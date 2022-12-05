Read full article on original website
Drug Raid Busts Newark Pair With 100+ Heroin Bricks, Cocaine: Prosecutor
Two women from Newark face drug trafficking charges after police seized "bricks" of heroin and cocaine during a raid Tuesday, Dec. 6. Newark police and detectives with the Essex County Prosecutor's Office executed search warrants at three properties Tuesday — one on the 100 block of Chadwick Avenue, another on the 200 block of Goldsmith Avenue, and a third on Harrison Avenue in Garfield, officials said.
Man Jailed For Assault, Robbery In Millburn Park: Report
A Newark man is behind bars after police say he and a teenager mugged a woman in a Millburn park on Wednesday, Dec. 7, according to a report by NJ.com. Investigators said the 46-year-old victim was walking down the sidewalk at Taylor Park just after 7:30 p.m. when Kazir Stokes, 20, and his 17-year-old companion pushed her to the ground, the report says.
UPDATE: NJ Admits Errors, Clears Correctional Officer Over Motorcycle Gang Membership, Side Gig
New Jersey authorities have dropped a case against a correctional police officer who'd been accused of hiding his membership in two outlaw motorcycle gangs.Ruben Morales, who worked at the state prison in Newark, had also been accused of hiding a food truck business he worked on the side.All of the…
Ex-Con From Viral Jersey Shore Arrest Video Charged With 1,500 Heroin Bags, Pounds Of Pot, More
An ex-con whose Point Pleasant boardwalk arrest became part of a viral video was busted once again on drug charges, this time along with his roommate, authorities said. A SWAT team led a raid on the Grand Street apartment in Garfield that Zakee Murphy, 32, shares with fish tank technician Ryene Perry, 34, landing both in jail on various drug-related counts, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.
Duo Busted With Loaded Gun During Traffic Stop In Uniondale, Police Say
A traffic stop on Long Island ended with a man and woman in handcuffs for weapons charges, authorities said. Officers stopped the suspects’ Mercedes C320 just before 11 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, in Uniondale after observing a traffic infraction on Smith Street, Nassau County Police said. While searching the...
Paterson Detectives Slam Drug Dealers Serving Out-Of-Town Buyers Near City Transportation Hubs
Dealers slinging heroin and crack in Paterson had what clearly felt like a safe setup near the train station. Out-of-town buyers could walk a short stretch of Park Avenue -- a one-way street always thick with vehicles -- and cop their drugs before hopping a train back to wherever they came from.
Trenton Man, 31, Arrested In Atlantic City Shooting
A shooting investigation led to the arrest of a Trenton man and the recovery of a handgun after a standoff with police. On Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 7:06 p.m., Atlantic City patrol officers were dispatched to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, in reference to a male that walked into the emergency room seeking treatment for a gunshot wound. The victim, 50, of Atlantic City, suffered a non-life-threatening injury as a result of being shot.
2 Bronx Men Found with Loaded Ghost Gun with Laser Sight Following New Rochelle Traffic Stop
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (December 8, 2022) — Two men from the Bronx are facing weapons charges after a ghost gun with a laser sight was found in their Mercedes. Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd degree, a C Felony. Unlawful Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device, an A...
ARMED ROBBERY RAMPAGE: Federal Judge Orders Passaic County Pair Held
Two Paterson men who were captured following a terrifying armed robbery rampage must remain in custody, a federal judge in Newark ordered. Carlos Diaz and Edward Porter and an unidentified third bandit menaced customers with handguns, ordering them to lie on the floor, while robbed a Passaic bodega this past Aug. 22, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said.
Immigrant Seized By ICE For Deportation After Beating Young Fairview Man With Autism: Police
A Guatemalan immigrant illegally living in Fairview was seized by ICE agents after he beat a defenseless young man with autism, authorities said. Alexander Castellanos, 33, was initially sent to the Bergen County Jail on aggravated assault charges following his weekend arrest, records show. Fairview police said Castellanos punched the...
5 hurt after stolen BMW from SI rear-ends ambulance in NJ
A stolen car from Staten Island rear-ended an ambulance hauling three passengers in Newark early Thursday, injuring five people.
Teen Makes Death Threats Against McDonald's Worker, Massive Riot Breaks Out In Bayonne: Police
Five teenagers were in custody after one threatened a McDonald's worker sparking a riot in Bayonne earlier this week, authorities said. A 15-year-old boy made death threats against the worker at the McDonald's on 25th and Broadway, bringing police to the scene on Tuesday, Dec. 6, Bayonne Police Capt. Eric Amato said.
Police: 5 Bayonne teens arrested after McDonald’s employee ‘threatened with violence & death’
Five Bayonne teenagers arrested after a McDonald’s employee was “threatened with violence and death,” leading to a chaotic scene on Tuesday, police said. Four teenagers, a 16-year-old female, a 16-year-old male, 15-year-old male, and another a 16-year-old male, all of Bayonne, were charged with rioting (failure to disperse), according to Police Capt. Eric Amato.
200 Pounds Of Coke, Fentanyl Seized In Stop Of Tractor-Trailer Driver From Westchester: Feds
A tractor-trailer driver from Westchester had nearly 100 kilos of cocaine and fentanyl combined when he was stopped for driving erratically on the New Jersey Turnpike near the Meadowlands, authorities said.Members of a special federal drug task force found the nearly 225-pound shipment after stoppi…
Newark robbery suspect robbed supermarket cash registers after climbing through the roof
NEWARK, NJ – The doors were all locked, but a creative burglar in Newark managed to climb to the roof of Seabra’s Supermarket to get inside and rob the store’s cash registers Sunday morning. At approximately 4:25 a.m., police received a call regarding a burglary at Seabra’s Supermarket, located on Lafayette Street in the 200 block. Surveillance video captured the suspect entering the store’s stockroom from the roof. After entering the store, he was unable to break into several cash registers with a blunt object and left the same way he entered. The suspect fled southbound on Jefferson Street from The post Newark robbery suspect robbed supermarket cash registers after climbing through the roof appeared first on Shore News Network.
Group of 5 men assault workers at Bronx deli, steal $4K in cash
A group of five men allegedly robbed a Bronx deli Wednesday, stealing thousands of dollars and assaulting the two employees, authorities said.
NJ drug bust yields heroin, pot, cocaine, Xanax, Oxycodone, Adderal, over $8K: police
GARFIELD, N.J. (PIX11) — An investigation led to the arrest of two men on drug charges Friday in Garfield, New Jersey, according to police. Zakee Murphy, 32, and Ryene Perry, 34, were arrested on drug charges. Police said they had the warrant to search the home Murphy and Perry shared as well as Murphy’s car. […]
Teen girl grazed by bullet in Brooklyn shooting: NYPD
EAST WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A 16-year-old girl was wounded when a bullet grazed her in Brooklyn Thursday, police said. The shooting happened at White Street and Moore Street in East Williamsburg, according to the NYPD. The teen was taken to a hospital by private vehicle, police said. She’s the only victim that police are […]
Amityville Man Gunned Down In New Jersey As Police Search For Killer
A Long Island man who was gunned down at an apartment complex in New Jersey last month is being laid to rest this coming weekend as the hunt for his killer continues.Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella identified the victim shot in the head in the rear of the Bookchester Apartments in New Milford…
Trenton man charged with entering unlocked vehicle in Bordentown Township
A 25-year-old Trenton man has been charged with burglary, theft and criminal trespass for allegedly entering an unlocked vehicle at a Bowery Circle residence, according to the Bordentown Township Police Department. The incident occurred around 3:55 a.m. on Dec. 5, police said. The resident told police she received an alert...
