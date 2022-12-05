ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windham, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

Health Headlines: Conn. woman thriving after ‘life-changing’ GERD procedure at St. Mary’s Hospital in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Having heartburn or acid reflex can happen to anyone once in a while, but for some people, it gets so bad they need medical help. Now St. Mary’s Hospital in Waterbury is offering a high-tech non-invasive procedure for a condition that can cause reflux called GERD. 40-year-old Lauren Darrah of Southbury […]
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH.com

Masonicare: Senior Living Options for Everyone

New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – Masonicare Offers Senior Living Options for everyone. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko recently spoke with Bethany Camputaro, Associate Executive Director for Residential Living at Masonicare about the wide variety of different options available for you or a loved at their multiple locations. Bethany says,...
WALLINGFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Construction Workers Struck in New Haven

Construction workers were struck by a vehicle while working in New Haven early Thursday morning, according to officials. Rick Fontana, of New Haven’s emergency management department, said a driver hit at least two construction workers around 1:03 a.m. at Temple Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard, fled and state police found the person.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Hartford metro area expected to lead as top housing market across U.S. in 2023

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford county may see a significant surge of potential homebuyers in 2023. According to Realtor.com‘s 2023 housing forecast and economic overview, the Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford metro area ranked the highest out of the top ten markets poised to do well during the ongoing challenge within the housing market. In 2023, Realtor.com […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH.com

Health Headlines: How to tell the difference between RSV and the flu

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — RSV and the flu are both circulating. How to tell the difference? Flu hospitalizations are doubling week over week, and a shortage in primary care physicians is affecting care this flu season. Dr. Arjun Venkatesh, chief of emergency medicine administration at Yale Medicine and...
NEW HAVEN, CT
zip06.com

Development of Branford Parcel Approved for Med-Tech Firm

An undeveloped parcel of Branford land fronting Route 1 at 819-841 East Main St. has been approved to bring in a medical technology firm’s corporate office and research and development building. Located along East Main Street/Route 1 at the intersection of Goldsmith Road, the 9.4-acre site, of which approximately...
BRANFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Former CT Jewish Day School Admin Accused Of Trying To Carry Loaded Gun On Plane

The former principal of a Jewish day school in Connecticut was charged after she allegedly tried to carry a loaded firearm onto a flight at Bradley International Airport. Gloria "Galya" Greenberg, 69, of West Hartford, was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 30, after Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers detected a firearm in her fanny pack when it went through the X-ray machine and notified Connecticut State Police, officials said.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Naugatuck Police Department Announces Death Of Retired Officer

Authorities announced the death of a retired officer who spent more than 25 years with a Connecticut police department. The Naugatuck and Prospect Police departments each shared announcements on Monday, Dec. 5, about the death of retired Officer Noreo Gabriel. Prospect Police said Gabriel died on the evening of Saturday,...
NAUGATUCK, CT
FOX 61

Body cam video shows reasons Connecticut needs stronger laws: New Haven police chief

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven police Wednesday announced a decrease in gun deaths, while Waterbury’s police chief warned of an uptick in homicides the day before. But the chiefs in both major cities are now calling on lawmakers to focus on guns and crime when they head into session in January—saying the issue of illegal guns and repeat violent offenders plague both communities.
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Pedestrian Dies After November Crash in North Branford

A man has died after getting hit by a car in North Branford last month, police said. Authorities said the crash happened on Nov. 22 in the area of 280 Branford Rd. The man who died has been identified as Gary Gamache of North Branford. He was pronounced dead at the hospital Tuesday.
NORTH BRANFORD, CT
hk-now.com

Haddam Woman Killed in Middletown Crash

(December 8, 2022)—Middletown police report that 52-year-old Lori Willhite of Haddam was killed Sunday, December 4, 2022 after a two-vehicle crash in Middletown. The crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Randolph and Ridge Roads. Anyone with information is asked to call the police at (860) 638-4063.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Community Steps Up to Help Beloved Family Farm in Watertown

People in Watertown are stepping up just two days after a fire destroyed an essential part of a family's farm - the repair shop. The farm is called Young's Longrange Farm LLC, and it's a fourth generation owned and operated farm offering fresh produce and seasonal items. Lawrence Crimmins, who...
WATERTOWN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy