PA Woman Missing Since BF Suicide Found Dead In Apparent Homicide: Police

Darlene Harbison and Eric Gibb. Photo Credit: Allegheny County police

A man who apparently committed suicide might have killed his girlfriend first, authorities believe.

A hunter found the remains of 59-year-old Darlene Harbison over a hillside on Nichola Road in Worthington Township on Monday, Dec. 5, Allegheny County police announced around 3 p.m.

The Frazer Township woman had been missing since Sept. 11, according to the national registry for missing people.

The motorcycle's license plate was registered to Harbison, according to the police release.

The remains will be taken to the medical examiner’s office for formal identification, the police say.

Harbison had a "volatile relationship with 57-year-old Eric Gibb" and after multiple calls to her mother, Harbison called the police for a welfare check, as detailed in the release.

During that investigation, Gibb was found dead from an apparent suicide in West Deer Township on Sept. 17, police say.

Hundreds of people have helped authorities search for Harbison since then.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Allegheny County Police tip line at 833-ALL-TIPS.

