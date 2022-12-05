ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I totally sympathize for her children. This is terrible. What I don't understand is how parents dont get life insurance. I could never leave my sons with a financial burden like that. Someone may say my comment is not nice, but its true. If you continue to have children, you should be responsible enough to have life insurance to cover your funeral expenses at the very least. If you can afford to have 5 children, you can afford life insurance. Once you have children, its no longer about you....its about them. This is awful. GOFundMe is the new life insurance, I guess. My opinion is that priorities are priorities.

The sick and disturbing comments on here shows LACK OF CHARACTER. She was a young lady and you never know ppl circumstances. So stop with all the ignorant, harsh comments. God Bless Her Family and friends! 🙏🏽🕊

Oxygen true crime special on Baton Rouge serial killers premieres this weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — An Oxygen true crime three-hour special centered around Baton Rouge serial killers is scheduled to air Saturday and Sunday. From from 1992 to 2004, Baton Rouge was terrorized by Derrick Todd Lee, Sean Vincent Gillis and Jeffery Lee Guillory. Combined, the men were responsible for the deaths of at least 36 women.
Woman walking on highway struck, killed by truck

CLINTON, La. (BRPROUD) — A pedestrian from Denham Springs was killed after being hit by a pickup truck on an East Feliciana Parish highway. Louisiana State Police (LSP) said 44-year-old Carly Kennison died after being hit by a truck on LA 63 Wednesday night. She was pronounced dead on the scene while the truck’s driver was not injured, State Police said.
Baton Rouge man let go from job accused of stealing items from work, selling them on Facebook

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man from Slaughter is behind bars after facing accusations of attempting to sell items he’d allegedly stolen from his former employer. According to an official report completed by a deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), it was July of 2022 when 38-year-old Ben Jones was hired as a temporary employee at The Addison Apartments in Baton Rouge.
Person found dead in bushes near Airline Highway Thursday morning

BATON ROUGE - A person was found dead in bushes near a residential area off Airline Highway early Thursday morning. Officials told WBRZ a body was found in bushes at the intersection of Hanks and Victoria Drives. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said it was investigating it as a "possible traffic fatality," but it was not immediately clear whether a crime took place.
Victim in critical condition after overnight shooting on Winbourne Ave.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a reported shooting overnight. Detectives arrived in the 4700 block of Winbourne Ave. and found one shooting victim. The shooting victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. Emergency responders confirm the shooting took place...
Opelousas neighbor recalls saving shooting victim's life

Opelousas, La(KADN)- The victim of a weekend shooting in Opelousas is still alive after a neighbor rushed to his aid, after being shot while he was leaving his business. "It was really shocking because I didn't expect it to be him that was shot," says Kelan Broussard. Broussard remembers sitting...
EBRSO investigating after body found on the side of the road

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was called to a “suspected pedestrian fatality” around 7 a.m. on Thursday, December 8. EBRSO says that it appears someone was hit while walking on the side of the road. The body was found at...
