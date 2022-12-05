ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

KRQE News 13

Downtown Holiday Shop & Stroll returns to Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The holidays are in full effect. If you still need to do some holiday shopping, the Downtown Holiday Shop & Stroll is on Dec. 10 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. This year they have put together all the local shops participating in a map...
KRQE News 13

Christmas decoration opportunities at River of Lights

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Those headed to the River of Lights Wednesday, December 7, can make their own Christmas decorations. Stations will be set up at the Botanic Gardens from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. All materials will be provided. There will also be opportunities to make decorations on December 14 and 21.
cntraveler.com

My Favorite Airbnb: An Adobe Casita in the Heart of Santa Fe

All listings featured in this story are independently selected by our editors. However, when you book something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $206 at Airbnb (starting price) I'll admit it. As much as I praise the unbeaten path and genuinely prefer to travel that way,...
KRQE News 13

New art exhibit opens in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new art exhibit at The South Broadway Cultural Center opens Thursday. The exhibit honors ‘Our Lady of Guadalupe.’ The exhibit marks the 98th year the community has commemorated the apparition of Our Lady of Guadalupe. Thursday, December 8, there will be an opening night reception at the cultural center from 5 -7 […]
KRQE News 13

PNM hosting bill assistance event

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – PNM is hosting a free assistance event to help customers struggling to pay utility bills. The event will be held Monday, December 12, from 12 noon – 2 p.m. at the Los Griegos Health and Social Services Center in Albuquerque. In order to receive assistance with bill customers must bring: Anyone who […]
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe Municipal Court rolls out new outreach program

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Municipal Court has a new program designed to help the homeless navigate the legal system. Santa Fe’s outreach court program aims to help those with limited means or who face challenges securing legal representation. Officials say the program will provide alternate solutions in place of custody, fines and […]
ksfr.org

Santa Fe Looking For Safe Spaces For The Homeless

Santa Fe is continuing to look for new ways to find safe places for the city’s homeless population. A meeting held Tuesday night may have a solution. About 150 people gathered at the Santa Fe Convention Center for the Safe Outdoor Space Community Forum. They heard from a group...
Santa Fe Reporter

A Prayer For Mikey Rae

Some years ago, while visiting Austin, Texas, I posted to Facebook in search of any Santa Fe friends who wanted to hang out. Santa Fe people are great at traipsing the globe, finding other Santa Feans and only hanging out with each other, and I’m no different. I thought it was a lost cause, but within minutes, I received a text from Mikey Rae, an old friend from my halcyon days hanging around teen art center Warehouse 21:
KRQE News 13

Dental company offering free services in late December

If someone can't afford dental care, it can be detrimental to their health. A dental company in the area is offering free services in late December. Dental company offering free services in late December. If someone can't afford dental care, it can be detrimental to their health. A dental company...
newmexicomagazine.org

Five Things to Do This Weekend

Celebrate in Elephant Butte or T or C, shop like Santa, catch a hockey game, enjoy Handel's "Messiah," and don't miss "Scrooge" performed by the New Mexico Gay Men's Choir. Elephant Butte Luminaria Beachwalk & Floating Lights Parade. See farolitos light the sandy shores of Elephant Butte Lake on Saturday...
KRQE News 13

Assistance League of Albuquerque provides assistance for homeless

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Assistance League of Albuquerque is celebrating 60 years of Service. ‘Hungry and Homeless’ is one of its nine programs that partner with nonprofit organizations Silver Horizons Senior Food Market to help those in need. The committee assists the hungry and homeless by providing...
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe shoppers get surprised with free Christmas trees

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – People in Santa Fe shopping for Christmas trees over the weekend were surprised with a random act of kindness. When families went to check out, they found their trees had already been paid for. For 13 years, Adam Quinn has owned and operated Adam...
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque City Councilors approve ‘noise cameras’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Monday night, Albuquerque City Councilors approved a resolution to begin a pilot program to install ‘noise cameras.’ The cameras would be set off by sounds that reach a certain decibel level, usually from people revving their engines or speeding. From the Denver suburbs, to Knoxville, Tennessee, even New York City, cities all over the […]
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Affordable housing, Asking for money, Rain and snow, Rio Rancho break in, New partnership

Wednesday’s Top Stories Truth or Consequences mayor investigated for animal cruelty NMSU bringing in 3rd party to investigate shooting Former Albuquerque mayoral candidate sentenced to probation after DWI KRQE Weather Academy visits Barcelona Elementary 5-year-old girl found safe after Amber Alert, dad facing other charges Bernalillo County hosts ‘Cuts for Kids’ event Sunday UNM Lobos […]
