Look: D.J. Uiagalelei Announces Transfer In Official Statement

DJ Uiagalelei is officially leaving Death Valley.

The junior quarterback threw for 2,521 passing yards, 22 touchdowns and seven interceptions before getting benched behind freshman Cade Klubnik in the 2022 ACC title game.

In his three years at Clemson, Uiagalelei started 27 games and went 31-7.

"God has brought me to this special place for a reason and I wouldn't trade my time here for anything..." Uiagalelei said in a message posted to social media. "After careful consideration, I would like to say that I have decided to enter the transfer portal."

The love between Uiagalelei and his team is mutual.

"[DJ] is such an amazing role model for me and he's probably one of the most selfless people I know when it comes to just being a leader and somebody who loves on his teammates," Klubnik said after the ACC championship game . "He means a lot."

When asked about the quarterback controversy, defensive end K.J. Henry called Uiagalelei a "genuine leader" who would do whatever was best for the team.

"It's who he is as a person," running back Will Shipley said. "It's why everybody has followed him. It's why everybody just loves him so much. He never wavers. It does not matter what adversity is thrown in his face. It doesn't matter what obstacles God throws his way. He never wavers and he keeps the same composure, and you all saw that tonight. That's why this team loves him so much."

Uiagalelei played the game of his life against then-ranked No. 5 Notre Dame on Nov. 7, 2020, when former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence was out with COVID-19. In the Tigers' 47-40 overtime loss, Uiagalelei went 29-for-44 for 439 yards and two touchdowns, but he hasn't generated that much excitement since.

Uiagalelei is a former five-star recruit out of St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower, Calif. He was the No. 2 overall player in the 2020 class.