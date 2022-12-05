ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
travellemming.com

17 Best Tampa Neighborhoods in 2022 (By a Local)

Tampa is a rapidly growing city with over 80 officially named Tampa neighborhoods. Each neighborhood in Tampa has its own unique qualities that make it a desirable place to live. I’ve spent my time in Tampa exploring the city’s neighborhoods (so you don’t have to), so read along and I...
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Tropicana Field proposals unveiled

The full proposals submitted by developers and groups vying to have control of the redevelopment of Tropicana Field/Historic Gas Plant District have been revealed. Today, the city has published all of the four proposals after reviewing the documents submitted by 50 Plus 1 Sports, Hines and Tampa Bay Rays (a joint proposal), Restoration Associates and Sugar Hill Community Partners.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Longboat Observer

Bobby Jones Golf Course opening now set for mid- to late 2023

When the years-long redevelopment plans of the Bobby Jones Golf Course were finally approved by Sarasota City Commission in February, the ambitious goal was to have restoration of the original 18 holes designed by Donald Ross open to play by November of this year. Nature had other plans, and a...
SARASOTA, FL
995qyk.com

Which Four Florida Cities Ranked The Most Fun In U.S.

Four Florida cities made it on WalletHub’s list of most fun cities in the U.S.. Everyone has a different definition of fun. Some people like to enjoy outside activities like parks, beaches, theme parks, or nature trails. Others prefer an exciting night life with trendy bars, restaurants and clubs. With so many preferences, WalletHub had to define U.S. cities that packs a little bit of everything into one area. Thankfully in Florida, we have so many fun and cost-effective activities to do. Which is probably why four cities in Florida made it on the top 20 list of most fun cities in America.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Weekly

WHAT TO DO, WHERE TO GO

— Submit calendar listings and high- resolution photos to events@floridaweekly.com. Email text, jpegs or Word documents are accepted. No pdfs or photos of fliers. The deadline for calendar submissions is noon Saturday. SYMPHONY. Holiday Pops – By Southwest Florida Symphony Holiday Pops Dec. 11-13 at various locations: 4 p.m. Dec....
NAPLES, FL
ABC Action News

Hurricane Ian victims struggling with insurance claim payouts seek help from public adjusters

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Two months after Hurricane Ian hit Southwest Florida, we’re finding out that homeowners with damage are struggling with insurance claim payouts. “You pay your insurance and you expect to get that back, especially when you've never had a claim in almost 30 years we've lived in that home,” exclaimed Iona Homeowner Teresa Hall. “I'm flabbergasted. Really, I just think it's so upsetting. I mean, it makes it hard to sleep at night. What are we ever going to get back in our home? Can we afford to get back in our home?”
FORT MYERS, FL
floridainsider.com

Music fans line up to purchase Florida Strawberry Festival Concert tickets

Florida Strawberry Festival Ticket Counter — Courtesy: Shutterstock — Image by: P. Allison. Christmas traditions for Cape Coral resident Deanna Mather go beyond making delicious cookies and putting up Christmas decorations. Last Friday at 6:30 a.m., she and her husband John arrived in Plant City to set up their tent for a six-night campout.
PLANT CITY, FL
buffalonynews.net

Kelly's Roast Beef Opening in Southern Florida, First of Many

Rapidly Expanding Iconic Boston-Area Brand Opening in University Park on December 9th, 2022. WESTFORD, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2022 / Prominent franchisee partner of Kelly's Roast Beef, RAVentures Hospitality, is bringing the legendary Boston-area restaurant brand to Southern Florida for the first time. On December 9th, 2022, University Park, Florida will become home to the state's first Kelly's Roast Beef location. Soon to follow will be additional locations in South Pasadena and Founders Square, Naples, Florida. With rich experience in building fast-growing restaurant brands, RAVentures Hospitality has interests spanning multiple sectors including hospitality, restaurants, entertainment, and real estate. For more than 70 years, Kelly's Roast Beef has been the staple of the North Shore of Boston, renowned for its thinly sliced 'melt-in-your-mouth' roast-beef sandwiches and generous platters of New England seafood.
NAPLES, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Tracking red tide along the beaches of Southwest Florida

FLORIDA — Red tide levels change constantly. Here you can find links to help you navigate which beach has a lessened impact on your health. Red tide is present along the Southwest Florida coast at concentrations that may affect beachgoers’ health. The National Center for Coastal Ocean Science stated that Karenia brevis, also known as red tide, can cause respiratory irritation when winds are blowing onshore or alongshore.
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Team Rubicon’s veteran volunteers help SWFL with post-Ian recovery

The road to recovery after Hurricane Ian will be long and hard. Still, Southwest Florida families are getting help from volunteer organizations all over the U.S., including Team Rubicon. Team Rubicon’s volunteers are veterans who come to disaster-stricken areas and do what it takes to help make communities whole again....
PUNTA GORDA, FL
Click10.com

2 Florida women become millionaires playing Lottery scratch off game at Publix

Two women from southwest Florida became millionaires last week after winning $1 million and $2 million respectively while playing the Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game. According to Florida Lottery officials, Amela Agic, 25, of Fort Myers, chose to receive a one-time, lump-sum payment of $798,985, and Laura Frisone, 56, of Marco Island, chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,597,848.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Hurricane debris pile ignites behind Lexington Middle School

A fire started early Thursday morning within a hurricane debris pile off Summerlin Road in south Fort Myers, right behind Lexington Middle School. The Iona-McGregor Fire Department was able to get the blaze under control after it had burned since before 2 a.m. The cause of the fire is unclear....
FORT MYERS, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy