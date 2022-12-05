ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livonia, MI

Handmade holiday market moves from Northville to Livonia

By Sara Powers
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ikATJ_0jYDZYOk00

LIVONIA, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The popular Tinsel and Treasures holiday craft fair featuring handmade items will be held in Livonia this year, after previously being held in Northville.

The market is returning for its 43rd year, and offers shoppers a variety of high-quality, handmade goods. Some of the exhibitors include those that offer handmade candles, quilts, jewelry, clothing, soaps, perfumes, teas, and more!

For a full list of the creators participating and selling items, visit here .

The market will be held at the Embassy Suites located at 19525 Victor Parkway in Livonia.

Event organizers say that the event is 10 minutes from downtown Northville and will have an ample amount of parking, more restrooms and space, a handicap-accessible open floor plan, along with drinks, cocktails and a cafe.

Here are the hours for the event:

  • Friday, Dec. 9, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
    Sip & Shop 4 to 6 p.m.

  • Saturday, Dec. 10, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
    Mimosas & Bloody Marys, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
    Sip & Shop 1 to 3 p.m.

  • Sunday, Dec. 11, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

According to the events website, the Handcrafters brand, which includes the handmade market, was started by Molly P. and Sue Smith and has been run by Stephanie Jones and her team since 2008.

Jones says the brand is close to her heart because her mother has been a vendor for over 30 years.

For more information on the Tinsel and Treasures holiday craft fair, visit here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HometownLife.com

Coffee has arrived in Plymouth's Old Village neighborhood

Kilian Pauls and his father Reggie Wessel want to help transform Plymouth's Old Village neighborhood. They hope their new coffee shop will be one step forward in that direction. The duo opened Meridian Coffee Co., at 636 Starkweather in November, bringing a full-fledged coffee shop to the business district on...
PLYMOUTH, MI
grocerydive.com

First Meijer Grocery locations set to debut in January

Meijer expects to open the first two stores based on its new Meijer Grocery concept on Jan. 26, 2023, the retailer announced Monday. The locations, which are in the southeast Michigan communities of Orion Township and Macomb Township, will be between 75,000 and 90,000 square feet each — substantially smaller than the hundreds of supercenters Meijer operates across six Midwestern states.
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, MI
wcsx.com

Zillow Gone Wild- Ferndale Home

Big Jim and I love the account “Zillow Gone Wild” but we got really excited when we saw this house in Ferndale. This house in Ferndale has some very unique features, some we haven’t seen in a house before. The location is at 3050 Burdette St. right here in one of our favorite cities, Ferndale Michigan.
FERNDALE, MI
1077 WRKR

Rochester Hills Park Transformed Into Giant Light Bright Board

Rochester Hills has been hard at work for the past few years to bring renovation and beautification to an area north of Crooks Rd off Hamlin called Innovation Hills, a park and gathering area that has a playground, paths, and ponds and is a sanctuary for much wildlife. The park itself is really pretty and over the past few weeks, the city has been putting in work to get it ready for the holidays and basically finished transforming it into a giant Light Bright Board. They posted the finished look on the city's Facebook page on December 7th:
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
chevydetroit.com

Get Your Holiday Cookies Here

Our cookie game is strong in Metro Detroit. Whether you’re a fan of a traditional sugar cookie, something decorated with frosting, or an outrageous flavor combination, there’s a shop out there baking delicious cookies by the dozen. From at-home bakers to shops with multiple locations, you won’t want to miss getting your hands on these delicious treats.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit non-profit teaching community to prevent food waste

DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) – We've heard of 'farm to table', but what about 'waste to table'?At one point the ingredients at Detroit's Upcycling Kitchen in the Jefferson Avenue Presbyterian Church may have ended up in the trash.Instead Chef Shanel DeWalt and volunteers are turning food waste into free nutritious meals for the community. "You wouldn't have thought just looking at the meal like 'oh my goodness, this food was rescued,'" DeWalt said.The donations of surplus food come from all over farms, restaurants, and grocery stores "We'll go get it and we wash it off really well and nothing is wrong with it...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Feeding the community one board at a time

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CW50) - It all started in Janica Smith's backyard during the pandemic, where she was having a party for her friends, but after a picture and a social media post, it quickly turned into a thriving business.  "As we do now and social media times girlfriend posted pictures, one of her girlfriends saw the pictures and loved them, inbox me and asked if I could create some for her for an event that she was having," explains Smith, and she's been busy ever since with her business, Janna Kay Charcuterie Boxes and Boards.  Smith not only packs her...
DETROIT, MI
thewayneherald.com

Memory Lane: Dec. 7, 1972

From the December 7, 1972 edition of The Wayne Herald. Two girls from Winside and one from Wayne were named senior division award winners during Monday night's annual Wayne. County 4-H achievement program at the city auditorium. Division winners for the older youths were Vickie Baird, daughter of Mr. and...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Dearborn Inn closes for renovations

The historic Dearborn Inn is temporarily closing for extensive renovations. It will close around Feb. 1, 2023, Marriott told the Free Press in a statement, and renovations will likely take "a year or longer." The Dearborn Inn, beloved by many metro Detroiters and a popular destination, was built in 1931...
DEARBORN, MI
corpmagazine.com

Ford Losing Chief Marketing Officer Suzy Deering

DEARBORN, Mich. -– Ford announced that Suzy Deering is departing the company effective Dec. 9. Deering has served as Ford’s global chief marketing officer for the past two years, overseeing brand communication, ecommerce and digital strategy, as well as the go-to-market strategy for Ford Blue and while supporting the future vision of Model e.
DEARBORN, MI
CBS Detroit

Owner recounts finding vehicle on bricks at Detroit Metro Airport

ROMULUS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - One Metro Detroit family recently returned from a vacation to find their SUV on bricks at a Detroit Metro Airport parking deck. Imagine getting off your plane, and walking to your car, only to find it left without four tires. For Joe Hebeka, that was a recent reality."Honestly, at first, I thought maybe I got the wrong car," Hebeka said. His recently-purchased Jeep was left to be held up by several bricks. A little over a week ago, Hebeka and his daughter got back from a vacation and made their way to the big blue deck at Detroit...
ROMULUS, MI
HometownLife.com

Westland veterinarian killed in crash remembered as lover of people, pets

Dr. John Hermann was a good-hearted man who loved people and pets, friends, customers and colleagues said. Hermann, 53, died Sunday afternoon in a vehicle crash in Van Buren Township. Police said his vehicle crossed the center line and struck another vehicle. He did not have any immediate family in the area. According to friends, his colleagues were like family.
WESTLAND, MI
The Oakland Press

Customer pulls gun at area Walmart after pickup order takes too long

A customer allegedly pulled a gun while waiting for a pickup order at Walmart on Mercury Drive in Dearborn Dec. 3. The customer had placed the order online, and was waiting in the parking lot when they got upset at the wait time.According to TCD Dearborn, Walmart employees said the customer got upset and brandished a firearm, yelling at employees for taking too long.
DEARBORN, MI
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
41K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy