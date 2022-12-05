ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

KPCW

New commuter bus route from SLC to Park City rolls out this weekend

High Valley Transit announced Thursday afternoon that it has finalized details for the bus service it will run between Salt Lake City and Park City. The transit service has stepped in to take over that route following the Utah Transit Authority’s announcement earlier in the fall that it would discontinue the bus due to a driver shortage.
KSLTV

NB I-15 reopens following crash, massive oil spill in Draper

DRAPER, Utah — State troopers closed northbound Interstate 15 at 14600 South due to a crash involving several vehicles and a tanker that spilled over 2,000 gallons of oil on the roadway. Drivers experienced major delays near the Point of the Mountain, and Cpl. Tara Whalberg with the Utah...
KPCW

51-year-old man dies in Wasatch County snowmobile accident

Shortly after noon on Tuesday, the Wasatch County 911 Center received a call about the incident. Sheriff’s deputies responded alongside search and rescue and state parks officers. 51-year-old Bruce Cook of Highland, Utah was pronounced dead at the scene. He struck a boulder hidden under fresh snowfall while riding...
kslnewsradio.com

Snow expected to impact Wednesday evening commute

SALT LAKE CITY — The National Weather Service said some drivers can expect light snow during their evening commute on Wednesday. Drivers in the Tooele and Rush Valleys, the northern Wasatch Front, the Salt Lake Valley, and Utah Valley are all expected to be impacted by this snow. The...
ksl.com

I-15 reopened after multivehicle crash, oil spill in Draper

SALT LAKE CITY — Northbound I-15 was reopened near 14600 South on Thursday after crews spent hours clearing a multivehicle crash that involved an oil spill. Just after 10 a.m., the Utah Highway Patrol said two lanes of I-15 would "open shortly at the Point of the Mountain but drivers are still encouraged to use alternate routes." In a tweet posted at 10:46 a.m., UHP said northbound on-ramps would be closed to manage traffic in American Fork and Lehi at exits 276, 278, 279, 282 and 284.
ABC 4

Active Weather Week continues with moisture down south

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – After a nice storm on Monday that featured the mountains getting a foot or more snow things will shift focus and southern Utah will be the spot for moisture for the next few days. But in the pattern will move back to northern Utah for our next winter storm this weekend.
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Bountiful, UT

Bountiful is a city in Davis County, Utah, situated between the Great Salt Lake and the Wasatch Range, north of Salt Lake City. Bountiful is one of Salt Lake City's suburban areas and is listed among Utah's top 20 most populous cities. Historically, Bountiful serves as Utah's second Mormon settlement.
KPCW

Red Pine Gondola cabins to be replaced this offseason

The resort has contracted with Leitner-Poma of America to replace all 60 cabins with 55 new ones, according to a Park City Mountain spokesperson. It will involve slight re-engineering of the gondola’s towers and terminals to support the change. A KPCW count midday Tuesday found that 13 of the...
ABC 4

1,500 gallons of oil spilled on I-15 in multi-car pileup

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – A multi-car crash involving at least two semi-trucks spilled approximately 1,500 gallons of crude oil on I-15 on Wednesday night. The crash resulted in northbound I-15 remaining closed during the morning commute, on Thursday, Dec. 8. Sgt. Cameron Roden of Utah Highway Patrol told ABC4...
KPCW is THE source for local news and great music in Summit and Wasatch counties. Find out what's happening in Park City, Heber City, and nearby neighborhoods and Listen Like A Local! You can stream us, too, at kpcw.org or download the KPCW app on your smartphone or tell your smart speaker to "Play KPCW!"

