SEESAW BATTLE
Flames respond with a great effort against Leafs, but fall in OT. It wasn't a one- or two-player problem in Columbus. Everyone had to be better. And in Darryl Sutter's remarks following that disappointing, 3-1 loss to the Blue Jackets, the Flames' top players wore the brunt of the criticism.
RECAP: Lightning score three times in third period to beat Panthers
With the game tied 1-1 after 40 minutes, the Tampa Bay Lightning scored three times in the third period to secure a 4-1 win against the Florida Panthers at Amalie Arena on Saturday. "I didn't think we moved the puck, managed the puck or moved our feet particularly well tonight,"...
Seguin, Stars rally for OT win against Senators
Scores with 29 seconds remaining, Heiskanen has two goals for Dallas. Tyler Seguin scored in overtime and Miro Heiskanen scored twice to send the Stars past the Senators, 4-3 Tyler Seguin scored with 29 seconds remaining in overtime to give the Dallas Stars a 4-3 win against the Ottawa Senators at American Airlines Center in Dallas on Thursday.
markerzone.com
SLOVAKIA TO HAVE TWO OF THEIR THREE 2022 FIRST-ROUND PICKS ON WORLD JUNIOR ROSTER
While it's unclear whether or not first overall pick Juraj Slafkovsky will be loaned by the Montreal Canadiens, Hockey Slovakia will be getting two other first-round picks from the 2022 NHL Entry Draft for their World Junior roster. According to former NHLer and current President of Hockey Slovakia, Miroslav Satan,...
Yardbarker
Blackhawks Should Consider Recalling These 3 IceHogs
It didn’t last long, but seeing the Chicago Blackhawks recall Lukas Reichel from the American Hockey League’s (AHL) Rockford IceHogs for Tuesday’s matchup presented an interesting idea. With the team coming off back-to-back shutout losses, as well as losing nine of the past 10 games, it might not be a bad idea for the Blackhawks to shake up the roster a bit and recall an IceHog soon, possibly long-term.
Letang returns for Penguins 12 days after stroke
PITTSBURGH -- Kris Letang returned to the lineup for the Pittsburgh Penguins against the Buffalo Sabres at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday, 12 days after having a stroke. The defenseman, who missed five games, led the Penguins with 22:14 of ice time in the 3-1 win. "Stroke is a scary...
LA Kings @ Toronto Maple Leafs: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Toronto Maple Leafs:. Where: Scotiabank Arena (Toronto, Ontario) Maple Leafs: 16 - 5 - 6 (38 pts) Kings: 14 - 10 - 4 (32 pts) Kings Notes:. Phillip Danault is set to appear in his 500th NHL game, becoming...
Yardbarker
Oilers’ McDavid on Pace for NHL’s Most Points in Over 25 Years
It’s one thing for an NHL player to be on a record pace over a few games, or even a month. But when that high level of production is maintained for a significant portion of the season, then you can start talking seriously about reaching new milestones. The Edmonton...
Game Day: Preds vs. Senators Preview
Nashville Looks to Extend Home Point Streak in Saturday Matinee vs. Ottawa. The Nashville Predators, who saw their three-game win streak snapped by the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday, will look to right the ship and get back in the win column as they return home to host the Ottawa Senators Saturday at Bridgestone Arena.
LAK@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens host the Kings during the team's second Reverse Retro Night of the season. Here's everything you need to know heading into the game:. 1. The Habs earned five out of a possible eight points on their four-game road trip to Western Canada and Seattle, compiling a 2-1-1 record along the way. Head coach Martin St-Louis' squad capped the voyage in style with a 4-2 victory over the Kraken on Tuesday night at Climate Pledge Arena. Johnathan Kovacevic, Cole Caufield, Josh Anderson and Rem Pitlick scored for the visitors, while goaltender Jake Allen made 31 saves. Caufield and Anderson's goal were netted just seven seconds apart in the middle stanza, the two fastest markers on the road in franchise history in both the regular season and playoffs. Captain Nick Suzuki also extended his point streak to four games with an assist. He boasts a team-leading 29 points (14 goals, 15 assists), five points clear of Caufield.
NHL On Tap: Suzuki leads Canadiens against Kings
Marner can extend point streak to 22 games for Maple Leafs; Robertson, Stars host Red Wings. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from eight games Saturday. Suzuki leads Canadiens against...
3 Game Essentials | Kraken (15-8-3) at Panthers (13-11-4) | 3 p.m.
Kraken to face defensive challenge against a top ten offense while managing blue line changes; look to capitalize on fifth opponent that is playing in second game of a back-to-back. 1:53 AM. Time: 3:00 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. One: Know Your Opponent. WASHINGTON D.C....
Devils Practice, Spread Holiday Cheer on Thursday | NOTEBOOK
After practice today, the club will head out on their annual hospital holiday visits. With two days between games the Devils have been able to mix up their week with several different practice sessions. On Wednesday, the team focused on their skill work, breaking up into different stations to work on specific skills from stickhandling through small obstacles, to shooting as close to the mannequin set up without actually striking it.
Islanders score six, cool off Devils
NEWARK, N.J. -- Brock Nelson scored two goals, and the New York Islanders held on for a 6-4 win against the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center on Friday. "It's a big win," Nelson said. "We kind of felt like we wanted to come out and play a strong game."
RECAP: Red Wings pick up point in 3-2 overtime loss to Stars
DALLAS -- David Perron scored the game-tying goal in the second period of his 1,000th career NHL game, but the Detroit Red Wings fell, 3-2, in overtime to the Dallas Stars on Saturday afternoon at American Airlines Center. Captain Dylan Larkin opened the scoring with his 10th goal of the...
Ducks Recall Goaltender Dostal from San Diego
The Ducks have recalled goaltender Lukas Dostal from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Dostal, 22 (6/22/00), is 1-2-0 with a 2.98 goals-against average (GAA) and .907 save percentage (SV%) in four career NHL appearances (three starts) with the Ducks. The 6-2, 191-pound goaltender won his NHL debut Jan. 9, 2022 vs. Detroit, establishing the record for most saves by a Ducks goaltender in their NHL debut (33). At 21 years, 201 days, he became the fifth goaltender in Ducks history to make his NHL debut at age 21 or younger.
Blue Jackets win Gaudreau's first game against Flames
COLUMBUS -- The Columbus Blue Jackets won in Johnny Gaudreau's first game against the Calgary Flames, 3-1 at Nationwide Arena on Friday. Gaudreau played his first nine NHL seasons with the Flames before signing a seven-year, $68.25 million contract with the Blue Jackets on July 13. "To see the way...
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Golden Knights
Opening a four-game road trip, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (9-13-5) are in Nevada on Friday to take on Bruce Cassidy's Vegas Golden Knights (19-8-1) at T-Mobile Arena. Game time is 10:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP+. The radio broadcast is on 93.3 WMMR with an online...
Red Wings celebrate Perron's 1,000th game with video, custom T-shirts
The Detroit Red Wings rocked custom Perron T-shirts before the veteran forward's 1,000th career NHL game against the Dallas Stars on Saturday. The shirts feature Perron's silhouette over the number 1,000 repeated down the tee. A fun video of the Red Wings naming their favorite thing about Perron was also...
Caps Head West Again to Face Jets
With a three-game winning streak and freshly laundered sartorial accoutrements in tow, the Caps are back on the road again. Following a successful two-day stay in the District that included a 4-1 win over the Seattle Kraken on Friday night, the Caps are westward bound once again, en route to Winnipeg for a Sunday night date with the Jets. Washington will then make a Tuesday night stop in Chicago to face the Blackhawks as it makes its way back to the District.
