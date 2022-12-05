SALMON CREEK, Wash. — A woman and an infant child are both in critical condition and a man is dead after a shooting at a Salmon Creek home Wednesday afternoon. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said it received a 911 call at about 2:20 p.m. from a woman who said her husband had just shot her, their infant child, and himself at their home near Northwest 152nd Street and 4th Place.

