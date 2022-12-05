Read full article on original website
Austin's Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center Premieres the "Field of Light" by Artist Bruce MunroCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Field of Light Exhibit running until 12/30Adrian HolmanAustin, TX
Puppy found floating in a box gets adopted: "He's one of the lucky ones"Amy ChristieAustin, TX
Texas woman makes $15,000 a month living on a bus doing voiceoversNick DavisAustin, TX
Who is this $45 billion college dropout?Stephen L DaltonAustin, TX
Yardbarker
Texas A&M leads in players entering the transfer portal
Several teams are taking a hit in this year's college football transfer portal. No one is getting bludgeoned quite like Jimbo Fisher's Texas A&M Aggies. On3 evaluates every move on college football rosters, and per its algorithm, Texas A&M has been affected the most. So far, 19 Aggies players have...
Ohio State Football could grab QB from transfer portal
The 2022 season is far from over for the Ohio State football team. They have a chance to pull off the ultimate redemption story, starting by beating Georiga on New Year’s Eve. But they still have eyes as to how they want to fill out their roster for next season.
Alamodome to host four Texas high school football semifinals this week
Boerne is representing San Antonio-area schools at the Alamodome this weekend.
Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job
Pilar Sanders posted a cryptic message that leaves a lot open to interpretation after Deion Sanders announced his new move. The post Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Chances Are Pittman Has Already Contacted Barry Odom's Replacement
Let the speculation as to who's next begin
Top wide receivers in the transfer portal as of Wednesday
Wide receiver is a position Texas is expected to pursue in the transfer portal. Xavier Worthy and Jordan Whittington served as the only two Texas wideouts who provided any consistent play. With Whittington unlikely to return and not many proven pieces behind him, Texas needs to find some playmakers in the portal.
Baylor, the Big 12's Bowl Placement is All Screwed Up
Baylor football finieshed 6-6 overall and 4-5 in the Big 12. Oklahoma football finished 6-6 and 3-6 in the Big 12. The Bears are going to the Armed Forces Bowl to play Air Force. The Sooners are going to the Cheez-It Bowl to play Florida State. Something here is not adding up. In a move that ...
Keuan Parker enters transfer portal
Arkansas redshirt freshman cornerback Keuan Parker, 5-11, 178, has entered the transfer portal. The Tulsa (Okla.) native came to Arkansas as part of the Class of 2021 out of Booker T. Washington High School but did not see action at all his first season. Parker only saw playing time in...
Arkansas Annouces Status of Brazile's Injury
Razorbacks will miss energy leading rebounder, blocker brings off the bench
Report: Kentucky expected to hire former Texas assistant Jay Boulware
Kentucky is expected to hire former Texas associate head coach/special teams/tight ends coach Jay Boulware to coach running backs and special teams, according to Kentucky Sports Radio. Boulware replaces John Settle, who was fired Nov. 28 after two seasons with the Wildcats. Boulware has coached at the Power 5 level...
Former Cowboys HC a finalist to coach Emmitt Smith’s son at Stanford
A former Dallas Cowboys head coach could be the next sideline boss for the Stanford Cardinal and to coach Emmitt Smith’s son, E.J. The Stanford Cardinal were one of many college football teams in need of a new head coach after David Shaw announced his resignation after 12 years on the job. They went on an extensive search, that spanned the collegiate and NFL ranks. But it appears that they have dwindled down their choices to two, and one is a name that most FL fans will be familiar of.
Has a transfer ever won the Heisman Trophy
The Heisman Trophy ceremony takes place on Saturday, Dec. 10. For those wondering if a transfer ever won the prestigious award, we have the answer for you. The Heisman Trophy ceremony takes place this Saturday, Dec. 10, live from New York City. While this year’s competition was wide open, four finalists were selected, all of whom are quarterbacks. USC’s Caleb Williams, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, TCU’s Max Duggan, and Georgia’s Stetson Bennett.
Heisman Trophy winners by year and the contenders they beat
Heisman Trophy winners go down as the most outstanding players in college football. Here’s a look at who got the trophy each year and who they beat. The 2022 Heisman Trophy ceremony is coming up soon, which means a new member of the Heisman fraternity will be added. Last...
