What Tom Brady told Aaron Judge in tunnel before Bucs-Saints
There was a whole lot of star power in tunnel at Raymond James Stadium on Monday night. Prior to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 13 game against the New Orleans Saints, quarterback Tom Brady bumped into MLB superstar (and current free agent) Aaron Judge, who was rocking a No. 13 Mike Evans jersey.
How Purdy, 49ers' new QB, has succeeded against all odds
Brock Purdy was destined to play football from the day he was born. He met that destiny in a full-circle way Sunday. On Dec. 27, 1999, the New York Jets played the Miami Dolphins at then-Pro Player Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. Nearly 2,400 miles away at Desert Samaritan Hospital in Mesa, Ariz., Carrie and Shawn Purdy welcomed their first son, Brock, into the world.
Odell Beckham should be upset that Cowboys leaked information about his knee
The Cowboys have a plan. They always do. As it relates to free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr., that plan currently isn’t doing Beckham any favors. He visited the Giants and the Bills. There were no leaks about their medical examination of Beckham, who suffered a torn ACL in February. Then came the Cowboys. Then came the leaks.
Are Dean, Blankenship, and Ellis previewing Eagles' future?
James Bradberry. T.J. Edwards. Marcus Epps. Javon Hargrave. Brandon Graham. Fletcher Cox. Kyzir White. Ndamukong Suh. Linval Joseph. Chauncey Gardner-Johnson. That’s a huge chunk of the Eagles’ 2022 defense, and every one of those guys is unsigned beyond this year. The Eagles are 11-1 and their defense is...
Joe Mixon: As much as I wanted to contribute, Bengals made the best decision for everybody
Joe Mixon is set to return to play on Sunday after missing the last two games with a concussion. The Bengals have been OK without him, in part due to Samaje Perine‘s strong play. He rushed for 164 yards and caught 10 passes for 84 yards in those two contests.
Who are the highest-paid athletes in the world?
Aaron Rodgers cashed in last offseason, agreeing to a four-year, $200 million deal that made him the highest-paid player in the history of the NFL. But that doesn't exactly make him the highest-paid football player … if including soccer. Here's a look at some of professional sports' highest average...
Jerry Jones “not confident at all” signing Odell Beckham Jr. without a workout
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. met with the Cowboys on Monday and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said that the team “enjoyed every minute” of the visit. Jones made those comments during his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan and said the two sides will continue to meet “to make sure we cover all the things that are important to him and important to us.” Among those things on the Cowboys side is Beckham’s health after tearing his ACL in the Super Bowl in February.
Odell Beckham Jr.’s best move would be to play now
Free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has been trying to use the vague promise of helping a team win in 2022 to secure a significant payday that extends into 2023. That’s fine, but it doesn’t seem to be working. Who is going to commit major dollars to Beckham without...
Kyle Shanahan: Trey Lance to Jimmy Garoppolo change bigger than Brock Purdy transition
The 49ers are transitioning to a new starting quarterback for the second time this season and head coach Kyle Shanahan thinks it will be easier this time even though new starter Brock Purdy is a rookie who joined the team as a seventh-round pick. That’s not because the 49ers already...
Eagles veteran defensive end reportedly going on IR
Eagles veteran defensive end Robert Quinn is reportedly heading to Injured Reserve. Quinn, 32, is having a scope on his injured knee this week and will be placed on IR, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported. According to NFL Network, there’s “optimism” Quinn will be able to return for the...
Baker Mayfield takes over as Rams' QB early vs. Raiders
While Baker Mayfield didn't start against the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday Night Football, it wasn't long before he entered the game. After Los Angeles went three-and-out with John Wolford under center on its opening drive, Mayfield took over for the Rams' second series while facing an early 10-0 deficit.
Thursday Night Football: Baker Mayfield playing well, but Raiders lead 13-3 at halftime
Baker Mayfield didn’t start for the Rams but he has been on the field for every offensive play since Los Angeles’ first drive. While Mayfield has clearly given his new team’s offense a spark, the Rams haven’t done much to slow down the Raiders’ offense. Las Vegas leads at halftime 13-3.
Why Mason believes 49ers in good hands with fellow rookie Purdy
SANTA CLARA — For a few days during the offseason program, quarterback Brock Purdy stayed at fellow 49ers rookie running back Jordan Mason’s place. They would spend time going over coach Kyle Shanahan’s expansive offense as they attempted to win spots on the team’s regular-season roster.
Why McCaffrey credits Purdy for quick transition with 49ers
SANTA CLARA — If it looked as if running back Christian McCaffrey’s transition to the 49ers was quick and smooth, there’s one teammate in particular who deserves credit. Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy spent extra time with McCaffrey during those early weeks after he arrived at 49ers headquarters on Oct. 21 after a trade with the Carolina Panthers.
Sirianni responds to Eagles-OBJ speculation
When asked about speculation linking the Eagles and free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr., Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni responded with high praise for his current wide receiver room. As the NFL awaits a decision from the three-time Pro Bowler, the Eagles were thrown into the mix on Wednesday morning...
Twitter stunned as Mayfield leads comeback win 2 days after joining Rams
Baker Mayfield was released by the Carolina Panthers on Monday. Two days later, he led an improbable comeback victory in primetime. In Mayfield's Rams debut, Los Angeles erased a 13-point deficit in the final three-plus minutes to stun the Las Vegas Raiders 17-16 at SoFi Stadium on Thursday Night Football.
Five Vikings miss practice with illness
Plenty of bugs are currently going around. Plenty of Vikings currently have one of them. Five Vikings players didn’t practice on Wednesday due to illness. Out were defensive end Danielle Hunter, cornerback Patrick Peterson, safety Harrison Smith, safety Theo Jackson, and fullback C.J. Ham. As the week unfolds, more...
Panthers sign T.J. Carrie to 53-player roster
The Panthers had an open roster spot after waiving quarterback Baker Mayfield. They filled it Tuesday. The team announced it signed practice squad cornerback T.J. Carrie to the 53-player roster. Carolina elevated the veteran defensive back from the practice squad for the previous two games. He played six special teams...
Sean McVay: It was a lot of fun watching Baker Mayfield go to work tonight
Head coach Sean McVay and the Rams somehow got Baker Mayfield ready to play for Thursday night — and the quarterback excelled. Despite getting to Southern California on Tuesday night and going through just one brief practice on Wednesday, Mayfield was able to engineer a game-winning, 98-yard drive that ended with a 23-yard touchdown pass to Van Jefferson.
T.O. makes plea for 49ers return: 'I'm a very valuable asset'
Terrell Owens wants to suit up for the 49ers again, and he's letting everyone know. The Pro Football Hall of Famer and former San Francisco wide receiver stopped by 95.7 The Game's "The Morning Roast" show Wednesday, where he said he "absolutely" would love to run routes in coach Kyle Shanahan's system.
