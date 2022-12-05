A former Dallas Cowboys head coach could be the next sideline boss for the Stanford Cardinal and to coach Emmitt Smith’s son, E.J. The Stanford Cardinal were one of many college football teams in need of a new head coach after David Shaw announced his resignation after 12 years on the job. They went on an extensive search, that spanned the collegiate and NFL ranks. But it appears that they have dwindled down their choices to two, and one is a name that most FL fans will be familiar of.

STANFORD, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO