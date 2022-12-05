Read full article on original website
Twitch Streamer Amouranth Gets a Gift Including $69,000, Private Security, iPhone 14 Pro Max From Anonymous Fan
Popular Twitch streamer Kaitlyn Siragusa, who is popularly known as Amouranth, revealed in a stream on October that her husband controlled her and abused her. The whole situation became viral and Amouranth later updated fans on her situation, stating that she was seeking legal and emotional counsel. Now, the streamer is able to live her life freely and a fan of hers wanted to give her some gifts to cheer her up.
Chained Echoes - Official Launch Trailer
Chained Echoes is a 16-bit SNES-style RPG set in a fantasy world where dragons are as common as piloted mechanical suits. Take up your sword, channel your magic or board your Mech. Chained Echoes is now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
Baldur's Gate 3 Release Window Announced
After more than two years of being available in early access, Baldur's Gate 3 finally has a release month: August 2023. Revealed at The Game Awards 2022, the full version of Baldur's Gate 3 will be released in the summer. Developed by beloved RPG studio Larian, Baldur's Gate 3 was...
Faefarm - Gameplay Trailer | Wholesome Snack: The Game Awards Edition
In the cozy fantasy farming simulator RPG Faefarm, band together with up to three friends to explore and build the Azoria of your dreams. Gather materials to craft treasures, cultivate a farm, and create a home to call yours.
Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion - What is the DMW?
If you started Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII excited to jump into an action-packed Final Fantasy remake only to find yourself wondering “Why is there a slot machine in the corner of my screen?”, you’re not alone. Here’s everything you need to know about the DMW slot machine in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion.
Meet Your Maker - Official Release Date Trailer | The Game Awards 2022
Watch the slick new trailer for Meet Your Maker, the upcoming first-person building-and-raiding game from Behaviour Interactive, the creators of Dead by Daylight. Showcased during The Game Awards 2022, the latest trailer reveals that Meet Your Maker will be available on Steam, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on April 4, 2023.
Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Gameplay Trailer | The Game Awards 2022
Idris Elba is joining the cast of Cyberpunk's new expansion, Phantom Liberty. Here is a new gameplay trailer.
The Game Awards Fan Vote Has Genshin Impact and Sonic Frontiers Crushing Elden Ring for Game of the Year
Genshin Impact and Sonic Frontiers are storming ahead in the fan poll to decide the winner of the Player’s Voice category at The Game Awards 2022, dominating both Elden Ring and God of War: Ragnarok. The Player’s Voice award is a 100% fan voted category unlike the other awards...
Dead Island 2: Here’s What Comes in Each Edition
It’s been in the works for a looooong time, but Dead Island 2 is finally, actually coming out. It’s set to release for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC on April 28. It will come in several editions, and they’re all up for preorder now at all the usual retailers (see it on Amazon). Below, you’ll find a full rundown of what kind of game it is, what comes in each edition, how much it costs, and more. Let’s dive in.
Genshin TCG Genius Invokation
The much-awaited TCG has finally arrived in Genshin Impact version 3.3. The characters have already been mentioning this game for quite a while now and have been teased by the devs during their earlier live streams. At long last, Genius Invokation is available to play!. How to Unlock Genius Invokation.
Microsoft Enters into 10-Year Commitments with Nintendo and Steam Developer Valve for Call of Duty; All We Know
Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard is the most expensive deal in the gaming industry, coming in at a whopping $68.7 Billion. This deal has been under a whole bunch of scrutiny though as many feel that it would bring anti-competitiveness to the table. The acquisition is also under active investigation by the European Union at the moment.
The Game Awards 2022: Every Title Announced For the First Time at the Event
It is that time of the year when you see some of your beloved titles from 2022 get awarded across various categories. The Game Awards are one of the most auspicious events for gaming, and of course, there is some tension involved as to who will be crowned as the Game of the Year for 2022. Another great thing about this event is that apart from the awards, players also get to see a whole bunch of world premieres at the event.
Final Fantasy 16 New Trailer Reveals June 2023 Release Date
At The Game Awards 2022, a new Final Fantasy 16 trailer has revealed not only new gameplay clips, but also a release date: June 22, 2023. The new trailer showed sequences of Final Fantasy 16's action combat system. We also got another look at the game's epic Summon battle system, with Ifrit appearing, towering above the human characters on screen.
Epic adventure awaits in your journey against darkness & ruin in Dragonheir: Silent Gods.
Over the years, gaming studios have tried to recapture the magic of tabletop classics like D&D and Pathfinder to varying levels of success, with titles like Baldur’s Gate II and Chrono Trigger among some of the best. However, it’s been a while since a game came along that showed as much promise as SGRA Studios’ upcoming sandbox RPG adventure, Dragonheir: Silent Gods.
Secret Room Locations
Two Secret Rooms in The Callisto Protocol contain the truth about the Black Iron Prison outbreak and Callisto's nature. You'll need to access them both to completely solve the mystery of Kallipolis and obtain The Commonality achievement. Secret Room Locations. The Commonality achievement/trophy requirements are connected to the audio logs...
Chapter 2B
There are two possible routes players can take in the second chapter. The second path is given when you choose to obey Leonar's orders in Balmamusa near the end of Chapter 1.
What You Need To Know About the New Combat Runner: Ninja Must Die
Ninja Must Die is an upcoming fast-paced mobile game that is easy to learn and a challenge to master, releasing on iOS and Android devices on December 14th. From the ink-wash painting visual style to an intriguing mystery to the chance to conquer bosses with friends, Ninja Must Die has options for all types of gamers.
The Game Awards 2022: Here Are All the Winners at the Annual Video Game Celebration
It's awards season for gaming, as Geoff Keighley's The Game Awards has finally arrived with revelations about the titles, developers and Esports personalities that you care about. The event features nominations in several different categories, and following much deliberation, here are the big winners at The Game Awards 2022. Marvel...
The Game Awards: We Used Data to Predict the Winners
The Game Awards 2022 are just one day away, and one of the big discussions every year surrounds which game will win the final award of the night: Game of the Year. This year, the nominees are A Plague Tale: Requiem, Elden Ring, God of War Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West, and Xenoblade Chronicles 3. Even though IGN's own Best Game of 2022 nominees differ, we thought it would be interesting to use audience data from our coverage of the five Game of the Year nominees to predict what game will walk away with the award on Thursday night.
Sanctuary Grove - Mirkweed
In addition to completing The Path quests, you must also unlock travel to Sanctuary Grove in Midgard by talking to Ratatoskr at Sindri’s House. When you’ve done these tasks, head for a Mystic Gateway and unlock the gateway at Sanctuary Grove. Head down to Chaurli the giant turtle, and you’ll find the flower to the East of him (or his right, if you prefer) at the end of the path.
