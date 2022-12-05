Kansas City QuikTrip sells winning $4.2M Lotto ticket

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Christmas comes early for a lucky Lotto player in the Kansas City area.

The Missouri Lottery says someone bought a winning Lotto ticket at QuikTrip on Westport Road last week.

The ticket matched all six numbers drawn Saturday night and is worth $4.2 million dollars for the person holding it.

The winning Lotto numbers on Saturday, Dec. 3, were 1, 2, 3, 20, 32 and 34.

The Missouri Lottery says the winner hasn’t claimed the prize yet. The lottery encourages the winner to sign the back of the ticket immediately and keep it in a safe place until claiming the prize.

Due to the size of the winnings, the prize must be claimed at one of the Missouri Lottery’s four offices, in Independence, St. Louis, Jefferson City, or Springfield.

The winner has until June 1, 2023 to present the winning ticket.

The ticket holder may choose between receiving the prize in one lump-sum payment, which is approximately half of the advertised jackpot, or receiving the full amount in 25 annual payments.

