wcti12.com
Craven County Sheriff's Office looking for runaway teenager
NEW BERN, Craven County — The Craven County Sheriff's Office is looking for a runaway teenager, 17-year-old Jordan Gibbs. Gibbs was last reported seen at the Methodist Home on Old Airport Road, leaving in a four-door black car. Gibbs is described as a black male, 5' tall, 120 pounds...
wcti12.com
Man arrested, charged after larceny in Brice's Creek
NEW BERN, Craven County — A man who was wanted in connection to a larceny that happened in the Brice's Creek area, has been arrested. Travis Carl Jones, 36, of Vanceboro, was charged with larceny and trespassing.
wcti12.com
Law enforcement looking for suspects in breaking and entering of Onslow County business
ONSLOW COUNTY — The Onslow County Sheriff's Office is looking for suspects involved in a breaking and entering. They said it happened Nov. 27, 2022 at Greenline Diesel Performance at 2290 Wilmington Hwy. in Jacksonville. Video footage shows a white man operating a white, early 2000s Ford F-250, breaking...
wcti12.com
Woman killed in Thanksgiving Day officer-involved shooting identified
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — The person shot and killed by an Onslow County deputy on Thanksgiving Day has been identified. Officials with the SBI confirmed her as Sunshine Marie Foy, 42. Colonel Chris Thomas of the Onslow County Sheriff's Office said it happened as a result of a traffic...
wcti12.com
Police looking for shooter after teenager wounded in Kinston
KINSTON, Lenoir County — Officers with the Kinston Police Department are looking for information to help them find a shooter after a 19-year-old was shot and taken to the hospital Dec. 7, 2022. Police said they responded to UNC Lenoir hospital for a gunshot victim with a non-life-threatening wound.
neusenews.com
Lenoir County Sheriff's Office: Child dies, tests positive for controlled substance - Father charged
On Saturday, November 26th, at approximately 8:45 pm, Deputies of the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office responded to UNC Lenoir Health Care in reference to a 6-year-old male child that was unresponsive. The child was pronounced deceased at the hospital. The investigation found that the family of the victim was...
wcti12.com
Police looking for person of interest in larceny of bench from cemetery
WINTERVILLE, Pitt County — The Winterville Police Department is looking for a person of interest in the larceny of a bench from the Winterville Cemetery. Police said a memorial bench was stolen and was last seen on Nov. 30, 2022 and discovered to be missing Dec. 2. Anyone with...
WITN
wcti12.com
Police seek community assistance in identifying person of interest
SWANSBORO, Onslow County — The Swansboro Police Department is looking for a person of interest from security camera footage. Anyone with information about the person is asked to call 910-326-5151.
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Pitt County teen arrested for Ahoskie shootings
AHOSKIE – A 17-year-old juvenile from Pitt County stands charged with shooting two Ahoskie teens on Dec. 3. Ahoskie Police Chief said the male juvenile was taken into secured custody shortly before 9 p.m. on Wednesday at a residence in Grimesland. That arrest was made by Pitt County Sheriff’s deputies and Ahoskie Police officers.
wcti12.com
wcti12.com
Law officials arrest ENC man, drug-related charges pending
AYDEN, Pitt County — An ongoing investigation led to the arrest of a 37-year-old man from Pitt County. The special operations unit with the Pitt County Sheriff's Office arrested Brandon Jay Hall on Tuesday, December 06. Law officials charged Hall with three counts of possession with the intent to...
wcti12.com
Arrest made in Kinston hit-and-run
KINSTON, Lenoir County — An arrest has been made in the hit-and-run on Vernon Ave. and Rhem St. from December 3rd. On December 6th, Kinston Police Department, with assistance from the Lenoir County Sheriff's Office, arrested Dewey Earl Bell, 72. Dewey Bell was charged with the following:. Felony hit-and-run.
wcti12.com
Kinston traffic stop leads to arrest
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A traffic stop led to the arrest of a man on drug and weapon charges. Kiyahn Harris was arrested and charged on Wednesday with possession of a weapon of mass destruction. He was taken into custody by the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office and place in the Pitt County Detention Center under […]
wcti12.com
Teen found safe, man jailed, charged with child abduction
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — A teenager was found safe and a man arrested after police located a vehicle in Tennessee that was registered to a Snow Hill man. James Robert Holloman, 55, was wanted by the Pitt County Sheriff's Office in connection to missing teenager Hailey Rypkema. Rypkema was...
wcti12.com
New Bern Police Department adds new Belgian Malinois K9 officer
NEW BERN, Craven County — The New Bern Police Department introduced its newest employee Dec. 7, 2022, a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois named Chase. K9 Chase is one of five K9 officers in the department and is partnered with Officer Collins. “Our team evaluated several dogs to potentially serve our...
wcti12.com
New Bern gang member to spend more than 17 years in prison
Raleigh — A New Bern resident learned Thursday that he would be spending the next 17 years behind bars in federal prison. Daquan Doral Carter, 27, of New Bern, was sentenced Thursday to 210 months in prison for drug trafficking and firearm charges. Carter is a validated member of the United Blood Nation street gang. On May 23. 2022, Carter pleaded guilty to Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with the Intent to Distribute 50 Grams or More of a Mixture and Substance Containing Methamphetamine, Distribution of a Quantity of Methamphetamine, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.
wcti12.com
Police looking for suspect as person of interest in fraud of Publix
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — The Jacksonville Police Department is looking for a man as a person of interest in a fraud case that happened at Publix on Marlin Drive. Police said it happened Dec. 2, 2022. The man is described as a black man, about 5' 8" tall and...
wcti12.com
Kinston Police Department Looking for Suspect in Hit and Run
LENOIR COUNTY- The Kinston Police Department needs your help in locating a car believed to be involved in a hit and run. According to Captain Poole, a person was hit around 7:45 Saturday night on Vernon Avenue and Rhem Street. Captain Poole says the victim has been taken to ECU...
