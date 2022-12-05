Handmade holiday market moves from Northville to Livonia

LIVONIA, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The popular Tinsel and Treasures holiday craft fair featuring handmade items will be held in Livonia this year, after previously being held in Northville.

The market is returning for its 43rd year, and offers shoppers a variety of high-quality, handmade goods. Some of the exhibitors include those that offer handmade candles, quilts, jewelry, clothing, soaps, perfumes, teas, and more!

For a full list of the creators participating and selling items, visit here .

The market will be held at the Embassy Suites located at 19525 Victor Parkway in Livonia.

Event organizers say that the event is 10 minutes from downtown Northville and will have an ample amount of parking, more restrooms and space, a handicap-accessible open floor plan, along with drinks, cocktails and a cafe.

Here are the hours for the event:

Friday, Dec. 9, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sip & Shop 4 to 6 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 10, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mimosas & Bloody Marys, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Sip & Shop 1 to 3 p.m.

According to the events website, the Handcrafters brand, which includes the handmade market, was started by Molly P. and Sue Smith and has been run by Stephanie Jones and her team since 2008.

Jones says the brand is close to her heart because her mother has been a vendor for over 30 years.

For more information on the Tinsel and Treasures holiday craft fair, visit here .