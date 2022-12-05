ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Benzinga

Rocket Lab USA Is Ready For Liftoff, Morgan Stanley Says

Morgan Stanley analyst Kristine T Liwag reiterated an Overweight rating on the shares of Rocket Lab USA Inc RKLB with a price target of $10.00. Dedicated space companies have had a tough 2022, including Rocket Lab, said the analyst. Space firms that listed in 2021 are down a median 66%...
Benzinga

Apple Stock Is Sliding Today: What's Going On?

Apple Inc AAPL shares are extending losses Tuesday afternoon following reports that the Cupertino-based company has scaled back self-driving plans and pushed its electric vehicle launch date out to 2026. What To Know: Apple has not made any official announcements about a potential self-driving electric vehicle, but rumors of such...
Benzinga

Outlook Revisions Could Hamper The Sheen Of VF Corp, Says Analyst

VF Corp VFC named Benno Dorer, Lead Independent Director, as its Interim President and Chief Executive Officer after Steve Rendle's decision to retire from his positions. Richard Carucci, a director on the Board since 2009, will serve as Interim Chairman. VF also reduced its FY23 outlook largely to reflect the...
Benzinga

ConocoPhillips Unusual Options Activity For December 06

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on ConocoPhillips COP. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Microsoft

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Microsoft MSFT. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
R.A. Heim

Two stimulus payments coming to millions in California before Christmas

holding money in handsPhoto byphoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash)onUnsplash. How about a boost of income right before Christmas? Well, if you are a resident of California, you likely have received or will receive several stimulus payments from the state of California. Approximately 18 million people have received the Inflation Relief checks for up to $1,050 have been going out in phases since early October. (source)
CALIFORNIA STATE
Benzinga

Dow Dips Over 500 Points; Nasdaq Down 2.5%

U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping around 2.5% on Tuesday. The Dow traded down 1.50% to 33,436.64 while the NASDAQ fell 2.51% to 10,958.00. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.95% to 3,920.68. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Utilities shares fell by just...
Benzinga

Chainlink Launches Staking Protocol On ETH Mainnet

Chainlink, a crypto oracle project, specializes in providing data feeds to blockchain protocols. On Tuesday, the project announced the launch of a staking protocol in which stakers commit Chainlink LINK/USD tokens in smart contracts to back certain performance guarantees around oracle services. Chainlink said it supports over 1,000 oracle networks...
Benzinga

Benzinga

