d ago

Enough hype! This is a remote controlled vehicle(rov) not an automaton. It is only a force option just like a taser or baton. The end user is a police officer whom must follow the law just as in any other force option. SFPD is desperately low on staffing and needs access to every available tool with good policy ti guid use. Even tiny Pinole has an rov.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Francisco Examiner

A homeless plan not to try in San Francisco

Blaming the mentally ill has become an easy way to explain away various moral and political failures in our society. After every mass shooting, the Republican Party and other gun manufacturing lobby apologists tell us the cause of these tragedies is not military grade weapon availability, but mental illness. A similar discourse occurs around the unhoused; they live on the streets not because of unaffordable housing, an insufficient social safety net or stagnant wages, but because of mental illness. The fact is blaming the mentally...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Police Pursuit Starts in San Francisco, Ends on I-880 in Oakland: CHP

A police pursuit ended on Interstate 880 in Oakland Thursday prompting the temporary closure of southbound lanes. San Francisco police officers attempted to stop an alleged robbery suspect and it that quickly turned into a chase from Polk Street, across the Bay Bridge and into Oakland, SFPD said. “The freeway...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Are California’s parklets here to stay?

Temporary parklet seating areas became a necessity for many businesses amid the peak pandemic-era, as they adapted to new restrictions and safety measures. But now, as restrictions have all but fallen to the wayside, the question remains as to whether the sidewalk seating will remain a staple in California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

Airbnb cracking down on San Francisco New Year’s parties

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – If you want a view of downtown, fireworks, and bridges while visiting San Francisco for New Year’s, it may be best to get a hotel. Airbnb tells KRON4 News it’s cracking down on New Year’s Eve parties in San Francisco as part of its “anti-party” initiative. “These defenses will see a […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland leaders propose plan to crack down on sideshows

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Cities across the Bay Area are scrambling to find new ways to deal with sideshows. This on the heels of this weekend’s giant sideshows in San Francisco, Oakland, and even on the Bay Bridge. Oakland city leaders are proposing changes to keep these dangerous events at bay. Oakland City Council member […]
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Mask mandates back for jails, shelters in these Bay Area counties

NOVATO, Calif. - With the number of COVID cases rising, facemask mandates are back for jails and shelters in Marin, Santa Clara and Sonoma counties. Those counties now average more than 10 new COVID-related hospital admissions per 100,000 residents. The CDC recommends that people who are at higher risk for...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

San Francisco legislator receives another bomb threat

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – State Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) received bomb threats at his Castro neighborhood home and at his office, he stated in a press release Tuesday. “Early this morning, I was informed by the San Francisco Standard and the police that someone had issued a bomb threat against me, listing my specific […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Narrative around killer robots ‘a distraction’: SFPD

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The chief of the San Francisco Police Department said the story has become “distorted” following a vote Tuesday not to authorize the department to use lethal force robots. In a statement sent to KRON4, SFPD Chief William Scott said the department wants “to use robots to save lives – not take […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Santa Clara supes vote to let newly elected sheriff start early in wake of predecessor’s resignation

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (BCN)– Santa Clara County Sheriff-elect Bob Jonsen will assume his duties one month early after his embattled predecessor abruptly resigned in October. The Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to appoint Jonsen as sheriff before officially taking office in January. Jonsen will start on an interim basis Thursday after the election is […]
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Airport workers at SFO rallying for better wages, benefits

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Airports workers across the country are rallying and picketing on Thursday, calling for better wages and benefits. The workers include baggage handlers, janitors, security guards, cabin cleaners, and more. There are close to 100 vehicles carrying SFO airport screeners and passenger service workers took part in a car caravan from the […]
SAN BRUNO, CA
Yoel Davidson

California Teenager To Get keys To The City For Losing Eye In Heroic Act

The Habit Burger Grill November 12, 2022 8:25 PM EST CCTVPhoto byKNTV NBC News. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A8Nv-ovsWXA NBC News KNTV Report on Bianca Palomera. “I think I’m still processing it.” says Bianca Palomera, the 19 year old clerk working at The Habit Burger Grill located in the San Francisco Bay Area. Bianca was told by doctors that she was going to lose her right eye after she was punched in the face several times for defending her co-workers brother from bullies on Saturday night, November 12, about 5:25 p.m local time, 8:25 p.m. EST. Bianca’s sister, Erica, believes Bianca and her family are at the anger or rage stage of their shared grief in accepting the unacceptable outcome of Bianca’s heroism and at the same time not knowing how to help Bianca as she heals. The stages of grief include denial, anger or rage, bargaining, depression, and acceptance. Bianca’s family is outraged because the family is “not getting help from the local [Antioch, California] police”.
ANTIOCH, CA
East Bay Express

The State of Oakland

Power Poll addresses homelessness, crime, blight and business loss. Participants in the latest Oakland Power Poll hold an almost uniformly grim assessment of the state of their city, portraying homelessness, grime, crime, business flight and ineffective civic leadership as multiple facets of the same dire reality. CRIME AND POLICING. District...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland Vice Mayor Kaplan facing $19K in fines for alleged ethics violation

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — Oakland’s vice mayor may be fined next week $19,000 for possible government ethics violations, according to the city’s Public Ethics Commission. Vice Mayor Rebecca Kaplan is facing possible fines totaling $10,500 for failing to report on city forms her partial ownership of a condominium near Estuary Park in Oakland. Kaplan failed […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

55K+
Followers
17K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy