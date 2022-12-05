Read full article on original website
Head of Oklahoma County jail resigns
OKLAHOMA CITY — The administrator of the Oklahoma County Detention Center has resigned. Greg Williams said on Monday that he stepped down by choice after serving since January 2020. The Oklahoma County Criminal Justice Authority, also known as the Jail Trust, accepted his resignation. Williams said it was just...
KOCO
Authorities investigating Deer Creek teacher accused in inappropriately messaging student
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — A search warrant from the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office reveals that the department is looking into a Deer Creek High School accused of inappropriately messaging a minor student. "Investigators were made aware Deer Creek Schools has in its possessions evidence that is vital to an...
DUI checkpoint, patrols planned in Oklahoma County
Law enforcement officers say they are preparing to crack down on drunk drivers this weekend in Oklahoma County.
KOKI FOX 23
Clemency hearing for Oklahoma death row inmate scheduled for Wednesday
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board will hold a clemency hearing for a death row inmate Wednesday morning. Scott Eizember, 61, was convicted of killing an elderly couple, in Depew, in 2003. He also attacked two others and assaulted a young woman. The Oklahoma Coalition to...
Kingfisher Times and Free Press
Surviving Shooting Victim Faces Charges
The surviving victim of a Nov. 20 quadruple homicide at a Kingfisher County marijuana grow facility was discharged from the hospital and transfered yesterday to the Kingfisher County Criminal Justice Center to face felony charges of his own, Sheriff Dennis Banther said. Yifei Lin, 44, who is listed as a Hennessey resident, was arrested on anticipated charges of aggravated manufacturing of marijuana; aggravated trafficking of marijuana and conspiracy to commit fraud against the State of Oklahoma. Banther said Lin is listed as the owner on a deed to the 10-acre tract near Lacey where the Liu & Chen Inc. marijuana grow farm was located. Lin and one of the murder victims also were charged in connection with a shooting incident in Oklahoma County in 2020. See Sunday's print and digital editions for a detailed update of this evolving story. [Photo Provided by the Kingfisher County Sheriff's Office]
Victims of quadruple murder linked to 2020 OKC shooting
New body cam footage shows what unfolded minutes after the gruesome quadruple murders at a Marijuana grow in Lacey. News 4 has learned two of the people who were shot are tied to a 2020 shooting in Oklahoma City.
OKCPD: Man with gun shot after making threatening move at officers
Authorities say one man is in custody after he allegedly fired at gun at Oklahoma City police officers.
OK family considering legal action after ‘wrongfully’ being kicked out of venue in middle of party
A Quinceañera is supposed to be a huge celebration with Hispanic traditions, family, and lots of dancing - but for one Anadarko 15-year-old, it left her feeling embarrassed as her family says they were kicked off the event property without a full refund nor an explanation.
yukonprogressnews.com
Request for new trial denied in baby death case
A motion seeking a new trial for a Yukon man found guilty of killing a baby has been denied. Joshua Paul Jennings, 35, is now due to be sentenced Jan. 17, 2023, by Canadian County Judge Khristan K. Strubhar. A Canadian County jury on Sept. 15 found Jennings guilty of...
OK-CADP requests clemency for death row inmate
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Coalition to Abolish the Death Penalty (OK-CADP) held a press conference at 11 a.m. on Monday to ask for clemency for death row prsioner, Scott Eizember. Eizember’s clemency hearing is on Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 9 a.m. in Oklahoma City. Eizember is scheduled...
Witness, police describe officer-involved shooting in NW OKC
An officer-involved shooting in northwest Oklahoma City has left one man in the hospital.
1600kush.com
BOGUS ACTIVE SHOOTER THREAT AT STILLWATER JUNIOR HIGH
(Stillwater, Okla) – On Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at approximately 10:16 a.m., Stillwater Police Department (SPD) received a call of an active shooter situation at the Stillwater Junior High. An SPD School Resource Officer was on-site during the initial call and confirmed that there was no active shooter at the school.
Norman police investigating shooting, alleged assault
Authorities in Norman are investigating after a 21-year-old man was found suffering from a gunshot wound.
KOCO
OKC man arrested after allegedly making more than 500 false 911 calls
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police arrested an Oklahoma City man accused of making more than 500 false calls to 911. Court documents state that the man called 911 around 100 times every day since the beginning of December. On Dec. 1, he called the Oklahoma City police dispatch 99 times, then called them back 91 times on Dec. 2, 101 times on Dec. 3 and 180 times on Dec. 4.
Cowboy Ranch shuts down after bar owner allegedly misses nearly two years of rent payments
A very popular Bricktown bar closed its doors Thursday morning because the bar owner allegedly missed nearly two years of rent payments.
KOCO
Teacher in Moore resigns after allegations of inappropriate messages to student
MOORE, Okla. — A middle school teacher in Moore resigned after allegations of inappropriate messages to a student. A state Board of Education is now considering revoking his teaching license. Moore Public Schools confirmed the teacher, who is no longer with the district, taught at Central Junior High. District...
KOCO
Police shoot armed man near downtown Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police shot an armed man they say made a threatening movement toward them during an incident Thursday morning in downtown Oklahoma City. Around 10:05 a.m., a person flagged down an officer and told them that a man who had pointed a gun at them was walking nearby down Main Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. The officer found the person in the 1700 block of Northwest Third Street, near North Virginia Avenue between Linwood and Oklahoma boulevards.
KOCO
Investigation underway after incident on Yukon Public Schools bus
YUKON, Okla. — Authorities are investigating a reported incident that occurred Wednesday afternoon on a Yukon school bus. Yukon police said the incident involved two students while on the way home from school. The students were released to their families pending further investigation. School personnel and police were at...
tulsatoday.com
What happened at Edmond High?
On October 26th at 8:14 am police were called to Edmond Memorial High School after an incident in a girls’ bathroom that left a student with an, “injury to… eye, face and head with possible concussion” according to page 5 of the police report filed with the Edmond Police Department embedded on the ROPE site here. [Ellipses ( ) indicate redacted information.]
okcfox.com
'It could've been real fatal': Yukon families react to stabbing incident on school bus
YUKON, Okla. (KOKH) — How safe are students in Yukon? It's what some families are wondering after a student stabbed another kid on the bus. In a snapchat video going around, you can see two kids throwing punches. Someone yells, "Put the knife down." Fox 25 didn't receive permission to show you that video, but our newsroom spoke with a student who was on that bus when the incident happened.
