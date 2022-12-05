ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Craven County, NC

wcti12.com

Craven County Sheriff's Office looking for runaway teenager

NEW BERN, Craven County — The Craven County Sheriff's Office is looking for a runaway teenager, 17-year-old Jordan Gibbs. Gibbs was last reported seen at the Methodist Home on Old Airport Road, leaving in a four-door black car. Gibbs is described as a black male, 5' tall, 120 pounds...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Police looking for shooter after teenager wounded in Kinston

KINSTON, Lenoir County — Officers with the Kinston Police Department are looking for information to help them find a shooter after a 19-year-old was shot and taken to the hospital Dec. 7, 2022. Police said they responded to UNC Lenoir hospital for a gunshot victim with a non-life-threatening wound.
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Kinston Police investigate shooting

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A police department here in the East are investigating a shooting. Kinston Police say they responded to UNC Lenoir on Wednesday on a report that a 19 year-old was shot. The victim suffered from a non-life threatening gun shot wound. The victim has not been identified at this time.
KINSTON, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Pitt County teen arrested for Ahoskie shootings

AHOSKIE – A 17-year-old juvenile from Pitt County stands charged with shooting two Ahoskie teens on Dec. 3. Ahoskie Police Chief said the male juvenile was taken into secured custody shortly before 9 p.m. on Wednesday at a residence in Grimesland. That arrest was made by Pitt County Sheriff’s deputies and Ahoskie Police officers.
AHOSKIE, NC
wcti12.com

Father charged following 6-year-old's death in Lenoir County

Lenoir County — On Saturday, November 26th, at around 8:45 PM, Deputies of the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to UNC Lenoir Health Care in reference to a 6-year-old child that was unresponsive. The child died at the hospital. The investigation found that the family of...
wcti12.com

Law officials arrest ENC man, drug-related charges pending

AYDEN, Pitt County — An ongoing investigation led to the arrest of a 37-year-old man from Pitt County. The special operations unit with the Pitt County Sheriff's Office arrested Brandon Jay Hall on Tuesday, December 06. Law officials charged Hall with three counts of possession with the intent to...
PITT COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Arrest made in Kinston hit-and-run

KINSTON, Lenoir County — An arrest has been made in the hit-and-run on Vernon Ave. and Rhem St. from December 3rd. On December 6th, Kinston Police Department, with assistance from the Lenoir County Sheriff's Office, arrested Dewey Earl Bell, 72. Dewey Bell was charged with the following:. Felony hit-and-run.
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Kinston traffic stop leads to arrest

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A traffic stop led to the arrest of a man on drug and weapon charges. Kiyahn Harris was arrested and charged on Wednesday with possession of a weapon of mass destruction. He was taken into custody by the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office and place in the Pitt County Detention Center under […]
KINSTON, NC
wcti12.com

Teen found safe, man jailed, charged with child abduction

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — A teenager was found safe and a man arrested after police located a vehicle in Tennessee that was registered to a Snow Hill man. James Robert Holloman, 55, was wanted by the Pitt County Sheriff's Office in connection to missing teenager Hailey Rypkema. Rypkema was...
PITT COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

New Bern Police Department adds new Belgian Malinois K9 officer

NEW BERN, Craven County — The New Bern Police Department introduced its newest employee Dec. 7, 2022, a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois named Chase. K9 Chase is one of five K9 officers in the department and is partnered with Officer Collins. “Our team evaluated several dogs to potentially serve our...
NEW BERN, NC
wcti12.com

New Bern gang member to spend more than 17 years in prison

Raleigh — A New Bern resident learned Thursday that he would be spending the next 17 years behind bars in federal prison. Daquan Doral Carter, 27, of New Bern, was sentenced Thursday to 210 months in prison for drug trafficking and firearm charges. Carter is a validated member of the United Blood Nation street gang. On May 23. 2022, Carter pleaded guilty to Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with the Intent to Distribute 50 Grams or More of a Mixture and Substance Containing Methamphetamine, Distribution of a Quantity of Methamphetamine, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.
NEW BERN, NC
wcti12.com

Kinston Police Department Looking for Suspect in Hit and Run

LENOIR COUNTY- The Kinston Police Department needs your help in locating a car believed to be involved in a hit and run. According to Captain Poole, a person was hit around 7:45 Saturday night on Vernon Avenue and Rhem Street. Captain Poole says the victim has been taken to ECU...
KINSTON, NC

