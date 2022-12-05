Read full article on original website
News On 6
Hoax Active Shooter Calls Made Against At Least 10 Oklahoma Schools
Someone called in at least 10 fake school shooter threats Thursday and that kept officers all over the state on alert. The calls happened at Will Rogers high in Tulsa, as well as Enid, Bartlesville, Stillwater, and at least six other schools. The caller had an accent and told nearly...
News On 6
FBI Issues Statement In Wake Of False 911 Calls To Oklahoma Schools
The FBI issued a statement Thursday afternoon after false 911 calls were sent Thursday to at least 10 schools around Oklahoma. Police have confirmed hoax shooting calls at schools in Tulsa, Stillwater, Bartlesville, Perry, Miami, Enid, Medford, Durant, Lawton, and Ardmore. The FBI's statement follows:. The FBI is aware of...
News On 6
Court Documents Reveal New Details On Quadruple Homicide In Kingfisher Co.
The suspect accused of four counts of first-degree murder in Kingfisher County was denied bail this week. Wu Chen was arrested on Nov. 22 and is charged with four separate counts of first-degree murder and one count of assault and battery with a deadly weapon, all stemming from a hostage situation last month that turned deadly.
News On 6
Explosive Material Found After OCPD Arrest Minnesota Man
Oklahoma City Police arrested a man from Minnesota for drugs and felony eluding after police received a disturbance call Friday at a warehouse near Southwest 29th Street and South Portland Avenue. Police said 52-year-old Troy Lee hid in a warehouse but eventually surrendered to police. On Monday morning, officers found...
News On 6
Cleveland County Woman Beaten Before Suspect Fled, Turned Gun on Himself
A woman who had been repeatedly harassed by a former partner was beaten harshly and almost kidnapped before deputies chased after the male suspect. The suspect, David Keller, shot himself after he was cornered by law enforcement. The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office met with the woman early last week after Keller, 52, was caught on a doorbell camera trying to enter her home without notice. The video, released by CCSO on Tuesday, showed Keller holding an open beer can and a firearm under his shoulder.
News On 6
Elijah Walker Trial Set To Continue Into 2023
The high-profile trial of an Edmond man accused of shooting his parents in front of his younger brother will continue into the next year. In 2019, then-19-year-old Michael Elijah Walker allegedly said his parents were Satan worshippers who were sending him telepathic messages. Walker's family said Elijah has a history...
News On 6
OCPD Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting With Armed Man Near Downtown
A man was sent to a local hospital on Thursday following an officer-involved shooting near downtown Oklahoma City. The suspect was accused of pointing a gun at someone and threatening officers. Police said a frightened citizen flagged down an officer after witnessing the suspect point a gun at them near...
News On 6
Mental Health Association Oklahoma Outreach Team Aims To Reduce Homelessness
The issue of homelessness is complex, an inside look into the Mental Health Association Oklahoma’s (MHAO) outreach team highlights how much they do to help those experiencing homelessness. Program organizers said it often takes multiple agencies to help someone find sustainable housing. The outreach team being the first step...
News On 6
Norman Police: 2 Taken To Hospital Following Shooting; No Suspect In Custody
Two people were taken to the hospital Wednesday after a shooting in Norman, according to Norman Police. Officers said they responded to a reported shooting call at around 1:55 p.m. near 24th Avenue Southwest and West Brooks Street. Police said they found two victims on, one with a gunshot wound...
News On 6
Police Arrest Man Accused Of Street Racing, DUI, In Connection To Deadly NW OKC Crash
Oklahoma City police are investigating a street race on Sunday that turned deadly for 31-year-old Rafael Soto-Marin. Officers arrested Cesar Garcia, 42, on complaints of driving under the influence and first-degree manslaughter. Several residents near Northwest 63rd and Peniel Avenue said around 8 p.m. they heard tires screech and a loud boom. Witnesses later learned it was the sound of Soto-Marin losing control of his truck.
News On 6
Relatives Of Woman Killed In SW OKC Hit-And-Run Remember Loved One
The family of a woman killed in a hit-and-run last month in southwest Oklahoma City is calling for justice. Police have not made an arrest in the crash that took the life of 43-year-old LaTonya Dean and her dog near West Reno and Meridian Avenue. Dean’s relatives made flyers to...
News On 6
Oklahoma Teen Robbed, Dragged By Driver In Sale Set Up Online
A driver in Oklahoma City robbed and dragged a teenager with a truck during a shoe sale they set up over Instagram, according to police. Investigators said the suspect was deceiving the victim. "A person had met unknown suspects over social media... using a fake name," OCPD Sgt. Dillon Quirk...
News On 6
OSHA Investigation Finds Contractor Error Caused Deaths Of 2 Men Earlier This Year
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) released new information about two deaths that occurred on a job site in June. OSHA said the contractors out of Arkansas working on sewer lines in Edmond failed to test oxygen levels in the confined space while not providing rescue equipment. On June...
News On 6
Pedestrian Killed In SW Oklahoma City Hit-&-Run Crash
Oklahoma City Police say one person is dead after a hit-and-run crash on Wednesday night. According to police, the deadly crash happened near Southwest 30th Street and South Kentucky Avenue. Currently it is unclear what led to the crash. Police have not yet identified the victim. This is a developing...
News On 6
Moore Police Searching For Burglar Caught On Camera
A burglary suspect was caught on camera breaking into a home in Moore, and now police are searching for them. Moore Police said the home near Southwest 39th Street and South Western Avenue had been broken into two days before this, which prompted the owners to buy security cameras. Officers...
News On 6
Victims Identified; 3 Killed In NW Oklahoma City Plane Crash
The identities of three people killed Monday night in a plane crash in northwest Oklahoma City near Yukon have been released. Three people died Monday night at the Clarence E. Page Municipal Airport west of Yukon. Their identities are Christopher Lamb, 53, of Perry. Lamb was the pilot of the 1971 Beechcraft Bonanza F33A Aircraft. Also killed were passengers David Lamb, 78, of Yukon; and Gage Prough, 28, of Stillwater.
News On 6
Woman Speaks Out After Fire Destroys NW Oklahoma City Townhome
A fire destroyed several condos early Sunday morning in northwest Oklahoma City, and it caused more than a million dollars in damage. The heavy fire blazed through at least eight units turning years of memories into charred remains. “They did go in and look for some things for me. They...
News On 6
3 Men Killed In Canadian County Plane Crash Identified
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol identifies the three men killed in a plane crash at C.E. Page Airport in Canadian County. Monday night, red and blue lights dimmed the runway lights after the 1971 Beechcraft Bonanza F33A aircraft crashed shortly after it took off. The plane was piloted by 53-year-old Chris...
News On 6
Signing Santa Makes Dozens Of Kids With Hearing Impairments Smile For The Holidays
During the holidays, many kids dream of meeting Santa. “Photos with Santa is something that should be enjoyable for kids so we try to open that up for all children, regardless of how they communicate,” Shawn Houk with the Rotary Club of Northwest Oklahoma City said. The non-profit is...
News On 6
Electric Vehicle Manufacturer Closer To Setting Up In OKC
Electric vehicle manufacturer Canoo is one step closer to opening up operations in Oklahoma City. The company is in the process of acquiring what was the Terex facility in west Oklahoma City near I-40 and South Morgan Road. On Tuesday, Canoo vice president Chris Moore gave a presentation to show...
