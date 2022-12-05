SYLACAUGA, Ala. – A new gathering space located on Norton Ave. in Sylacauga celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday morning. The Corner Spot is a new location tailored for parties of all kinds. The event space is using the building where the Sylacauga Karate School was before moving back to J. Craig Smith Community Center.

SYLACAUGA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO