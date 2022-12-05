Read full article on original website
Related
Why MEI Pharma Shares Are Trading Lower By Around 35%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket
Starry Group Holdings, Inc. STRY shares rose 43.5% to $0.2011 in pre-market trading after dipping more than 20% on Monday. Ambrx Biopharma Inc. AMAM shares rose 27% to $0.6599 in pre-market trading after gaining 4% on Monday. Wearable Devices Ltd. WLDS rose 23.4% to $0.7652 in pre-market trading. GitLab Inc....
Cramer Brings This S&P 500 Chart Analysis Under Spotlight: 'Broader Market Might Be In For A Bumpy Ride...'
Prominent market commentator Jim Cramer has sounded a word of caution, saying that the market’s volatility will likely continue as its recent run loses steam, according to a CNBC report. “The charts, as interpreted by Jessica Inskip, suggest that the broader market might be in for a bumpy ride...
Rocket Lab USA Is Ready For Liftoff, Morgan Stanley Says
Morgan Stanley analyst Kristine T Liwag reiterated an Overweight rating on the shares of Rocket Lab USA Inc RKLB with a price target of $10.00. Dedicated space companies have had a tough 2022, including Rocket Lab, said the analyst. Space firms that listed in 2021 are down a median 66%...
Apple Stock Is Sliding Today: What's Going On?
Apple Inc AAPL shares are extending losses Tuesday afternoon following reports that the Cupertino-based company has scaled back self-driving plans and pushed its electric vehicle launch date out to 2026. What To Know: Apple has not made any official announcements about a potential self-driving electric vehicle, but rumors of such...
Outlook Revisions Could Hamper The Sheen Of VF Corp, Says Analyst
VF Corp VFC named Benno Dorer, Lead Independent Director, as its Interim President and Chief Executive Officer after Steve Rendle's decision to retire from his positions. Richard Carucci, a director on the Board since 2009, will serve as Interim Chairman. VF also reduced its FY23 outlook largely to reflect the...
Benzinga
ConocoPhillips Unusual Options Activity For December 06
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on ConocoPhillips COP. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Benzinga
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Microsoft
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Microsoft MSFT. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Two stimulus payments coming to millions in California before Christmas
holding money in handsPhoto byphoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash)onUnsplash. How about a boost of income right before Christmas? Well, if you are a resident of California, you likely have received or will receive several stimulus payments from the state of California. Approximately 18 million people have received the Inflation Relief checks for up to $1,050 have been going out in phases since early October. (source)
Dow Dips Over 500 Points; Nasdaq Down 2.5%
U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping around 2.5% on Tuesday. The Dow traded down 1.50% to 33,436.64 while the NASDAQ fell 2.51% to 10,958.00. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.95% to 3,920.68. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Utilities shares fell by just...
DuPont, Arch Capital, Rockwell Automation And This Agriculture Machinery King: CNBC's 'Final Trades'
On CNBC’s "Halftime Report Final Trades," Stephanie Link of Hightower said DuPont de Nemours, Inc’s DD stock is down 13% year to date and yields 2%. The company is paying back debt and approved a new share repurchase program of up to $5 billion. Joseph Terranova of Virtus...
Benzinga
Chainlink Launches Staking Protocol On ETH Mainnet
Chainlink, a crypto oracle project, specializes in providing data feeds to blockchain protocols. On Tuesday, the project announced the launch of a staking protocol in which stakers commit Chainlink LINK/USD tokens in smart contracts to back certain performance guarantees around oracle services. Chainlink said it supports over 1,000 oracle networks...
Some Meta Employees Embroiled In Dispute Over Severance Package Promised By Mark Zuckerberg
A group of Meta Platforms, Inc META workers who joined via a corporate training program alleged inferior severance packages compared to other workers whom the company recently laid off. The employees were members of Meta’s Sourcer Development Program, likely to help workers from diverse backgrounds obtain careers in corporate technology...
Want To Dine With Bill Ackman? You'll Have To Shell Out At Least This Much To Win
Billionaire investor and founder of Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. PSHZF Bill Ackman is raising money for charity by auctioning off a lunch for which bids have started coming in. So far, over two dozen bids have poured in to dine with the Ackman, and the price had risen to $41,000...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
108K+
Followers
188K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0