US soccer journalist Grant Wahl collapsed and died during Argentina-Netherlands game at FIFA World Cup Qatar, brother says
In an emotional video, his brother Eric Wahl said that Grant Wahl wore a rainbow T-shirt in support of LGBTQ rights to a World Cup game in Qatar.
‘Lion hearts broken’ – what the Sunday papers say after England’s World Cup exit
Harry Kane’s penalty shot went over the crossbar and that was it for England’s World Cup hopes. Here is how the papers covered the World Cup quarter-final. “England 1 France 2 – Heartbreak for Harry” – the Observer’s take on the result. It was, the paper says, a “stinging end” to an “enthralling World Cup quarter-final”. There’s also room on the front for “We’ll suspend strikes if you talk about pay: health unions”.
Starmer must tackle economic ‘disaster’ of Brexit, warn Labour grandees
Keir Starmer must urgently develop a series of practical policies to address the economic “disaster” of Brexit and prevent it from driving Scotland towards independence, a former Labour Europe minister has warned. Backed by several other Labour peers, Peter Hain, who is also a former Northern Ireland secretary,...
Get into the festive spirit with these seasonal bottles
The Society’s White Rioja, Spain 2020 (£8.95, thewinesociety.com) My choice of Christmas dinner wines starts this year with a pair of smart Iberian whites that are among the best-value wines around at the moment. The Portuguese pick is from the Dão region, home to encruzadro, one of the most distinctive white grape varieties in a country not short of them, with Aldi Specially Selected Encruzado 2021 (£7.49) showing off its wonderful pithy citrus cut and thrust and brightness coupled with fleshy white peach. From Spain, The Wine Society’s White Rioja is a gently oaked savoury mouthful of toasted nuts and apple with a sleek feel. These are excellent alternatives to a pair of traditional French Christmas chardonnay classics, respectively steely Chablis and oak-aged white burgundy. But if it’s the real thing you’re after then Domaine Daniel Dampt Chablis 1er Côte de Léchet (£26.75, hhandc.co.uk) is star-bright, scintillating but concentrated while Domaine Trouillet aux Chailloux Pouilly-Fuissé Premier Cru, Burgundy 2020 (£29.99, or £26.99 as part of a mixed case of six, Majestic) is rich with blossomy honey-on-toast oak, juicy succulence and luminous balancing acidity.
