Cyclones split series with defending champion Rochester Grizzlies. (Wausau, WI) –The Wausau Cyclones took on the Rochester Grizzlies over the weekend as the Cyclones took on the top team in the Central Division. Wausau fell 2-0 Friday night and won 3-2 in the final seconds on Saturday, which moved their season record to (5-12-3-0).

WAUSAU, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO