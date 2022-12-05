BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A normally quiet morning was shaken in Baton Rouge on Thursday, Dec. 8. “One of my daughters came running into my room and woke me up and said there was a body on the street,” said Ellen Taylor, a neighbor. “I thought she was playing so I got up and came out and there sure was.”

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 18 HOURS AGO