Read full article on original website
william wagner
3d ago
I'm not sure I'd waste a draft pick on a kid that can't recover from a pulled hamstring in 4 months
Reply(2)
5
Geoffrey George
2d ago
excuse me, but who is going to take a chance on a guy who barely suited up this year, and obviously lies. I don't believe he tried at all.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The number of baby murders is rising. Is Ohio doing enough to stop it?Edy ZooOhio State
4 Great Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
New Academic Plan to bring changes to enrollment and acceptance, increase diversityThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: McMahon enjoys career day, No. 3 Ohio State routs New Hampshire 92-36The LanternColumbus, OH
Dress Coded: Undressing the reality behind dress code restrictions through the minority lensThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Willie Taggart not on Deion Sanders' Colorado staff; visited Michigan, seeing Ravens, weighing options: report
A deal for Willie Taggart to join Deion Sanders' staff at Colorado has been put on hold after the former Oregon, Florida State, and Florida Atlantic head coach concluded a visit to Boulder without signing a contract, per Pete Thamel. The news follows multiple reports made on Tuesday suggesting that Taggart to Colorado was a done deal. Taggart, who visited Michigan last week, is set to meet with the Baltimore Ravens this week.
Breaking: 5-Star Running Back Announces His De-Commitment
Rueben Owens, the No. 2 running back from the 2023 class, has decommitted from Louisville. He announced this decision just moments ago on social media. "I would like to thank the Louisville family and fans for all of the love you have shown me throughout this process. This is bittersweet for me, due to all the relationships that have been developed," Owens tweeted. "After talking to my parents and taking everything into consideration I have decided to decommit from the University of Louisville. I will remain prayerful and grateful in this journey."
UC Daily Campus
The Rod Wave: Deion Sanders is an example of what is wrong with recruiting
When football legend and former Jackson State Coach Deion Sanders signed to join the University of Colorado, he made waves with the following statement:. “We got a few positions taken care of so I’m bringing my baggage with me and it’s Louis [Vuitton],” Sanders told the current Colorado football program.
Swinney has message for those disappointed with Orange Bowl berth
Clemson is headed to the Orange Bowl, though even a New Year’s Six bowl may feel like a consolation prize for at least part of the Tigers’ fan base. The Tigers dominated North Carolina to win the ACC (...)
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan football: Ex-Wolverines QB Cade McNamara tarnishes legacy during interview
Take the high road, Cade. Let your legacy live on at Michigan. Great things were accomplished. Or, take the low road, and allow interviewers to play you like a puppet while encouraging you to dump on the Wolverines. The choice was presented. McNamara, for some reason, chose the low road.
Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job
Pilar Sanders posted a cryptic message that leaves a lot open to interpretation after Deion Sanders announced his new move. The post Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Colorado Quarterback Makes Decision After Deion Sanders' Speech
A Colorado quarterback is not going to be with the program going forward. According to Matt Zenitz of On3, Colorado quarterback Owen McCown has entered the transfer portal. This comes directly after Deion Sanders, who's the new Buffaloes head coach, said that Shedeur Sanders will be their quarterback next season.
One of Utah’s top football recruits ever is reportedly entering transfer portal
Utah linebacker Ethan Calvert, a four-star recruit in the 2021 recruiting class and the program’s third-highest recruit signee ever, played sparingly over the past two seasons for the Utes.
Report: Prominent 5-Star Quarterback Is Transferring
West Virginia is going to have a new starting quarterback in 2023. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Mountaineers quarterback JT Daniels is going to enter the transfer portal. He'll have at least one year of eligibility left and it could be two if he gets a medical redshirt from 2019.
Football World Reacts To Alabama's Major Coaching Loss
Alabama has sustained a lot of tough coaching losses over the course of the Nick Saban dynasty. Now, they'll have to sustain another one. Alabama's co-defensive coordinator, Charles Kelly, is leaving the school to team up with Deion Sanders at Colorado. "Per multiple sources, Colorado is hiring Alabama associate defensive...
4-star DL Jordan Hall knows where he's going, sets commitment date
Jacksonville (Fla.) Westside four-star defensive lineman Jordan Hall has taken dozens of campus visits, including a handful of officials this fall. He’s made list cuts. And now he’s ready to make his commitment. Hall told On3 that he will announce his decision during the Early Signing Period on...
Look: These Power 5 Schools Were Hit The Hardest By Transfers On Monday
The traffic stop that is the transfer portal was jammed on Monday, with more than 1,000 players entering to continue their careers elsewhere. Five Power 5 schools — Clemson, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech and Washington State — took the hardest hits. Nearly ten players per school ...
Look: Ohio State Football Players Still Furious With Desmond Howard
During the 2021 Heisman Trophy presentation, ESPN's Desmond Howard took a jab at Ohio State's performance against Michigan. It was a low blow considering C.J. Stroud was one of the finalists for the award. Stroud has once again been named a finalist for the Heisman Trophy. He'll be at the...
Report: Deion Sanders hiring former Florida State head coach, assistant to Colorado staff
Sanders is wasting no time putting together a staff for the Buffaloes.
Former Michigan QB Cade McNamara says he doesn't want to be labeled as a 'game-manager' at Iowa
Ex-Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara entered the transfer portal and quickly decided to join the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Big Ten West. McNamara, who was third-team All-Big Ten and led Michigan to its first Big Ten title in 17 years last fall, saw his 2022 campaign come to an end early after undergoing surgery in November. As he prepares for next season in his new home, he doesn’t want to be looked at as a “game manager."
CBS Sports
Odell Beckham Jr. free agency: Cowboys' Micah Parsons says OBJ told him he could be ready to play in 5 weeks
New layers have been added to the 2022 NFL season's "Will they or won't they?" saga between three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and the Dallas Cowboys. Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons said at his media availability Wednesday (via The Athletic) that Beckham told him he could be ready to play in five weeks, a timeline that would put him on track to play on Super Wild Card Weekend, the first round of the NFL playoffs.
Ohio State Football Reportedly Has A Major Transfer Target
Like every other program, Ohio State is eyeing the NCAA transfer portal to strengthen its roster. According to 247Sports' Steve Wiltfong, the Buckeyes are firmly in the battle for Virginia cornerback Fentrell Cypress II, one of the best players already in the portal. A second-team All-ACC selection this year, Fentress...
Deion Sanders Reportedly On Verge Of Flipping Major Recruit
Deion Sanders has been active in recruiting since being hired as the head coach at Colorado last Saturday. Sanders has already secured a four-star wide receiver in the class of 2025 and is now reportedly on the verge of adding a four-star running back in the 2023 cycle. Making things more interesting is the fact this ballcarrier had been committed to a major program until Thursday.
Major College Football Stadium Is Facing Serious Punishment
A college football stadium could be in danger of losing its ability to sell alcohol at home games next season. According to a report from USA Today, the city of Knoxville is not happy with how beer sales have gone at Neyland Stadium. The report suggests the city wants to suspend beer sales for at least three home games next season.
D.J. Uiagalelei hits transfer portal: Five best fits for Clemson QB, per CBS Sports
Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei is in the college football transfer portal looking for opportunities elsewhere ahead of the 2023 campaign, ending his career with coach Dabo Swinney and the Tigers after three seasons. CBS Sports' Barrett Sallee revealed five potential destinations this week that could best utilize the former five-star prospect's skill set.
247Sports
64K+
Followers
405K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 12