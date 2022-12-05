ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NESN

Mets Continue To Spend Big, Make Two More Free-Agent Signings

The New York Mets continued to add to the biggest payroll in baseball Thursday night. After already handing out a massive contract to American League Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander earlier this week, the Mets reportedly re-signed center fielder Brandon Nimmo to an eight-year, $162 million deal, according to The New York Post’s Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman. But the Mets weren’t done there, as minutes later they reportedly inked veteran reliever David Robertson to a one-year, $10 million contract, per ESPN’s Jeff Passan.
BOSTON, NY
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees infielder re-signs to return to Korea

The Samsung Lions of the Korea Baseball Organization announced on Tuesday that they have re-signed their foreign-born players. One such player is Jose Pirela. The outfielder made his major league debut with the New York Yankees in 2014 and in seven games he batted .333 with two triples and three RBIs. During 2015 Spring Training he suffered a concussion and came back to play 18 games before being optioned to Triple-A.
NBC Sports

What A's reportedly asked Cardinals for in Murphy trade talks

The St. Louis Cardinals found their Yadier Molina replacement in former Chicago Cub Willson Contreras via free agency on Wednesday, though they reportedly had their sights set on trading for Athletics catcher Sean Murphy first. But Oakland’s asking price of two major leaguers and a pitching prospect for its Gold...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NBC Sports

Is Bloom on the clock after losing Bogaerts to Padres?

The Boston Red Sox have lost Andrew Benintendi, Mookie Betts, and now Xander Bogaerts during the Chaim Bloom era. Bogaerts' Red Sox tenure came to an end Wednesday after he signed an 11-year, $280 million contract with the San Diego Padres. Losing Bogaerts marks another blemish on Bloom's record as...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Tomase: Why Yoshida, not Bogaerts, could determine Bloom's future in Boston

The Xander Bogaerts news dropping when it did obscured a curious Red Sox signing that has major boom-or-bust potential: Japanese outfielder Masataka Yoshida. The Red Sox signed the 29-year-old to a five-year, $90 million deal that also required a $15.4 million posting fee. The Red Sox consider him an on-base...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Chaim Bloom opens up about losing Xander Bogaerts

Chaim Bloom reportedly shared a stunned reaction after it was reported the San Diego Padres were signing Xander Bogaerts to an 11-year, $280 million contract. But according to the Boston Red Sox' chief baseball officer, Bogaerts' departure didn't actually come as a surprise. Bloom opened up about losing the homegrown...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy