Newark, NJ

Daily Voice

Drug Raid Busts Newark Pair With 100+ Heroin Bricks, Cocaine: Prosecutor

Two women from Newark face drug trafficking charges after police seized "bricks" of heroin and cocaine during a raid Tuesday, Dec. 6. Newark police and detectives with the Essex County Prosecutor's Office executed search warrants at three properties Tuesday — one on the 100 block of Chadwick Avenue, another on the 200 block of Goldsmith Avenue, and a third on Harrison Avenue in Garfield, officials said.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Man Jailed For Assault, Robbery In Millburn Park: Report

A Newark man is behind bars after police say he and a teenager mugged a woman in a Millburn park on Wednesday, Dec. 7, according to a report by NJ.com. Investigators said the 46-year-old victim was walking down the sidewalk at Taylor Park just after 7:30 p.m. when Kazir Stokes, 20, and his 17-year-old companion pushed her to the ground, the report says.
MILLBURN, NJ
Daily Voice

Ex-Con From Viral Jersey Shore Arrest Video Charged With 1,500 Heroin Bags, Pounds Of Pot, More

An ex-con whose Point Pleasant boardwalk arrest became part of a viral video was busted once again on drug charges, this time along with his roommate, authorities said. A SWAT team led a raid on the Grand Street apartment in Garfield that Zakee Murphy, 32, shares with fish tank technician Ryene Perry, 34, landing both in jail on various drug-related counts, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.
GARFIELD, NJ
Daily Voice

Trenton Man, 31, Arrested In Atlantic City Shooting

A shooting investigation led to the arrest of a Trenton man and the recovery of a handgun after a standoff with police. On Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 7:06 p.m., Atlantic City patrol officers were dispatched to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, in reference to a male that walked into the emergency room seeking treatment for a gunshot wound. The victim, 50, of Atlantic City, suffered a non-life-threatening injury as a result of being shot.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

ARMED ROBBERY RAMPAGE: Federal Judge Orders Passaic County Pair Held

Two Paterson men who were captured following a terrifying armed robbery rampage must remain in custody, a federal judge in Newark ordered. Carlos Diaz and Edward Porter and an unidentified third bandit menaced customers with handguns, ordering them to lie on the floor, while robbed a Passaic bodega this past Aug. 22, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said.
PATERSON, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Police: 5 Bayonne teens arrested after McDonald’s employee ‘threatened with violence & death’

Five Bayonne teenagers arrested after a McDonald’s employee was “threatened with violence and death,” leading to a chaotic scene on Tuesday, police said. Four teenagers, a 16-year-old female, a 16-year-old male, 15-year-old male, and another a 16-year-old male, all of Bayonne, were charged with rioting (failure to disperse), according to Police Capt. Eric Amato.
BAYONNE, NJ
Shore News Network

Newark robbery suspect robbed supermarket cash registers after climbing through the roof

NEWARK, NJ – The doors were all locked, but a creative burglar in Newark managed to climb to the roof of Seabra’s Supermarket to get inside and rob the store’s cash registers Sunday morning. At approximately 4:25 a.m., police received a call regarding a burglary at Seabra’s Supermarket, located on Lafayette Street in the 200 block. Surveillance video captured the suspect entering the store’s stockroom from the roof. After entering the store, he was unable to break into several cash registers with a blunt object and left the same way he entered. The suspect fled southbound on Jefferson Street from The post Newark robbery suspect robbed supermarket cash registers after climbing through the roof appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEWARK, NJ
PIX11

Teen girl grazed by bullet in Brooklyn shooting: NYPD

EAST WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A 16-year-old girl was wounded when a bullet grazed her in Brooklyn Thursday, police said. The shooting happened at White Street and Moore Street in East Williamsburg, according to the NYPD. The teen was taken to a hospital by private vehicle, police said. She’s the only victim that police are […]
BROOKLYN, NY

