4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Captiva Island Resort First to Reopen to PublicOutlier BrandsCaptiva, FL
‘Somebody Needs Help, We’re There for Them’ - Hurricane Ian damage brings strangers together to help each otherMattia GiaccioFort Myers Beach, FL
Captiva Resort to Continue Annual Tree Lighting TraditionOutlier BrandsCaptiva, FL
travellemming.com
17 Best Tampa Neighborhoods in 2022 (By a Local)
Tampa is a rapidly growing city with over 80 officially named Tampa neighborhoods. Each neighborhood in Tampa has its own unique qualities that make it a desirable place to live. I’ve spent my time in Tampa exploring the city’s neighborhoods (so you don’t have to), so read along and I...
stpetecatalyst.com
Tropicana Field proposals unveiled
The full proposals submitted by developers and groups vying to have control of the redevelopment of Tropicana Field/Historic Gas Plant District have been revealed. Today, the city has published all of the four proposals after reviewing the documents submitted by 50 Plus 1 Sports, Hines and Tampa Bay Rays (a joint proposal), Restoration Associates and Sugar Hill Community Partners.
Charlotte County parents split over hurricane damaged canceling Little League season
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — Fall ball is officially canceled in Port Charlotte. Little League leaders are making the call over the weekend not to refund parents for the season but instead credit them $25 toward spring. The decision isn’t sitting well with some parents who say only receiving 1/3...
Hundreds of mysterious rabbit signs pop up around Florida city
Hundreds of metal cut-out rabbit signs are taking over downtown Fort Myers and no one knows how they got there.
Florida residents want answers after beach lots deemed 'unbuildable' after Ian
A group of Florida residents wants answers from the Fort Myers Beach local planning agency after lots they bought years ago were deemed "unbuildable" after Hurricane Ian.
Longboat Observer
Bobby Jones Golf Course opening now set for mid- to late 2023
When the years-long redevelopment plans of the Bobby Jones Golf Course were finally approved by Sarasota City Commission in February, the ambitious goal was to have restoration of the original 18 holes designed by Donald Ross open to play by November of this year. Nature had other plans, and a...
995qyk.com
Which Four Florida Cities Ranked The Most Fun In U.S.
Four Florida cities made it on WalletHub’s list of most fun cities in the U.S.. Everyone has a different definition of fun. Some people like to enjoy outside activities like parks, beaches, theme parks, or nature trails. Others prefer an exciting night life with trendy bars, restaurants and clubs. With so many preferences, WalletHub had to define U.S. cities that packs a little bit of everything into one area. Thankfully in Florida, we have so many fun and cost-effective activities to do. Which is probably why four cities in Florida made it on the top 20 list of most fun cities in America.
Florida Weekly
WHAT TO DO, WHERE TO GO
— Submit calendar listings and high- resolution photos to events@floridaweekly.com. Email text, jpegs or Word documents are accepted. No pdfs or photos of fliers. The deadline for calendar submissions is noon Saturday. SYMPHONY. Holiday Pops – By Southwest Florida Symphony Holiday Pops Dec. 11-13 at various locations: 4 p.m. Dec....
ABC Action News
Hurricane Ian victims struggling with insurance claim payouts seek help from public adjusters
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Two months after Hurricane Ian hit Southwest Florida, we’re finding out that homeowners with damage are struggling with insurance claim payouts. “You pay your insurance and you expect to get that back, especially when you've never had a claim in almost 30 years we've lived in that home,” exclaimed Iona Homeowner Teresa Hall. “I'm flabbergasted. Really, I just think it's so upsetting. I mean, it makes it hard to sleep at night. What are we ever going to get back in our home? Can we afford to get back in our home?”
floridainsider.com
Music fans line up to purchase Florida Strawberry Festival Concert tickets
Florida Strawberry Festival Ticket Counter — Courtesy: Shutterstock — Image by: P. Allison. Christmas traditions for Cape Coral resident Deanna Mather go beyond making delicious cookies and putting up Christmas decorations. Last Friday at 6:30 a.m., she and her husband John arrived in Plant City to set up their tent for a six-night campout.
usf.edu
A Florida panther is killed in Hillsborough for the first time in decades
An endangered Florida panther has been killed on a roadway in southeast Hillsborough County for the first time since 2003. Many of the other animals are being pushed out of their territory by onrushing development. The body of the 2-year-old male panther was found Dec. 1 along Keysville Road, near...
buffalonynews.net
Kelly's Roast Beef Opening in Southern Florida, First of Many
Rapidly Expanding Iconic Boston-Area Brand Opening in University Park on December 9th, 2022. WESTFORD, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2022 / Prominent franchisee partner of Kelly's Roast Beef, RAVentures Hospitality, is bringing the legendary Boston-area restaurant brand to Southern Florida for the first time. On December 9th, 2022, University Park, Florida will become home to the state's first Kelly's Roast Beef location. Soon to follow will be additional locations in South Pasadena and Founders Square, Naples, Florida. With rich experience in building fast-growing restaurant brands, RAVentures Hospitality has interests spanning multiple sectors including hospitality, restaurants, entertainment, and real estate. For more than 70 years, Kelly's Roast Beef has been the staple of the North Shore of Boston, renowned for its thinly sliced 'melt-in-your-mouth' roast-beef sandwiches and generous platters of New England seafood.
Respiratory warnings up for Sarasota, Manatee and Pinellas beaches over red tide
NOAA's National Center for Coastal Ocean Science said beaches in Pinellas, Sarasota, and Manatee Counties may see an increase in respiratory irritation from red tide over the next 36 hours.
Tracking red tide along the beaches of Southwest Florida
FLORIDA — Red tide levels change constantly. Here you can find links to help you navigate which beach has a lessened impact on your health. Red tide is present along the Southwest Florida coast at concentrations that may affect beachgoers’ health. The National Center for Coastal Ocean Science stated that Karenia brevis, also known as red tide, can cause respiratory irritation when winds are blowing onshore or alongshore.
WINKNEWS.com
Team Rubicon’s veteran volunteers help SWFL with post-Ian recovery
The road to recovery after Hurricane Ian will be long and hard. Still, Southwest Florida families are getting help from volunteer organizations all over the U.S., including Team Rubicon. Team Rubicon’s volunteers are veterans who come to disaster-stricken areas and do what it takes to help make communities whole again....
Fort Myers residents close chapter by burning hurricane flags
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The 2022 hurricane season is officially over!. Hundreds marked its end by burning hurricane flags in downtown Fort Myers on Saturday night. Survivors gathered on the shore of the Caloosahatchee River to laugh, dance and mark the end of a devastating hurricane season. They also...
Florida man wins $1M off Publix scratch-off ticket
Two lucky Ft. Myers men are each going home a millionaire after playing the 500X the Cash scratch-off game from the Florida Lottery.
Click10.com
2 Florida women become millionaires playing Lottery scratch off game at Publix
Two women from southwest Florida became millionaires last week after winning $1 million and $2 million respectively while playing the Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game. According to Florida Lottery officials, Amela Agic, 25, of Fort Myers, chose to receive a one-time, lump-sum payment of $798,985, and Laura Frisone, 56, of Marco Island, chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,597,848.
Charlotte County boaters unite to scan for hurricane debris in canals
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Hurricane Ian left canals in Punta Gorda filled with debris you can’t see. Now the city is asking boaters to help map out what’s under the water’s surface. “Bigger chunks of debris is what we’re concerned about, something that sticks up enough...
WINKNEWS.com
Hurricane debris pile ignites behind Lexington Middle School
A fire started early Thursday morning within a hurricane debris pile off Summerlin Road in south Fort Myers, right behind Lexington Middle School. The Iona-McGregor Fire Department was able to get the blaze under control after it had burned since before 2 a.m. The cause of the fire is unclear....
