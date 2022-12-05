ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Texas A&M leads in players entering the transfer portal

Several teams are taking a hit in this year's college football transfer portal. No one is getting bludgeoned quite like Jimbo Fisher's Texas A&M Aggies. On3 evaluates every move on college football rosters, and per its algorithm, Texas A&M has been affected the most. So far, 19 Aggies players have...
Inside The Bears

Baylor, the Big 12's Bowl Placement is All Screwed Up

Baylor football finieshed 6-6 overall and 4-5 in the Big 12. Oklahoma football finished 6-6 and 3-6 in the Big 12. The Bears are going to the Armed Forces Bowl to play Air Force. The Sooners are going to the Cheez-It Bowl to play Florida State.  Something here is not adding up. In a move that ...
247Sports

Keuan Parker enters transfer portal

Arkansas redshirt freshman cornerback Keuan Parker, 5-11, 178, has entered the transfer portal. The Tulsa (Okla.) native came to Arkansas as part of the Class of 2021 out of Booker T. Washington High School but did not see action at all his first season. Parker only saw playing time in...
FanSided

Former Cowboys HC a finalist to coach Emmitt Smith’s son at Stanford

A former Dallas Cowboys head coach could be the next sideline boss for the Stanford Cardinal and to coach Emmitt Smith’s son, E.J. The Stanford Cardinal were one of many college football teams in need of a new head coach after David Shaw announced his resignation after 12 years on the job. They went on an extensive search, that spanned the collegiate and NFL ranks. But it appears that they have dwindled down their choices to two, and one is a name that most FL fans will be familiar of.
FanSided

Has a transfer ever won the Heisman Trophy

The Heisman Trophy ceremony takes place on Saturday, Dec. 10. For those wondering if a transfer ever won the prestigious award, we have the answer for you. The Heisman Trophy ceremony takes place this Saturday, Dec. 10, live from New York City. While this year’s competition was wide open, four finalists were selected, all of whom are quarterbacks. USC’s Caleb Williams, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, TCU’s Max Duggan, and Georgia’s Stetson Bennett.
