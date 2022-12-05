Read full article on original website
McDonald’s offering 50-cent double cheeseburgers
McDonald's is spreading some cheer with daily app deals this holiday season, including $0.50 double cheeseburgers today, Dec. 8, and Friday, Dec. 9.
KRQE News 13
Downtown Holiday Shop & Stroll returns to Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The holidays are in full effect. If you still need to do some holiday shopping, the Downtown Holiday Shop & Stroll is on Dec. 10 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. This year they have put together all the local shops participating in a map...
Christmas decoration opportunities at River of Lights
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Those headed to the River of Lights Wednesday, December 7, can make their own Christmas decorations. Stations will be set up at the Botanic Gardens from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. All materials will be provided. There will also be opportunities to make decorations on December 14 and 21.
cntraveler.com
My Favorite Airbnb: An Adobe Casita in the Heart of Santa Fe
All listings featured in this story are independently selected by our editors. However, when you book something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $206 at Airbnb (starting price) I'll admit it. As much as I praise the unbeaten path and genuinely prefer to travel that way,...
New art exhibit opens in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new art exhibit at The South Broadway Cultural Center opens Thursday. The exhibit honors ‘Our Lady of Guadalupe.’ The exhibit marks the 98th year the community has commemorated the apparition of Our Lady of Guadalupe. Thursday, December 8, there will be an opening night reception at the cultural center from 5 -7 […]
PNM hosting bill assistance event
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – PNM is hosting a free assistance event to help customers struggling to pay utility bills. The event will be held Monday, December 12, from 12 noon – 2 p.m. at the Los Griegos Health and Social Services Center in Albuquerque. In order to receive assistance with bill customers must bring: Anyone who […]
Santa Fe Municipal Court rolls out new outreach program
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Municipal Court has a new program designed to help the homeless navigate the legal system. Santa Fe’s outreach court program aims to help those with limited means or who face challenges securing legal representation. Officials say the program will provide alternate solutions in place of custody, fines and […]
ksfr.org
Santa Fe Looking For Safe Spaces For The Homeless
Santa Fe is continuing to look for new ways to find safe places for the city’s homeless population. A meeting held Tuesday night may have a solution. About 150 people gathered at the Santa Fe Convention Center for the Safe Outdoor Space Community Forum. They heard from a group...
Santa Fe Reporter
A Prayer For Mikey Rae
Some years ago, while visiting Austin, Texas, I posted to Facebook in search of any Santa Fe friends who wanted to hang out. Santa Fe people are great at traipsing the globe, finding other Santa Feans and only hanging out with each other, and I’m no different. I thought it was a lost cause, but within minutes, I received a text from Mikey Rae, an old friend from my halcyon days hanging around teen art center Warehouse 21:
KRQE News 13
Dental company offering free services in late December
If someone can't afford dental care, it can be detrimental to their health. A dental company in the area is offering free services in late December. Dental company offering free services in late December. If someone can't afford dental care, it can be detrimental to their health. A dental company...
Albuquerque struggling to keep up with ART stations
Officials said they're having issues keeping up.
newmexicomagazine.org
Five Things to Do This Weekend
Celebrate in Elephant Butte or T or C, shop like Santa, catch a hockey game, enjoy Handel's "Messiah," and don't miss "Scrooge" performed by the New Mexico Gay Men's Choir. Elephant Butte Luminaria Beachwalk & Floating Lights Parade. See farolitos light the sandy shores of Elephant Butte Lake on Saturday...
KRQE News 13
KRQE Newsfeed: Noise cameras, Growing homeless camp, Mid-week storm, Boys and Girls Club, Smart farm
KRQE Newsfeed: Noise cameras, Growing homeless camp, Mid-week storm, Boys and Girls Club, Smart farm. KRQE Newsfeed: Noise cameras, Growing homeless camp, …. KRQE Newsfeed: Noise cameras, Growing homeless camp, Mid-week storm, Boys and Girls Club, Smart farm. 5-year-old girl found safe after Amber Alert, dad …. 5-year-old girl found...
Thousands donated to New Mexico student clothing bank; kids go on shopping trip
Locker 505 serves kids in the metro area including Sandoval, Valencia, and Torrance counties.
KRQE News 13
Assistance League of Albuquerque provides assistance for homeless
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Assistance League of Albuquerque is celebrating 60 years of Service. ‘Hungry and Homeless’ is one of its nine programs that partner with nonprofit organizations Silver Horizons Senior Food Market to help those in need. The committee assists the hungry and homeless by providing...
COVID-19 memorial proposed for Albuquerque
It's a project that could cost millions to build, but organizers say it will be priceless for those who lost loved ones to the pandemic.
KRQE News 13
Santa Fe shoppers get surprised with free Christmas trees
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – People in Santa Fe shopping for Christmas trees over the weekend were surprised with a random act of kindness. When families went to check out, they found their trees had already been paid for. For 13 years, Adam Quinn has owned and operated Adam...
ABQ nonprofit targeted by thief
The founder said they are still trying to figure out how to replace the missing items.
Albuquerque City Councilors approve ‘noise cameras’
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Monday night, Albuquerque City Councilors approved a resolution to begin a pilot program to install ‘noise cameras.’ The cameras would be set off by sounds that reach a certain decibel level, usually from people revving their engines or speeding. From the Denver suburbs, to Knoxville, Tennessee, even New York City, cities all over the […]
KRQE Newsfeed: Affordable housing, Asking for money, Rain and snow, Rio Rancho break in, New partnership
Wednesday’s Top Stories Truth or Consequences mayor investigated for animal cruelty NMSU bringing in 3rd party to investigate shooting Former Albuquerque mayoral candidate sentenced to probation after DWI KRQE Weather Academy visits Barcelona Elementary 5-year-old girl found safe after Amber Alert, dad facing other charges Bernalillo County hosts ‘Cuts for Kids’ event Sunday UNM Lobos […]
