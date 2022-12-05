ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaverton, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KATU.com

Police investigate bomb threat to all Portland schools

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police said Wednesday multiple community members received emails with a message threatening all schools in Portland. Police said they do not believe the threats are credible. They also said the threat included bias language. Police worked with schools and districts in their investigation and asked...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Two Salem teens charged with criminal mischief after doing 'donuts' on baseball field

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two Salem teens were charged with criminal mischief on Monday after police say they were driving in circles on a baseball field at Gilmore Field City Park. Officials say they received a call at 5:20 p.m. from a person walking their dog who reported a truck had been driven up and over the berm which surrounds a portion of the field.
SALEM, OR
KATU.com

Salem police investigate grocery store parking lot gunfight, 2 victims shot

SALEM, Ore. — Shots rang out in the parking lot of a Salem grocery store on the night of December 6. Witnesses to the shooting called police at around 9:45 p.m., reporting to responding officers that a person in a car had been shooting at people in another car at the 1200 block of Lancaster DR SE before both vehicles fled the area.
SALEM, OR
KATU.com

Infant child, mother in critical condition, man dead after shooting at Salmon Creek home

SALMON CREEK, Wash. — A woman and an infant child are both in critical condition and a man is dead after a shooting at a Salmon Creek home Wednesday afternoon. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said it received a 911 call at about 2:20 p.m. from a woman who said her husband had just shot her, their infant child, and himself at their home near Northwest 152nd Street and 4th Place.
SALMON CREEK, WA
KATU.com

Poisoned sequoia in Northeast Portland cut down

PORTLAND, Ore. — A giant sequoia tree in Northeast Portland that police say was poisoned has been cut down. The ancient tree was in the Sabin neighborhood off Northeast 12th Avenue. Police say it was poisoned after several holes were drilled into its base. The incident was reported to...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

TriMet wants to increase fares for adults, children, and honored citizens

PORTLAND, Ore. — On Thursday TriMet announced that they're considering increasing fares for the first time in over a decade. TriMet states that the proposed increase would help address inflation and the growing costs of operating the transit system. If approved, the new fares would take effect January 1,...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

1 dead in Salem traffic crash

SALEM, Ore. — A 67-year-old Salem woman died in a two-car crash Tuesday afternoon, the Salem Police Department said. Natalie Satalich was turning onto Hawthorne Avenue from State Street NE in a Ford Fiesta at around 4:10 p.m. when she was struck head-on by a 20-year-old driver of a Chevrolet Camaro, police said.
SALEM, OR
KATU.com

Missing and endangered man found safe

UPDATE: Portland police say Craig Hollowell is safe in a local hospital. They say medical staff at the hospital notified them that Craig was in the hospital and being cared for after they saw news coverage reporting he was missing. Police say they checked hospitals as part of their missing...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

New holiday delivery scam wants to steal your personal information

PORTLAND, Ore. — As if holiday shoppers didn't have enough to worry about with "porch pirates" stealing packages from their doorsteps, a newer and sneakier scam is sweeping through this season. Law enforcement is warning of even more sophisticated measures thieves are taking to steal more than just mail.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy