2022-23 Wausau West Warriors Boys Wrestling Schedule
Invitational 12-10-22 9:00AM Bay Port Away vs. Bay Port, Beaver Dam, Oconomowoc, West Bend East, West Bend West, Elkhorn, Appleton North, Oshkosh West, Germantown, West De Pere, Pewaukee, Luxemburg-Casco, Seymour, Ashwaubenon, De Pere, East Troy, Green Bay Preble, Green Bay West, Kiel, Mishicot, Mukwonago, Oconto Falls Panthers, Plymouth School District, Shawano Community, Winneconne, Escanaba, Southern Door, Brookfield East, Denmark, Wrightstown, Franklin.
Cyclones split series with defending champion Rochester Grizzlies
Cyclones split series with defending champion Rochester Grizzlies. (Wausau, WI) –The Wausau Cyclones took on the Rochester Grizzlies over the weekend as the Cyclones took on the top team in the Central Division. Wausau fell 2-0 Friday night and won 3-2 in the final seconds on Saturday, which moved their season record to (5-12-3-0).
Obituary for Frederick Heier
Frederick C. Heier, 83, Marshfield, passed away on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Health System, Eau Claire. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Christ Lutheran Church in Marshfield. The family will receive relatives and friends from 10:00 am until service time. Rev. Andrew Belt will officiate.
Obituary for Duane Warren
Duane J. Warren, 66, Marshfield, passed away with family by his side on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at House of the Dove in Marshfield. A celebration of life will be held from 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at Rembs Funeral Home in Marshfield. Duane...
Weiler Convenience Stores Selling Custom Shirts to Support Local Animal Shelters
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Weiler Convenience Stores in Marshfield are selling specially designed t-shirts to raise funds for local animal welfare organizations Marshfield Area Pet Shelter (MAPS) and the Midwest Horse Welfare Foundation. “Our local shelters do so much and are always in need of donations,” said Kelly Weiler,...
