The Most Unique Christmas Tree in Connecticut is a Must-SeeTravel MavenStonington, CT
Killingly Firefighters Make Quick Work of Evening Bedroom FireQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Fire Alarms Alert Firefighters to Kitchen Fire in Killingly Frito-Lay FacilityQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Area Firefighters Battle Blaze in Unoccupied Putnam HomeQuiet Corner AlertsPutnam, CT
This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenNewington, CT
Health Headlines: Conn. woman thriving after ‘life-changing’ GERD procedure at St. Mary’s Hospital in Waterbury
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Having heartburn or acid reflex can happen to anyone once in a while, but for some people, it gets so bad they need medical help. Now St. Mary’s Hospital in Waterbury is offering a high-tech non-invasive procedure for a condition that can cause reflux called GERD. 40-year-old Lauren Darrah of Southbury […]
WTNH.com
Masonicare: Senior Living Options for Everyone
New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – Masonicare Offers Senior Living Options for everyone. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko recently spoke with Bethany Camputaro, Associate Executive Director for Residential Living at Masonicare about the wide variety of different options available for you or a loved at their multiple locations. Bethany says,...
Pair Of CT Women Charged With Scamming Public Assistance Program
Two Connecticut women have been arrested and charged, in unrelated incidents, with stealing a combined $26,616 from a program financed by the state Department of Social Services. Hartford County residents Amy Figueroa, age 30, and Tarina Martin, age 32, both of Manchester, were arrested by inspecto…
NBC Connecticut
Construction Workers Struck in New Haven
Construction workers were struck by a vehicle while working in New Haven early Thursday morning, according to officials. Rick Fontana, of New Haven’s emergency management department, said a driver hit at least two construction workers around 1:03 a.m. at Temple Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard, fled and state police found the person.
Reports show 'extremely concerning' increase in homelessness across Connecticut
WATERBURY, Conn. — After a long day, most Connecticut residents get to go where they call home, but for many people, that reality isn’t the same. “That’s what many of our guests here will say is that this time last year they weren’t like this,” said Megan Santiago, the director of Saint Vincent DePaul Shelter in Waterbury.
darientimes.com
Ninety Nine Restaurants abrupt closings in Connecticut prompt call for investigation
Connecticut State Sen. Matthew Lesser wants officials with the state Department of Labor to investigate whether the Ninety Nine Restaurant chain violated any state or federal laws by closing without any advanced notice. Lesser, who is a Democrat from Middletown, said Thursday in a Facebook post that he had requested...
Ex-postman who received cocaine on job avoids prison
A former postal carrier who used the position to receive cocaine shipments — in an attempt to pay massive debts stemming from his gambling addiction, according to his lawyer — was sentenced Wednesday to the two days he has already spent in jail and five years of supervised release.
3 Plymouth educators granted rehab in lieu of failure to report abuse charge: Officials
PLYMOUTH, Conn — Three educators accused of failing to protect students from the abuse of a Plymouth teacher will have their charges dropped, and in lieu, have been granted accelerated rehabilitation. Former Plymouth Center School Principal Sherri Turner, Math Interventionist Melissa Morelli, and Rebecca Holleran all had their cases...
Hartford metro area expected to lead as top housing market across U.S. in 2023
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford county may see a significant surge of potential homebuyers in 2023. According to Realtor.com‘s 2023 housing forecast and economic overview, the Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford metro area ranked the highest out of the top ten markets poised to do well during the ongoing challenge within the housing market. In 2023, Realtor.com […]
WTNH.com
Health Headlines: How to tell the difference between RSV and the flu
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — RSV and the flu are both circulating. How to tell the difference? Flu hospitalizations are doubling week over week, and a shortage in primary care physicians is affecting care this flu season. Dr. Arjun Venkatesh, chief of emergency medicine administration at Yale Medicine and...
zip06.com
Development of Branford Parcel Approved for Med-Tech Firm
An undeveloped parcel of Branford land fronting Route 1 at 819-841 East Main St. has been approved to bring in a medical technology firm’s corporate office and research and development building. Located along East Main Street/Route 1 at the intersection of Goldsmith Road, the 9.4-acre site, of which approximately...
Former CT Jewish Day School Admin Accused Of Trying To Carry Loaded Gun On Plane
The former principal of a Jewish day school in Connecticut was charged after she allegedly tried to carry a loaded firearm onto a flight at Bradley International Airport. Gloria "Galya" Greenberg, 69, of West Hartford, was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 30, after Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers detected a firearm in her fanny pack when it went through the X-ray machine and notified Connecticut State Police, officials said.
New highly contagious canine flu outbreak heightens concern
As tripledemic fears continue to heighten across the country, there's a new concern for households with pets.
Naugatuck Police Department Announces Death Of Retired Officer
Authorities announced the death of a retired officer who spent more than 25 years with a Connecticut police department. The Naugatuck and Prospect Police departments each shared announcements on Monday, Dec. 5, about the death of retired Officer Noreo Gabriel. Prospect Police said Gabriel died on the evening of Saturday,...
Body cam video shows reasons Connecticut needs stronger laws: New Haven police chief
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven police Wednesday announced a decrease in gun deaths, while Waterbury’s police chief warned of an uptick in homicides the day before. But the chiefs in both major cities are now calling on lawmakers to focus on guns and crime when they head into session in January—saying the issue of illegal guns and repeat violent offenders plague both communities.
Man Accused Of Intentionally Striking Fellow Worker With Vehicle In Middlefield
A Connecticut man who had resigned from his job allegedly hit a co-worker who was attempting to stop him from leaving with a company vehicle. The incident took place in Middlesex County around 9 a.m., Monday, Dec. 5 in Middlefield. According to Connecticut State Police, troopers responded to a disturbance...
NBC Connecticut
Pedestrian Dies After November Crash in North Branford
A man has died after getting hit by a car in North Branford last month, police said. Authorities said the crash happened on Nov. 22 in the area of 280 Branford Rd. The man who died has been identified as Gary Gamache of North Branford. He was pronounced dead at the hospital Tuesday.
IDs Released For Meriden Man, Milford Woman Killed In Crash On I-91 In North Haven
Connecticut State Police have released the identities of two people killed in a single-vehicle crash. The crash took place in New Haven County on I-91 in North Haven around 8 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 30 near Exit 12. Police said a 2011 Hyundai Sonata was traveling northbound on I-91 when it...
hk-now.com
Haddam Woman Killed in Middletown Crash
(December 8, 2022)—Middletown police report that 52-year-old Lori Willhite of Haddam was killed Sunday, December 4, 2022 after a two-vehicle crash in Middletown. The crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Randolph and Ridge Roads. Anyone with information is asked to call the police at (860) 638-4063.
NBC Connecticut
Community Steps Up to Help Beloved Family Farm in Watertown
People in Watertown are stepping up just two days after a fire destroyed an essential part of a family's farm - the repair shop. The farm is called Young's Longrange Farm LLC, and it's a fourth generation owned and operated farm offering fresh produce and seasonal items. Lawrence Crimmins, who...
