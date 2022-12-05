ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Feds: Novi man used identities of prison inmates to file false unemployment claims

By DeJanay Booth
 5 days ago

(CBS DETROIT) - A Novi was sentenced after authorities say he filed fraudulent unemployment claims using the identities of prison inmates, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced Monday.

Federal officials say Terrell Dwayne Mason, 40, pleaded guilty to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft and was sentenced to 57 months in prison. He is ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $423,435.

"Unemployment insurance is designed to help those in need," U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said in a press release. "This case is another example of my office's commitment to ensuring that people who abuse the system pay the consequences."

Court records show Mason filed claims between April 2020 and February 2021, using the identities of federal and state inmates. Officials say he obtained the inmates' information from the dark web or from inmates themselves on the false pretense that he would help them improve their credit ratings.

Officials say Mason filed more than 40 claims, resulting in more than $300,000 in payments. They estimated that more than $800,000 would have been paid if not detected by authorities.

"This sentencing is another example of justice being served," said Julia Dale, director of the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency. "UIA investigators work closely with our partners throughout law enforcement to prosecute those who steal or conspire to steal taxpayer money that is meant for deserving workers who have lost a job through no fault of their own. Let this be a warning to any bad actors who exploit the public's trust: We will come after you."

