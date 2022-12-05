ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

PA Woman Missing Since BF Suicide Found Dead In Apparent Homicide: Police

By Jillian Pikora
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FizQ7_0jYDXWhi00
Darlene Harbison and Eric Gibb. Photo Credit: Allegheny County police

A man who apparently committed suicide might have killed his girlfriend first, authorities believe.

A hunter found the remains of 59-year-old Darlene Harbison over a hillside on Nichola Road in Worthington Township on Monday, Dec. 5, Allegheny County police announced around 3 p.m.

The Frazer Township woman had been missing since Sept. 11, according to the national registry for missing people.

The motorcycle's license plate was registered to Harbison, according to the police release.

The remains will be taken to the medical examiner’s office for formal identification, the police say.

Harbison had a "volatile relationship with 57-year-old Eric Gibb" and after multiple calls to her mother, Harbison called the police for a welfare check, as detailed in the release.

During that investigation, Gibb was found dead from an apparent suicide in West Deer Township on Sept. 17, police say.

Hundreds of people have helped authorities search for Harbison since then.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Allegheny County Police tip line at 833-ALL-TIPS.

A similar murder-suicide with the remains being found later happened in August in Somerset, you can read about that situation which also has an open investigation here.

to follow Daily Voice Cumberland and receive free news updates.

Comments / 5

Related
wccsradio.com

SEARCH PARTIES FIND DOMESTIC INCIDENT SUSPECT WHO FLED WITH A CHILD

A search team was deployed yesterday in connection with a domestic investigation in White Township. Indiana County 911 reported that the Indiana Fire Department, State Police, Citizens Ambulance and the county HazMat team were dispatched at 526 p.m. to Dogwood Circle in White Township. State Police Public Information Officer Trooper Cliff Greenfield confirmed that it was part of a domestic incident in which the suspect fled the scene with a child. Greenfield confirmed that both child and suspect were found yesterday. The child is safe and the suspect is in custody.
WHITE TOWNSHIP, PA
wtae.com

Passenger killed after vehicle crashes into house in Clairton

CLAIRTON, Pa. — A man has died after a car crashed into a home in Clairton Thursday morning. The crash happened a little after 3 a.m. on Thursday in the 500 block of North Eighth Street. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 spoke with the homeowner. "We were sleeping, got woke...
CLAIRTON, PA
Shore News Network

Body of missing woman found by hunter near abandoned motorcycle

WORTHINGTON TWP, PA – The body of a woman reported missing in September was found this week by a hunter. According to police, the woman is suspected to have been murdered by a man she was in a relationship with. His body was found days after her disappearance. He committed suicide, police said. A hunter observed a motorcycle over a hillside along Nichola Road in Worthington Township, Armstrong County, on December 5, 2022. The hunter provided the Pennsylvania State Police with the motorcycle’s plate number when reporting the motorcycle. The license plate belonged to Darlene Harbison. Human remains were found The post Body of missing woman found by hunter near abandoned motorcycle appeared first on Shore News Network.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

16-year-olds charged with shooting girl they said was fighting their sister: report

Two teenage boys have been arrested and charged with attempted homicide after a teenage girl was shot in Pittsburgh Monday afternoon, according to a story from WPXI. Citing court documents, the news outlet said witnesses told police that Raymur Sicklesmith, 16, and James Acklin, 16, got a gun and went to Frankstown Road in the city’s Homewood neighborhood to find the person they believed was responsible for fighting their 13-year-old sister.
PITTSBURGH, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Man charged in fatal Cranberry Township crash additionally accused of theft

A Beaver County man facing charges related to a three-vehicle crash that killed a Cranberry Township man Sunday had felony theft charges filed against him Monday, Dec. 5. Darren M. Martin, 34, of Monaca, and Jonie L. Potts, 50, of Freedom, were charged with felonies conspiracy and two counts of theft by Cranberry Township police following an incident Nov. 28.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
wdadradio.com

STATE POLICE ASK PUBLIC TO HELP IDENTIFY PERSON RESPONSIBLE FOR THEFT IN CENTER TOWNSHIP

State police are seeking the public’s help in identifying those responsible for an incident of theft in Center Township. Troopers say between October 28th and 29th between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m., an unknown actor took six used tires from Hanksters Hot Rods & Muscle Cars in Homer City, each valued at $50. The person also took several disposed tires from the store.
HOMER CITY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Community outrage over albino deer killed in Fayette County

PERRYOPOLIS, PA (KDKA) — A community in Fayette County is mourning a beloved animal after it was shot and killed. According to Perryopolis native Jonathan Keffer, an albino deer that was roaming the community for eight years was shot. He claims people traveled from outside of the area to come to see the buck. (WARNING: Graphic Image Below ⬇️)Now a Perryopolis man is facing state game violations after he allegedly killed the deer out of season. "We called him whitey or the albino," Keffer said. "Some people called him midnight 'cause he always showed up in the middle of the night to their...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Medical examiner IDs missing Frazer woman

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner on Wednesday identified the remains of a woman found in a wooded area in Armstrong County as those of Darlene Harbison of Frazer. The identification comes after Allegheny County Police on Monday reported that a license plate number on a motorcycle that was found and reported by a hunter that day on a hillside along Nichola Road in West Franklin was registered to Harbison, 59, who was last seen Sept. 11.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Ex-Boyfriend takes Woman’s Car Without Permission

(Little Beaver Twp, Lawrence County, Pa.) Pa State Police in New Castle are reporting that they were called to State Line Road in Little Beaver Twp., Lawrence County at 11:51 PM Sunday night for reports of a possible stolen vehicle. Troopers said via release that a 41-year-old female from East...
wtae.com

69-year-old homeowner fights burglar in Fayette County

NORTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police released information Tuesday in an incident that happened on Halloween in North Union Township, Fayette County. Investigators said, a little after 5:30 a.m., a homeowner on Fairview Street confronted a burglar trying to enter his home through the garage door. A physical...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
422K+
Followers
61K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy