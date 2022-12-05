Read full article on original website
Related
Skier captures video of massive avalanche on Park City Ridgeline
Over the years, the Dutch Draw location just outside of Park City Mountain Resort has been the sight of nearly a handful of avalanche-related fatalities.
New commuter bus route from SLC to Park City rolls out this weekend
High Valley Transit announced Thursday afternoon that it has finalized details for the bus service it will run between Salt Lake City and Park City. The transit service has stepped in to take over that route following the Utah Transit Authority’s announcement earlier in the fall that it would discontinue the bus due to a driver shortage.
KUTV
Dash cam shows moment oil tanker slams into crashed vehicle, spilling oil across I-15
DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — ew video shared with 2News shows the catalyst for an issue that was plaguing drivers traveling northbound on I-15 from Utah to Salt Lake county all day Thursday. Jesse Kelley, who was driving through Draper just as the crash happened, shared video from his truck's...
Another commuter special Friday morning, more snow showers expected
Mostly clear skies have taken over the state as the moisture from overnight snow showers has moved east. Our break from active weather will continue through Thursday evening with abundant sunshine across the state.
KSLTV
NB I-15 reopens following crash, massive oil spill in Draper
DRAPER, Utah — State troopers closed northbound Interstate 15 at 14600 South due to a crash involving several vehicles and a tanker that spilled over 2,000 gallons of oil on the roadway. Drivers experienced major delays near the Point of the Mountain, and Cpl. Tara Whalberg with the Utah...
Massive oil spill on I-15 in Draper prompts nearly 12 hours of closures
A massive oil spill caused a huge headache for drivers headed North on I-15 in Draper Thursday morning as the freeway was shut down completely for nearly 12 hours while crews worked to clean up.
51-year-old man dies in Wasatch County snowmobile accident
Shortly after noon on Tuesday, the Wasatch County 911 Center received a call about the incident. Sheriff’s deputies responded alongside search and rescue and state parks officers. 51-year-old Bruce Cook of Highland, Utah was pronounced dead at the scene. He struck a boulder hidden under fresh snowfall while riding...
kslnewsradio.com
Snow expected to impact Wednesday evening commute
SALT LAKE CITY — The National Weather Service said some drivers can expect light snow during their evening commute on Wednesday. Drivers in the Tooele and Rush Valleys, the northern Wasatch Front, the Salt Lake Valley, and Utah Valley are all expected to be impacted by this snow. The...
Wasatch County Sheriff, Park City Police join to enforce parking at Bonanza Flat
The Wasatch County Council struck an agreement with Park City Police and passed a budget with salary increases for elected officials. Wasatch County officials say people have routinely ignored parking rules at Bonanza Flat in recent years, and they want law enforcement agencies to try a new way to enforce the rules there.
Park City to begin bus service to Richardson Flat, Park City Heights
Park City’s full winter transit service goes into effect Sunday, bringing new routes that will serve the Park City Heights neighborhood and the Richardson Flat park and ride. The new6 Silver route will run to the Richardson Flat park and ride every 20 minutes, and will also make stops...
ksl.com
I-15 reopened after multivehicle crash, oil spill in Draper
SALT LAKE CITY — Northbound I-15 was reopened near 14600 South on Thursday after crews spent hours clearing a multivehicle crash that involved an oil spill. Just after 10 a.m., the Utah Highway Patrol said two lanes of I-15 would "open shortly at the Point of the Mountain but drivers are still encouraged to use alternate routes." In a tweet posted at 10:46 a.m., UHP said northbound on-ramps would be closed to manage traffic in American Fork and Lehi at exits 276, 278, 279, 282 and 284.
ABC 4
Active Weather Week continues with moisture down south
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – After a nice storm on Monday that featured the mountains getting a foot or more snow things will shift focus and southern Utah will be the spot for moisture for the next few days. But in the pattern will move back to northern Utah for our next winter storm this weekend.
Newly built Draper homes ‘unfit for human habitation’ due to sliding soil
What would you do if you had to leave your forever home less than a year after moving in? That’s what two Draper families had to do.
Black Rock, Heber City’s newest hotel chock full of year round amenities
HEBER, Utah — Black Rock Mountain Resort is a semi-hidden gem in Heber, just 35 minutes from the Salt Lake City airport, and offers easy access to some of the […]
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Bountiful, UT
Bountiful is a city in Davis County, Utah, situated between the Great Salt Lake and the Wasatch Range, north of Salt Lake City. Bountiful is one of Salt Lake City's suburban areas and is listed among Utah's top 20 most populous cities. Historically, Bountiful serves as Utah's second Mormon settlement.
Wasatch County Council passes law that could hamper UDOT efforts to build Heber bypass
The Wasatch County voted Wednesday to allow landowners to create agriculture protection areas, which could make it harder for the state to build a highway bypass wherever it may want. What began with a group of farmers asking for safeguards on their land has resulted in the creation of an...
Red Pine Gondola cabins to be replaced this offseason
The resort has contracted with Leitner-Poma of America to replace all 60 cabins with 55 new ones, according to a Park City Mountain spokesperson. It will involve slight re-engineering of the gondola’s towers and terminals to support the change. A KPCW count midday Tuesday found that 13 of the...
ABC 4
1,500 gallons of oil spilled on I-15 in multi-car pileup
DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – A multi-car crash involving at least two semi-trucks spilled approximately 1,500 gallons of crude oil on I-15 on Wednesday night. The crash resulted in northbound I-15 remaining closed during the morning commute, on Thursday, Dec. 8. Sgt. Cameron Roden of Utah Highway Patrol told ABC4...
kjzz.com
Considerable avalanche danger as next storm arrives in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The incoming storm isn't expected to be as severe as the past two for valley areas, but some higher elevations are already under a Winter Weather Advisory as the next system moves into the state. As more snow falls on the layers from previous...
Public comment window open for Salt Lake-Farmington I-15 expansion plan
To help keep up with the state's growing population, the Utah Department of Transportation has released its new proposal to expand I-15 to five lanes between Salt Lake City and Farmington.
KPCW
