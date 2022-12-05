MONTREAL -- The Canadiens host the Kings during the team's second Reverse Retro Night of the season. Here's everything you need to know heading into the game:. 1. The Habs earned five out of a possible eight points on their four-game road trip to Western Canada and Seattle, compiling a 2-1-1 record along the way. Head coach Martin St-Louis' squad capped the voyage in style with a 4-2 victory over the Kraken on Tuesday night at Climate Pledge Arena. Johnathan Kovacevic, Cole Caufield, Josh Anderson and Rem Pitlick scored for the visitors, while goaltender Jake Allen made 31 saves. Caufield and Anderson's goal were netted just seven seconds apart in the middle stanza, the two fastest markers on the road in franchise history in both the regular season and playoffs. Captain Nick Suzuki also extended his point streak to four games with an assist. He boasts a team-leading 29 points (14 goals, 15 assists), five points clear of Caufield.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO