The surviving victim of a Nov. 20 quadruple homicide at a Kingfisher County marijuana grow facility was discharged from the hospital and transfered yesterday to the Kingfisher County Criminal Justice Center to face felony charges of his own, Sheriff Dennis Banther said. Yifei Lin, 44, who is listed as a Hennessey resident, was arrested on anticipated charges of aggravated manufacturing of marijuana; aggravated trafficking of marijuana and conspiracy to commit fraud against the State of Oklahoma. Banther said Lin is listed as the owner on a deed to the 10-acre tract near Lacey where the Liu & Chen Inc. marijuana grow farm was located. Lin and one of the murder victims also were charged in connection with a shooting incident in Oklahoma County in 2020. See Sunday's print and digital editions for a detailed update of this evolving story. [Photo Provided by the Kingfisher County Sheriff's Office]

KINGFISHER COUNTY, OK ・ 16 HOURS AGO