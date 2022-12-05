The Society’s White Rioja, Spain 2020 (£8.95, thewinesociety.com) My choice of Christmas dinner wines starts this year with a pair of smart Iberian whites that are among the best-value wines around at the moment. The Portuguese pick is from the Dão region, home to encruzadro, one of the most distinctive white grape varieties in a country not short of them, with Aldi Specially Selected Encruzado 2021 (£7.49) showing off its wonderful pithy citrus cut and thrust and brightness coupled with fleshy white peach. From Spain, The Wine Society’s White Rioja is a gently oaked savoury mouthful of toasted nuts and apple with a sleek feel. These are excellent alternatives to a pair of traditional French Christmas chardonnay classics, respectively steely Chablis and oak-aged white burgundy. But if it’s the real thing you’re after then Domaine Daniel Dampt Chablis 1er Côte de Léchet (£26.75, hhandc.co.uk) is star-bright, scintillating but concentrated while Domaine Trouillet aux Chailloux Pouilly-Fuissé Premier Cru, Burgundy 2020 (£29.99, or £26.99 as part of a mixed case of six, Majestic) is rich with blossomy honey-on-toast oak, juicy succulence and luminous balancing acidity.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 31 MINUTES AGO