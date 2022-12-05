Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Delaware Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenWilmington, DE
State Aims to Turn Diesel Trucks ElectricGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
River LINE Light Rail Brings “Polar Express” to LifeMorristown MinuteCamden, NJ
Longstanding Cracker Barrel Location Seeks Liquor LicenseJoel EisenbergPlymouth Meeting, PA
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in DelawareTravel MavenDelaware State
Related
NFL World Reacts To Chris Berman's Career Admission
Like many viewers, Chris Berman was upset when NFL Primetime ended. Before fans absorbed highlights on social media and YouTube, they'd flock to ESPN's studio show for a rundown of Sunday's action. However, NBC gained exclusive rights to NFL footage of Sunday evenings when landing Sunday Night Football in 2006.
Alex Rodriguez Reacts To Yankees Re-Signing Aaron Judge
Earlier this week, the New York Yankees re-signed star slugger Aaron Judge to a massive contract extension. According to multiple reports, the Yankees inked Judge to a nine-year, $360 million deal. Judge will be nearly 40 years old by the end of the contract - which was pointed out by plenty of people who criticized the contract.
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Message For 49ers
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is well aware of the fact that he'll face the No. 1 defense in the NFL this Sunday. The NFL posted a photo of 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa along with the caption, "Small bear, big numbers." Brady actually left a comment on the league's Instagram...
Yankees Reportedly Team To Watch For MLB Star Free Agent
The Yankees already made a huge splash this week, re-signing Aaron Judge to a nine-year, $360 million deal. Well, according to Buster Olney, the Bronx Bombers might not be done spending money this offseason. While on 95.7 The Game this Friday, Olney said the Yankees are a team to watch...
Look: NFL World Reacts To The Jordan Love Decision
Jordan Love has only played 19 snaps this season, but the Packers have apparently seen enough of the former first-round pick to make a decision on his fifth-year option. Speaking to the media this week, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst made some telling comments about Love's future with the organization.
Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
NFL Coach Admits He'll Regret Decision Until He Dies
The Detroit Lions had an opportunity to put away the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3. Up 24-21 with less than two minutes remaining, Detroit could have sealed a road win by converting a fourth-and-4. Dan Campbell instead opted to attempt a 54-yard field goal, which Austin Seibert missed. The Vikings...
Charles Barkley On Brittney Griner's Release: 'Bittersweet'
The sports world was overwhelmingly thrilled when WNBA star Brittney Griner was released on Thursday morning. NBA analyst Charles Barkley recognizes the magnitude and joy of this moment, but also called it "bittersweet." During an appearance on CNN, Barkley addressed the fact that other Americans — including Paul Whelan —...
Report Explains Brittney Griner's New Haircut
Images of Brittney Griner have been few and far between since her release from Russia in a prisoner exchange yesterday. But the images we have seen have revealed that Griner is sporting a change in her hairdo. Griner was seen with her signature locks cut off - a rather noticeable...
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Jon Gruden Update
Now we appear to know who leaked some of the Jon Gruden emails that led to his firing. On Thursday, the House Committee investigating Dan Snyder released its findings on the Washington Commanders owner. Part of the findings included some unfortunate updates on the fired NFL head coach. Gruden's firing...
Broncos' Likely Decision On General Manager Revealed
It's widely expected that the Denver Broncos will part ways with head coach Nathaniel Hackett after one season, but general manager George Paton is a different story. Paton's future isn't as cut and dried. He's in only his second season as GM, but wasn't hired by the new ownership group that purchased the team this offseason.
Prominent Quarterback Coach Reveals 'Next' Patrick Mahomes
The unprecedented success of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has just about every NFL team scrambling to find a prospect who can become as good as him. For quarterback guru Tom House though, there's a clear candidate for "the next Mahomes." Appearing on the Adam Schefter Podcast, House made the case that USC quarterback Caleb Williams will be "the second coming of Pat Mahomes."
Jason Garrett Announces Decision On Stanford Job
Earlier this week, the football world learned that former Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett was in the running for a major college football job. According to Stewart Mandel of The Athletic, Garrett emerged as a finalist for the Stanford job after David Shaw resigned as head coach. After taking a few days to think about the opportunity, Garrett has made a decision on the job.
Football World Reacts To The Jason Garrett Job Report
Jason Garrett could potentially return to the sidelines next year. According to The Athletic's Stewart Mandel, Garrett is a finalist for Stanford's head coaching vacancy. David Shaw resigned after leading the Cardinal to a 3-9 record in his 12th season. Garrett went 85-67 in 10 seasons as the Dallas Cowboys...
3 Teams Mentioned For MLB Star Carlos Correa
The sweepstakes for All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa are heating up. According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, there at least three teams in the mix for Correa's services. Heyman said the Giants, Twins and Cubs are among the teams "in on" Correa this offseason. Correa spent the 2022 season with the...
NFL World Reacts To What Announcer Said About Brittney Griner
Former NFL quarterback and WFAN radio host Boomer Esiason didn't hold back his true thoughts on the United States' prisoner swap for Brittney Griner. Esiason is furious that ex-Marine Paul Whelan wasn't involved in the prisoner exchange. It was a one-for-one swap involving Russia and the United States. "I can...
Tom Brady Makes His Feelings On San Francisco Very Clear
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have another massive matchup on the horizon this week. They're set to travel to San Francisco to take on the NFC West-leading 49ers as they look to stay in first in the NFC South. For quarterback Tom Brady, this is more than just a business trip....
Raiders Release Veteran Offensive Lineman After Brutal Loss
The Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly sending an offensive lineman to the waiver wire following Thursday night's demoralizing loss at SoFi on Thursday night. Per NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, "The Raiders are releasing guard John Simpson ... A fourth-round pick in 2020, Simpson started every game last season and is still only 25. Potential O-line help for a contender now on waivers."
Look: Magic Johnson's Tweet About Deion Sanders Going Viral
There's a good chance Lakers legend Magic Johnson has been living under a rock for the past few days. On Thursday afternoon, Johnson congratulated Deion Sanders on becoming the new head coach of Colorado's football team. "Congratulations to Coach Deion Sanders on being named the head coach of University of...
Brittney Griner Reportedly Has 1 Main Key Moving Forward
After such a long time in Russian prison with very limited contact with the outside world, Brittney Griner is expected to need some adjusting before she's back to her old self again. According to ESPN investigative reporter T.J. Quinn, Griner now has her autonomy back after having none for the...
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
679K+
Followers
86K+
Post
393M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 0