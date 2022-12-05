Read full article on original website
Dollar General Opens their First Store in Portland
Portland man arrested for attacking security guard just a week after release on $25 bail
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man has been arrested for the second time in two weeks after he attacked a security guard downtown and threatened local workers. Yohance Belt, 37, was previously arrested in November for menacing a convenience store and its employees. Belt, who is listed as houseless, has an extensive criminal record as per the Multnomah County Circuit Court.
Survivor of 'jogger rapist' attack meets state's definition of victim, Multnomah Co. says
Multnomah County is now officially recognizing one of the victims of the "jogger rapist" as a victim. Richard Gillmore admitted to raping Danielle Tudor decades ago, but he was never convicted in the case because the statute of limitations expired. The county now says it has proper documentation to consider...
Tillamook County man gets prison time for illegally transporting explosives
PORTLAND, Ore. — A 36-year-old Tillamook County man was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to transporting explosives in a car, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon said Tuesday. On April 27, 2021, Cornelius police officers pulled Robert David Larsen over...
Police investigate bomb threat to all Portland schools
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police said Wednesday multiple community members received emails with a message threatening all schools in Portland. Police said they do not believe the threats are credible. They also said the threat included bias language. Police worked with schools and districts in their investigation and asked...
Clark Co. Sheriff's Office apprehends man for several hundred fentanyl pills, stolen car
CLARK COUNTY, Ore. — A Clark County Sheriff's Office deputy located a stolen vehicle shortly before 1 p.m. on December 4. The vehicle was traveling in the area of NE Andresen Road and NE 40th Street. The deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle by activating...
Two Salem teens charged with criminal mischief after doing 'donuts' on baseball field
PORTLAND, Ore. — Two Salem teens were charged with criminal mischief on Monday after police say they were driving in circles on a baseball field at Gilmore Field City Park. Officials say they received a call at 5:20 p.m. from a person walking their dog who reported a truck had been driven up and over the berm which surrounds a portion of the field.
Salem police investigate grocery store parking lot gunfight, 2 victims shot
SALEM, Ore. — Shots rang out in the parking lot of a Salem grocery store on the night of December 6. Witnesses to the shooting called police at around 9:45 p.m., reporting to responding officers that a person in a car had been shooting at people in another car at the 1200 block of Lancaster DR SE before both vehicles fled the area.
Woman dead, man in critical condition after attempted murder-suicide in Washougal, Wash.
WASHOUGAL, Wash. — A woman died and a man is in critical condition after an apparent murder-suicide situation in Washougal on Thursday, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies say 73-year-old Carol Rossi was pronounced dead at the hospital. Roberto Rossi, 78, remains in critical condition. Someone called...
Man taken to the hospital after shooting on Hayden Island, Portland Police say
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police say someone was shot early Wednesday morning on Hayden Island in North Portland. After 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, police say they found a man with several gunshot wounds on Hayden Island Drive. He was taken to a hospital. Police then say there was a crash...
Infant child, mother in critical condition, man dead after shooting at Salmon Creek home
SALMON CREEK, Wash. — A woman and an infant child are both in critical condition and a man is dead after a shooting at a Salmon Creek home Wednesday afternoon. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said it received a 911 call at about 2:20 p.m. from a woman who said her husband had just shot her, their infant child, and himself at their home near Northwest 152nd Street and 4th Place.
Fatal crash closes NE Columbia Boulevard near 33rd, police say three vehicles involved
PORTLAND, Ore. — Just before 5 p.m., Portland Police responded to a report of an injury crash on Northeast Columbia Boulevard west of Northeast 33rd Drive. Police say when officers from North Precinct arrived, they found three vehicles, including one semi. An occupant of one of the vehicles was found dead at the scene.
Poisoned sequoia in Northeast Portland cut down
PORTLAND, Ore. — A giant sequoia tree in Northeast Portland that police say was poisoned has been cut down. The ancient tree was in the Sabin neighborhood off Northeast 12th Avenue. Police say it was poisoned after several holes were drilled into its base. The incident was reported to...
TriMet wants to increase fares for adults, children, and honored citizens
PORTLAND, Ore. — On Thursday TriMet announced that they're considering increasing fares for the first time in over a decade. TriMet states that the proposed increase would help address inflation and the growing costs of operating the transit system. If approved, the new fares would take effect January 1,...
1 dead in Salem traffic crash
SALEM, Ore. — A 67-year-old Salem woman died in a two-car crash Tuesday afternoon, the Salem Police Department said. Natalie Satalich was turning onto Hawthorne Avenue from State Street NE in a Ford Fiesta at around 4:10 p.m. when she was struck head-on by a 20-year-old driver of a Chevrolet Camaro, police said.
Oregon law enforcement training agency looks to add training academies due to hiring surge
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon’s police training agency is one step closer to adding two more training classes to handle a hiring surge among law enforcement agencies statewide. The need to get new police officers trained is outpacing what the state can do. A group of state lawmakers approved...
Missing and endangered man found safe
UPDATE: Portland police say Craig Hollowell is safe in a local hospital. They say medical staff at the hospital notified them that Craig was in the hospital and being cared for after they saw news coverage reporting he was missing. Police say they checked hospitals as part of their missing...
'City in Crisis, Finding Solutions': Homeless camp cleared near elementary school
PORTLAND, Ore. — Some neighbors upset about a homeless camp directly behind an elementary school in the Lents neighborhood are feeling a little better about where they live since our story in October. On one recent day, we found Melissa Wright delivering mail. You may remember the last time...
Confusion and questions abound about Measure 114's process for permits to purchase guns
PORTLAND, Ore — Firearms instructors and gun sellers tell us they still don't know how Measure 114's new permitting process will work, and that they've gotten no direction on it yet from the state. Once Measure 114 takes effect, people wanting to buy guns will have to go through...
New holiday delivery scam wants to steal your personal information
PORTLAND, Ore. — As if holiday shoppers didn't have enough to worry about with "porch pirates" stealing packages from their doorsteps, a newer and sneakier scam is sweeping through this season. Law enforcement is warning of even more sophisticated measures thieves are taking to steal more than just mail.
Family of 5 stranded in the snow overnight while searching for Christmas tree
MARION COUNTY, Ore. — A family of 5 was rescued by the Marion County Sheriff's Office after they were stranded in the snow overnight while looking for the perfect Christmas tree. On Sunday MCSO deputies were called to assist the family, who were stranded the day before in several...
